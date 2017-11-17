A couple were taken to a hospital in Tennessee recently after the husband, who is in his 80s, accidentally shot himself and his wife while showing his gun to members of his congregation.
A couple were taken to a hospital in Tennessee recently after the husband, who is in his 80s, accidentally shot himself and his wife while showing his gun to members of his congregation. File photo
A couple were taken to a hospital in Tennessee recently after the husband, who is in his 80s, accidentally shot himself and his wife while showing his gun to members of his congregation. File photo

Latest News

Church learns lesson about gun safety when member shoots self, wife

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

November 17, 2017 11:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn.

A Tennessee congregation may have learned a valuable lesson about guns recently when a member accidentally shot himself and his wife.

Tellico Plains Police Chief Russ Parks said members were talking about guns at the First United Methodist Church when a man in his 80s pulled his .380 caliber Ruger handgun, according to the Associated Press and the The Knoxville News Sentinel.

The man removed the gun’s magazine and cleared the chamber before showing it to other church members. He then put the magazine back in and returned the gun to its holster, Parks said.

But when someone else asked to see the gun, the man pulled it from the holster, said it wasn’t loaded and pulled the trigger, he said. The gun fired, slicing the palm of the man’s hand and then passing through his wife’s abdomen.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Parks told the Knoxville News Sentinel that the couple were flown to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Churches across the state and nation have been meeting with law enforcement and reviewing their security since 26 people were killed in the Nov. 5 shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Bereaved grandmother remembers 16-year-old killed in Durham

    Vanessa Graves-Cousin talks about her 16-year-old grandson Torry Trueluck's love of basketball. Torry died after being shot in Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

Watch: Bereaved grandmother remembers 16-year-old killed in Durham

Watch: Bereaved grandmother remembers 16-year-old killed in Durham 0:53

Watch: Bereaved grandmother remembers 16-year-old killed in Durham
Watch: Police use K-9 'officers' to hunt Wells Fargo bank branch robbery 0:25

Watch: Police use K-9 'officers' to hunt Wells Fargo bank branch robbery
Cuban diplomat visits Triangle universities 1:35

Cuban diplomat visits Triangle universities

View More Video