Students find loaded gun outside a Raleigh school

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

June 02, 2018 12:53 PM

RALEIGH

Students at East Millbrook Middle School found an old, rusty and loaded gun on campus Wednesday and turned it in.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office, which provides the school resource officer for the middle school, is investigating.

A spokesman for the sheriff said students found the loaded handgun on the ground outside one of the modular classrooms, WTVD reported.

Investigators said the gun was a .38 Special. It was so rusted the revolving cylinder wouldn't rotate, and they were not sure if it would fire.

The sheriff's office said it is using the gun's serial number to try to track down information about the weapon.

The principal notified parents about the incident in a recorded message, according to a Wake County schools spokesperson.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

