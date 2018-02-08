Traffic Alert: Main Street to be closed from Broad Street to Buchanan Boulevard Friday

The city of Durham is repairing a broken water main under Main Street and is closing Main Street from Buchanan Boulevard to Broad Street all day Friday, Feb. 9.
The street closing includes the intersection of Campus Drive at Main Street, the primary entrance to Duke University’s East Campus entrance which will not be accessible during the closure.
Traffic is expected to be allowed to cross Main Street at both Buchanan and Broad, but not turn onto Main from either of those intersections.
The city asks that if you travel on Main Street normally, plan ahead and take an alternative route.
The city did not offer a timetable for the end of the closing, but said it is an emergency situation, not a planned maintenance project.
