Calendar of Events: Friday, March 24 - Thursday, March 30, 2017

Friday, March 24
Mt. Level MBC Youth Missionaries Pre-Anniversary Service
Minister Diya Williams of The Assembly of Durham Christian Center will be the guest speaker for Mt. Level Youth Missionaries pre-anniversary. Details: March 24, 7 p.m. Free; open to the public. Mt. Level Missionary Baptist Church, 316 Hebron Rd, Durham. www.mtlevelmbc.org, 919-477-3893.
Will Schwalbe, author of “Books for Living”
New York Times best-selling author Will Schwalbe reads from his new book, “Books for Living” at The Regulator. An inspiring and magical exploration of the power of books to shape our lives in an era of constant connectivity, “Books for Living” provides an impassioned recommendation of specific books that can help guide us through our daily lives. Details: March 24, 7p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
“Carolina Two-Step: from Ayrshire to Appalachia via Antrim County” with CL Dallat and Anne-Marie Fyfe
Poet and musician Cahal Dallat (mandolin, button accordion and traditional flute), and poet Anne-Marie Fyfe, both from the Glens of Antrim, will tell the story, in words, music, and images, of how Scots and Ulster Scots music and poetry not only weathered the rigors of a two-step migration but went on to influence the course of twentieth century folk, country, and rock music. Details: March 24, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Free. Wilson Special Collections Library, 4th Floor, UNC, 200 South Rd, Chapel Hill. http://library.unc.edu, 919-548-1203.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: March 24, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellcats
Details: March 24, 9 p.m. $20. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Three Dog Night
Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, celebrate their 4th decade bringing with them some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Three Dog Night’s hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize Three Dog Night’s continuing popularity. Details: March 24, 8 p.m. $46-$201. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org, 919-560-3030.
The Faux Hawks/"the Cinnamon Girls" plus A Sequel To "Ziggy Stardust" -- Listening Party
Details: March 24, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Amigo; High Divers; and Antique Hearts
Details: March 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308
Concert Master Class with Olivier Stankiewicz
Sponsored by the Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle. Olivier Stankiewicz with a mouth and ear full of reeds will take them out and lead a Master Class for three select regional oboists at The Forest at Duke. These classes are invariably fascinating, but when conducted by perhaps the greatest oboist of the 21st century, The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle is creating a truly rare event. Reception to follow. Details: March 24, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Free. The Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Rd, Durham. 919-490-8000.
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos are known as North Carolina’s premier Zydeco, Swamp Pop, Louisiana Dance Hall band fronted by Melton’s sizzling accordion style blues harmonica. The Wicked Mojos include veteran blues musicians Max Drake (Big Bill Morganfield, Arhoolie) on guitar, T.A. James (Carrie Bell, Crawling Kingsnakes) on bass, and Kelly Pace (Skeeter Brandon) on drums. Details: March 24, 8 p.m. No cover charge. The Kraken, 2823 NC Hwy 54 West, Chapel Hill.
Vacay; Well$; Ace Henderson; P.A.T. Junior; Young Gunna; and Queen Plz
Details: March 24, 9 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Erie Choir; and Todays Forecast
Details: March 24, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Twilighter w/ Kitty Box & The Johnnys
Details: March 24, 8:30 p.m. $6, ages 21+. The Station, 201 E Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Guest Artist Masterclass and Recital: Karen Walwyn, piano
Sponsored by UNC Department of Music. Piano music of Florence Price. Details: March 24, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.music.unc.edu, 919-962-1039.
Zumba
The Zumba® program fuses Latin and international rhythms with easy-to-follow moves to create an exciting and dynamic fitness program. The routines feature interval training sessions where fast and slow rhythms and resistance training are combined to tone and sculpt your body while burning fat. Sponsored by Carrboro Parks and Recreation. Details: March 24, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. $3 per person. Instructor: Watanya Resper. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by WheelHouse. The caller will be Warren Doyle. Details: March 24, Lesson at 7:30 p.m., dancing begins at 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
A story of family, friendship, secrets, and hope. Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: March 24, 8:15 p.m. $5-$15. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Saturday, March 25
Conference on "Alzheimer’s and other Dementias: Educating Caregivers, Family Members and the Community”
Sponsored by The Health Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church. Details: March 25, 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Admission is free; door prizes and lunch provided. White Rock Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 3400 Fayetteville St, Durham. To register: http://www.whiterockbaptistchurch.org/health or 919-688-8136.
