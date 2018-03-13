Did he really need to take 4 golf carts from Carolina Meadows?

A series of Christmas Eve golf cart thefts at a retirement community in Chatham County outside Chapel Hill has been solved.
Chatham County deputies arrested 17-year-old Ruben Gallardo of Chapel Hill on March 8 in connection with the incident that resulted in four golf carts allegedly being stolen in the Carolina Meadows retirement community.
Deputies were called to Carolina Meadows on Dec. 24, 2017, after receiving a report of four missing golf carts. They were able to locate two golf carts pretty quickly. In a subsequent search, they found the remaining two golf carts in the woods across from Carolina Meadows. The carts were returned, according to investigators.
Gallardo was linked to the thefts after numerous interviews, according to investigators. They also uncovered additional information linking him to two more break-ins that had gone unreported in the community.
Gallardo was charged with three counts of felony larceny and two counts of breaking and entering, authorities said. He is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro March 26.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
