Decision time for charter school planned for northern Durham County

The developers of a planned charter school opposed by its would-be northern Durham neighbors could find out Tuesday whether they can move forward with the middle school for 500 students.
The Board of Adjustment is expected to rule on a permit for the 59.8-acre school site located in the Rural Tier and Rural Residential (RR) zoning district. An educational facility in a residential zoning district requires a minor special-use permit.
The board will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Committee Room, on the second floor of City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza.
Construction of Discovery Charter, a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM)-themed charter middle school proposed for Orange Factory Road, has been delayed for months after neighbors sued Durham County over the Board of Adjustment's approval of the school site plan.
The neighbors contend the school would increase traffic along the rural road and clog nearby roads that are already well-traveled and too narrow to handle additional traffic.
They have also expressed concern about the potential harm to nearby Little River Reservoir as a result of a 3,000 gallon a day septic field that would be installed in the South Reservoir Wildlife Habitat Area and chemical runoff into the reservoir from sports fields and other cleared areas at the proposed school.
Meanwhile, Discovery Charter officials countered on the school's Facebook page that the septic system is designed for 3,000 gallons per day because of state requirements. Officials said nearby schools with more students use less than 900 gallons per day.
Discovery Charter was supposed to open last August, but the State Board of Education (SBE) let school officials delay its first scheduled opening until the 2018-19 school year due to its legal issues.
Earlier this year, the SBE agreed to allow Discovery Charter to delay its opening until the 2019-20 school year while it works to resolve its legal issues.
Carl Forsyth, the school's founder, said in January that Discovery Charter had filled its sixth-grade enrollment and half of its seventh-grade enrollment.
Discovery Charter has been much-discussed among Durham Public Schools leaders. Citing budgetary constraints, they postponed the opening of DPS’ own STEAM-themed school, Eagle Academy, which was supposed to open on N.C. Central University campus last fall.
Eagle Academy was a pet project of former Superintendent Bert L’Homme.