Annual Women’s Day Conference
In celebration of Women’s History Month, Mt. Gilead Baptist Church will be hosting its Annual Women’s Day conference. This year’s speakers are Rev. Pebbles Lucas, Co-Pastor of First Chronicles Church and Rev. Debbie Foster, Pastor of Deliverance Victory and Faith Ministry. Details: March 25, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. $45, includes fashion show and lunch. Hilton Hotel, 3800 Hillsborough Rd, Durham. Tickets: 919-688-6052.
5th Annual Touch A Truck Event
Touch a Truck is an educational community event that will provide children with a hands-on opportunity to see and touch heavy machinery and meet the people who build, protect and serve Durham and Orange Counties. Kids of all ages will be able to explore vehicles including a fire engine, helicopter, cement truck, police car, tow truck, ambulance, bulldozers, and so much more. Children and their families will even have the opportunity to participate in the Ident-A-kid program which includes fingerprinting and taking a photo of the child for the parent or guardian's records. Additionally, Touch a Truck will have plenty of activities for children of all ages including dance performances, games, inflatable bounce houses, and appearances by local team mascots. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Durham and Orange Counties' work within the local community. Details: March 25, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Children with sensory issues are welcome to come before the event starts, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., for a quieter experience. $5. The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Durham. Pre-sale Tickets: www.jldoc.org.
Kidcycle Children’s Consignment Spring Sale, Dollar Day Sale
Kidcycle offers shoppers gently used children’s apparel, shoes, maternity wear, baby equipment, toys, and books. All proceeds from Kidcycle will support the Diaper Bank of NC and its work to provide diapers to families in need. Details: March 25, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Northgate Mall, Suites 117 and 119 near Entrance 2, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.kidcyclenc.org, 919-886-6412.
Founder of Smart Girls Smart Choices Inc. Talk
Sponsored by American Association Of University Women (AAUW). A founder of Smart Girls Smart Choices Inc. will talk about the group’s work to inspire girls 11 to 17 years of age to realize their full potential. Details: March 25, Coffee and snacks will be offered at 2 p.m.; program will begin at 2:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. The meeting will take place at the Durham County Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. www.smartgirlssmartchoices.com.
Jazz Saturday w/ Paul Bomar Trio
Details: March 25, 2 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. No cover charge. The Station, 201 E Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Relative Pitch Open Mic for Youth Hosted by Rissi Palmer
The Relative Pitch is a monthly, open mic for youth singers and musicians (18 years old and younger). Youth performers have the option to sing with the Relative Pitch House, bring their own accompanist, accompany themselves, or perform to a backing track that they provide. Details: March 25, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Red Dirt Revelators; and Luxuriant Sedans
Details: March 25, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Laura Reed; and Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey
Details: March 25, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Selector Dub Narcotic; and Drag Sounds
Presented by NCourageNow to benefit Orange County Rape Crisis Center. Details: March 25, 9 p.m. $12.50. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Johann Johannsson's 'Drone Mass'
Presented by Duke Performances. Featuring ACME (American Contemporary Music Ensemble), Theatre of Voices & Johann Johannsson; conducted by Donato Cabrera. Details: March 25, 8 p.m. $26-32/$15 ages 30 & under/$10 Duke students. Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. https://dukeperformances.duke.edu/calendar/j%C3%B3hann-j%C3%B3hannssons-drone-mass-featuring-acme-american-contemporary-music-ensemble-theatre, 919-660-3356.
Al Strong Quintet
Details: March 25, 8 p.m. $20/$10 students. Durham Jazz Workshop. 4608 Industry Ln, Durham. www.durhamjazzworkshop.org, 919-486-5299.
