Two dogs killed in early morning home fire

Two dogs did not survive a late Wednesday home fire, according to the Durham Fire Department.
At 10:51 p.m. the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to investigate an explosion in the area of 1208 Eva Street. The call was later upgraded to a structure fire with people trapped. On arrival at 1205 Eva Street, firefighters reported a single story residential structure with heavy flames visible in the rear.
The fire was under control within 15 minutes, but it caused extensive damage to the rear of the home and heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
No people were home, but two dogs were found and removed from the home by search teams. Neither of the dogs survived. The American Red Cross has not been requested. Twenty-seven firefighters responded to the call and are still on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
