Hit-and-run victim dies. Police put out call for help finding pair of vehicles.

A pedestrian has died from injuries received received on Feb. 28 when she was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Levonne Rish, 59, was struck in the 1100 block of North Hyde Park Avenue near Lowry Avenue, police said. Police did not say where the victim lived.
Durham police are seeking information about two vehicles that were seen on surveillance video. They are trying to locate a silver van and a black or dark-colored sedan.
In one video, a dark-colored sedan is seen going northbound on Hyde Park Avenue. The driver stopped the vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and looked back in the direction of the collision. The driver quickly closed the door and drove away. In the second video, a silver van is seen going southbound on Hyde Park Avenue toward the crash location.
Police were dispatched to the incident shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 28. When they arrived, they found Rish prone in the street. She was hospitalized for treatment of the serious injuries which led to her death, police said Thursday.
Anyone with information about the incident or the two vehicles in question is asked to call Durham police at (919) 560-4935 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