Blackalicious
Details: March 25, 9 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jazz Saturday w/ Paul Bomar Trio
Details: March 25, 2 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. No cover charge. The Station, 201 E Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Merlin the Girl
A magical party inspired by a perfect storm of Berlin techno/tech-house and Bay Area booty-bass. Details: March 25, 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. No cover charge. Ages 21+. The Station, 201 E Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Charity Celebration at Crossfit Homeward
Crossfit Homeward will host a Charity Event with live music, local food and fitness vendors, a Crossfit Competition, and a raffle. Proceeds from the event will go to support the charities Adopt-a-Bulls and The Special Olympics. Details: March 25, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 201 S. Estes Dr, Unit C16, University Mall, Chapel Hill, Inside University Mall next to Southern Season. Contact: crossfithomeward@gmail.com.
Taste & Sip Restaurant Crawl
Bites of Bull City and Southern Food and Drink are teaming up to bring you a fun behind-the-scenes "Taste & Sip" tour of historic Brightleaf Square in downtown Durham. On this easy walking tour, guests will experience several Brightleaf Square/Main Street mainstays as well as get an introduction to several brand new restaurants and shops making a name for themselves in the area. Purchase tickets early for what's sure to be a fun and delicious afternoon mingling and dining at eight local stops! Details: March 25, 1p.m. - 5 p.m. $50. Brightleaf Square, 905 W Main St, Durham. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brightleaf-square-taste-sip-restaurant-crawl-tickets-32386549040.
Saturday Morning Birds Outing
Bring your binoculars and join us for a relaxing morning outing. All experience levels welcome. Details: March 25, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Wear hiking shoes and long pants and bring water and binoculars. Eno River State Park, http://www.ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park, 919-383-1686.
Occoneechee Geology Hike
Come and learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders. Explore the pyrophyllite quarry with a real geologist. Details: March 25, 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Eno River State Park, http://www.ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park, 919-383-1686.
Born at Duke Homestead
In addition to being the birthplace of the American Tobacco Company, Duke Homestead was the birthplace of three Duke children. Through special guided tours, visitors will be able to imagine the historic Duke home in 1856, the year James B. Duke, the youngest child, was born. Tours will feature costumed interpreters and period medical artifacts loaned from the Country Doctor Museum. Midwives from the Durham Women’s Clinic also will be on-hand to talk about how history has shaped the modern experience of pregnancy and birth. Details: $3 per person/Ages 11 and under free. Tour times: 2 p.m.; 3:30 p.m.; 5 p.m.; and 7 p.m. Duke Homestead, 2828 Duke Homestead Rd, Durham. http://dukehomestead.org/born-at-duke-homestead.php, 919-477-5498.
Spring Lavender Planting Clinic & Sale
Sponsored by Sunshine Lavender Farm. Hands-on demonstrations to include planting, fertilizing, pruning, and problem-solving. Gardeners are invited to bring their specific questions. The morning will be a fun and lively Q & A for all kinds of gardeners offering results-oriented tips. Details: March 25, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Rain or shine. Free. Hillsborough Farmers’ Market located at UNC Hospitals, Hillsborough Campus, 430 Waterstone Dr, Hillsborough. Look for the farm's signature purple tent. www.sunshinelavenderfarm.com.
Triangle SCRABBLE® Tournament
Are you a Scrabble novice who wants to learn more or a whiz who wants to join a competitive tournament? Test your skills against other tournament players or stop by and watch the play at the Triangle Scrabble Tournament hosted by Triangle Scrabble at Northgate’s Macy’s Court. All ages are invited to register and participate in this fun round-robin, eight-game match of one-on-one contests and compete to advance in the national ratings with prizes awarded to winners in the top 20 percentile. Mall visitors can enjoy watching the games as they happen. Details: March 25, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Registration fee $20 for all players; pre-registration required at www.trianglescrabble.com. Game boards will be provided. This tournament is a rated event and requires membership in the National North American SCRABBLE Players® Association in order to compete and advance in the ratings system. Pre-registration required at www.trianglescrabble.com. All players will also be required to be members of the North American SCRABBLE Players Association. For more information contact tournament director David Klionsky 919-699-9831. 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4407.
No Shame Theatre
No Shame Theatre is an open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Pieces arrive up to an hour before show time. They’re cast, rehearsed, and put on stage in front of a live audience an hour later. Writers, directors, actors, dancers, musicians — anything goes: Comedy sketches, dramatic monologues, songs, dance pieces, rants, dadaist constructions, magicians, juggling, puppets and things that we’re not even sure exist yet.The only rules are 1) pieces must be short (under five minutes), 2) original and 3) can’t damage the space or audience physically. No Shame is a chance to experience 15 works of art that you’ve never seen before and may never see again. Plus it’s cheap, it’s fun and it’s like nothing else in Carrboro. Details: March 25, 7 p.m. to sign up; 8 p.m. show time. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
A story of family, friendship, secrets, and hope. Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: March 25, 8:15 p.m. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Sunday, March 26
Pastoral Installation Service at Greenfield Missionary Baptist Church
Pastoral Installation Service for Rev. Antonio J. Bell. The guest speaker will be Rev. Jessie L. Alston of Cameron Grove, Durham, and musical guest is Lionel Perry and Chestnut Grove Choir. Dinner will be served. All are invited. Details: March 26, 3 p.m. The church is located at 2697 Hwy. 56 East, Creedmoor.
Family Bingo
Bring the whole family to Family Bingo. Bingo is one of the few games, where mom, dad, sisters, brothers, and grandparents can all come together, play and enjoy and evening together. There will be great prizes for youth and adults. Hope to see you there! Sponsored by the Carrboro Recreation and Parks Department. Details: March 26, 2:30 p.m. $3 per person. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Celebrating UNC's Persian Library Collections and Scholarship: “Reform Cinema in Iran”
Blake Atwood of the University of Texas at Austin will discuss his book “Reform Cinema in Iran” in a free public program at the Art Gallery in the Frank Porter Graham Student Union at UNC. A selection of recent additions to the UNC Library’s Persian collection will be on view during the program. Details: March 26, 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. Frank Porter Graham Student Union, Art Gallery, UNC, 301 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill. http://library.unc.edu/event/celebrate-nowruz-and-unc-librarys-persian-collection, 919-548-1203.
Pat Donohue
Details: March 26, 7 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tim Stambaugh & Friends
Details: March 26, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Durham Jazz Workshop Youth Combos Concert
Details: March 26, 7 p.m. $5. Durham Jazz Workshop, 4608 Industry Ln, Durham. www.durhamjazzworkshop.org, 919-486-5299.
Carinae
Details: March 26, 10 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
School of Rock
Details: March 26, 12 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
An Evening with Loudon Wainwright III
Details: March 26, 8 p.m. $28 Advance/$32 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle Concert - A Viennese Trio
Opening the concert with Massenet's beloved "Meditation" from the Opera Thaïs, Artistic Director and Conductor Lorenzo Muti will then lead an intriguing progression of three great pieces from the 18th to the 20th centuries by composers intimately linked to Vienna and musically entwined as well. Details: March 26, 3 p.m. $30/Students free (Grade School - Graduate School). Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/viennese-trio, 919-560-3030.
1842 Pleyel Piano Concert
UNC’s Department of Music presents the third annual concert featuring the Department’s 1842 Pleyel piano. Donated to the Department by Tom Kenan, the restored Pleyel was purchased directly from the the Pleyel piano-manufacturing company in Paris. Pleyel’s instruments were favorites of Frédéric Chopin and many of his nineteenth-century contemporaries, and reflect a touch and sound quite different from the modern grand piano. The concert will feature UNC faculty and students in performances of works hailing from the era of this historic instrument. Details: March 26, 2 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. Free and open to the public. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.music.unc.edu, 919-962-1039.
WSN Series: New Music for Marimba; Juan Álamo, marimba
Details: March 26, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. $15/$10 for students and UNC faculty/staff. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.music.unc.edu, 919-962-1039.
Selector Dub Narcotic
Presented by NCourage Now to benefit Queer Fish Center in Burlington. Details: March 26, 8 p.m. $12.50. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
New Hope Audubon Society Bird Walk
Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk to a local site. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Details: March 26, 7:30 a.m. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Food Truck Rodeo on Rosemary
Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation in collaboration with the Downtown Partnership and the Raleigh Durham Mobile Food Association (RDUMFA) is delighted to announce its first ever food truck rodeo. The Rodeo on Rosemary will take place on the block of Rosemary Street between Henderson and North Columbia Streets. The Rodeo on Rosemary will feature 12 of the area’s favorites. Details: March 26, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Parking is free on Sundays in downtown Chapel Hill. Special event parking will be available on site at the Wallace Parking Deck. For more information go to www.downtownchapelhill.com, 919-968-2878.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
A story of family, friendship, secrets, and hope. Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: March 26, 2 p.m. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Walltown Children’s Theater Spring Open House
Class demonstrations; meet Walltown’s awesome staff; a special gift from the online store. Details: March 26, 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. www.walltownchildrenstheatre.org, 919-286-4545.
Monday, March 27
“Sister to Sister” Forum
Join the Women of Spirit of Union Baptist Church. The conversation will be about the ties that bind and break sisterhood among African-American women. Topics include “Where’s the Love?”, closing the generational gap, “Are you your sister’s keeper?" Bring a friend. Details: March 27, 6:30 p.m. Free. Refreshments will be served. The forum will be held in the Fellowship Hall, Union Baptist Church, 904 N. Roxboro St, Durham. Visit Facebook Page: Women of Spirit Forums - Union Baptist Church, 919-423-8454.
The Chapel Hill Bird Club Monthly Meeting
The featured speaker will be Ashley Dayer, who will explain why conservation needs social science. Solutions to our bird conservation challenges require changing human behavior rather than changing bird behavior. To effectively engage people — including private landowners, policymakers, average citizens, and cat owners — in conservation, we must understand human behavior and its drivers. Dr. Dayer will describe how the social sciences are advancing the understanding of human dimensions of bird conservation. She will share a case study about early successional habitat conservation on private lands and discuss how social science information is best applied to design effective conservation strategies and projects. Details: March 27, 7:30 p.m. Free; open to the public. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. Contact: Eddie Owens, 919-460-4693.
The Off White; Psychiatric Metaphors; and Flash Car
Details: March 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus
Details: March 27, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
That's The Joint!
Details: March 27, 7 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Session at The Shed Weekly Jazz Jam w/ Ernest Turner
Details: March 27, 8 p.m. $3. The Shed, 807 E Main St, Durham. www.shedjazz.com, 732-570-2935.
Spring Hike to Pump Station
Come see wildflowers, turtles, river views and learn about the old Pump Station. Details: March 27, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Eno River State Park, 1.5 miles. www.ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park, 919-383-1686.
Tuesday, March 28
The Menzingers; Jeff Rosenstock; and Rozwell Kid
Details: March 28, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: March 28, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: March 28, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Steve Miller Band with Special Guest Lemon Sparks
Steve Miller was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late '60s. With albums like Children of the Future, Sailor and Brave New World, Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music-and society-could be in the years to come. Details: March 28, 7:30 p.m. $45-$171. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Sonolumen
A multimedia electro-acoustic-video excursion into the concrete and abstract. Sponsored by the UNC Department of Music. Featuring Brooks de Wetter-Smith, flute; Matthew McClure, saxophone; Allen Anderson and Lee Weisert, electronic music. Details: March 28, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.music.unc.edu, 919-962-1039.
Wednesday, March 29
How Can We Reduce Racial Disparities in the Child Welfare System?
Sponsored by the Duke Center For Child And Family Policy. Antonio Garcia will discuss efforts to address the disproportionate representation of minority children and families in child welfare. Details: March 29, 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Free; registration requested. Parking available for a fee. Sanford School of Public Policy, Room 223, 201 Science Dr, Durham. http://childandfamilypolicy.duke.edu/event/early-childhood-initiative-speaker-series-4, 919-613-9350.
“More Than One Story,” 25 Years of Farmworker Voices from Student Action with Farmworkers
Join students, farmworkers, and organizers from Student Action with Farmworkers (SAF) in UNC’s Davis Library for a bilingual event celebrating “More than One Story | Más de una historia.” This exhibition of 48 photographs marks SAF’s 25-year partnership between farmworkers and students in the Southeast. Following a reception and exhibition viewing, participants will move to the Research Hub on the second floor of Davis Library to hear personal stories from those involved with SAF and to view an interactive map on the Research Hub’s Liquid Galaxy. The photographs on exhibit, along with accompanying excerpts from oral histories, are part of the Student Action with Farmworkers archival collection in the Southern Folklife Collection at UNC’s Wilson Library. “More than One Story | Más de una historia” will be on view in Davis Library through February 2018. Details: Free; open to the public. March 29, 5 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Reception and exhibition viewing, Davis Library Gallery, 1st floor, UNC, 208 Raleigh St, Chapel Hill; 5:45 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Talk, Davis Library Research Hub, 2nd floor, UNC, 208 Raleigh St, Chapel Hill. http://library.unc.edu/event/student-action-with-farmworkers-program, 919-548-1203.
Financial Empowerment: Your Spending, Your Savings, Your Future
This free financial literacy session, sponsored by the City of Durham Office of Economic and Workforce Development and tailored for youth ages 14 to 24, will share an easy-to-use approach to spending, saving, and planning. Food will also be provided to youth participants. Details: March 29, 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Free. Historic Parrish Street Forum, 108 W. Parrish St, Durham. More information: 919-560-4965, ext. 15217.
Treee City; and Tide Eyes
Details: March 29, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Cherry Glazerr w/ Lala Lala and Ian Sweet
Details: March 29, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Corey Smith; and Jacob Powell
Details: March 29, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: March 29, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Great American Salamander Hunt
Come prepared for adventure as we search far and wide for salamanders in their natural habitat. Learners should be ready to get dirty and wet. We will search for salamanders in a variety of locations to learn of their life cycle as well as capture a view into their world. Details: March 29, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Eno River State Park. www.ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park, 919-383-1686.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
A story of family, friendship, secrets, and hope. Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: March 29, 8:15 p.m. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Thursday, March 30
Tony Bartelme, author of “A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa”
Pulitzer finalist Tony Bartelme comes to The Regulator for a reading and book signing of his new book, A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa -- an inspiring story of doctors who changed the health care of an African nation. Details: March 30, 7 p.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Caleb Caudle; and Kate Rhudy
Details: March 30, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kirk Ridge Band; and Individually Twisted
Details: March 30, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Los Redd; and Acoustic Guys
Details: March 30, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Suitcase Junket; and Dupont Brothers
Details: March 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Stuyedeyed w/ Drag Sounds
Details: March 30, 8:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. The Station, 201 E Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
360ᵒ Jazz Initiative Concert
Come out to hear the 360ᵒ Jazz Initiative Ensemble perform in its annual concert. The ensemble features UNC jazz faculty and original compositions from the ensemble and from the winners of the 2016 Call for Scores. Details: March 30, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. www.music.unc.edu, 919-962-1039.
Morning Bird Hike
Bring your binoculars and join us for a relaxing morning outing. All experience levels welcome. Details: March 30, 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Eno River State Park. http://www.ncparks.gov/eno-river-state-park, 919-383-1686.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: March 30, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Mystery Brewing Beer Dinner
Artisan beer lovers, rejoice: Mystery Brewing is returning to the Fairview Dining Room to showcase its seasonal spring brews. Join head brewer Erik Lars Myers as he discusses the brewing process of your favorite ales and lagers and how they pair with fresh, seasonal courses. Details: March 30, 6:45 p.m. - 9 p.m. $65 per person/$54 for Executive Club members. Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, 3001 Cameron Blvd, Durham. https://www.eventville.com/Catalog/EventRegistration1.asp?EventId=1012135, 919-493-6699.
Gilbert & Sullivan's The Grand Duke
Performed by the Durham Savoyards, Ltd. Directed and choreographed by Derrick Ivey; music direction by Alan Riley Jones. Details: March 30, 8 p.m. $20-$30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://www.carolinatheatre.org/events/grand-duke-gilbert-sullivan, 919-560-3030.
The Miraculous and the Mundane
A story of family, friendship, secrets, and hope. Members of an African-American family in Durham find their lives turned upside down when the patriarch falls ill and ties of kinship start to fray. Details: March 30, 8:15 p.m. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. http://manbitesdogtheater.org/2016-17-season/the-miraculous-and-the-mundane, 919-682-3343.
Recurring Friday
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Amy Godfrey loves telling stories. With 10 years of experience as a Children's Librarian, Amy Godfrey is known for her energetic musical story times. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. This fun program will provide moms with the opportunity to watch a film amongst other moms and young children. Moms can enjoy a first run film they’ve been wanting to see or a fun film for the little ones. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
