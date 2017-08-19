Duke University removes statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Duke Chapel

The new president of Duke University has ordered the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after it was vandalized earlier this week.
“I took this course of action to protect Duke Chapel, to ensure the vital safety of students and community members who worship there, and above all to express the deep and abiding values of our university,” President Vincent Price said in a statement released Saturday morning.
“The removal also presents an opportunity for us to learn and heal,” Price said, adding that the statue will be preserved so students “can study Duke’s complex past and take part in a more inclusive future.”
The statue was removed at 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to Michael Schoenfield, vice president for public affairs and government relations at Duke. It took about an hour for a professional crew to remove the statue. It will be stored and its future has not been determined.
“It is an important part of history,” Schoenfield said. “We want people to learn from it and study it and the ideas it represents. What happens to it and where it will be is a question for further deliberation.”
Schoenfield said Price had consulted with numerous campus groups, which finally led to the removal of the statue.
“He had very strong support of the board of trustess and he made the decision yesterday,” Schoenfield said.
Luke Powery, dean of Duke Chapel said the removal of the statue will be part of a larger conversation about other icons on campus.
“The defacing of a house of worship is a disappointment,” Powery said. “But it has happened. I do think as a university it makes sense to take a look at other various other carvings or statues on campus as the president said. It’s unfortunate that we had the defacing rather than the conversation that may have even led to the same end that we saw today.”
Powery said he felt emotional walking up to the chapel on Saturday morning and seeing the empty alcove where the Lee statue stood.
“I looked at the empty space and couple of things came to mind,” Powery said. “I saw it as a hole, or a void. But it is a hole that in many ways represents a hole in the heart of the United States and the ongoing struggles of racism, hatred and bigotry – all the things we’re seeing in our streets. We haven’t come as far as perhaps we thought we had come as a nation.
“But at the same time, the open space represents an opening, an openess for conversation, an openess for healing, the possibility of healing that will come.”
The statue was vandalized on Wednesday night.
“Wednesday night’s act of vandalism made clear that the turmoil and turbulence of recent months do not stop at Duke’s gates,” he contnued. “We have a responsibility to come together as a community to determine how we can respond to this unrest in a way that demonstrates our firm commitment to justice, not discrimination; to civil protest, not violence; to authentic dialogue, not rhetoric; and to empathy, not hatred.”
Price’s announcement followed a day of tension in Durham as hundreds of people gathered downtown in expectation of a march by the KKK or other white supremacist groups. The march did not happen, but the Sheriff’s Office had alerted comunity leaders to the possibility based on information it had gathered throughout the week. One man was arrested late in the day during a standoff in the street between police and a group of 50 to 75 protesters carrying anti-racist signs.
In Chapel Hill, Mayor Pam Hemminger wrote to UNC Chancellor Carol Folt on Thursday, asking her to petition the state’s historical commission to have the statue of a Confederate soldier known as Silent Sam removed from McCorkle Place off Franklin Street and placed in storage.
Hemminger cited the toppling of a statue in downtown Durham and the damage to the Lee statue at Duke Chapel, saying “the statue presents a danger to students on campus and the Chapel Hill community.”
In his statement, Price said he is creating a commission “to assist us in navigating the role of memory and history at Duke.”
“The commission will look at how we memorialize individuals on the Duke campus in buildings and sculpture and recommend principles drawn from Duke’s core values to guide us when questions arise,” he said.
“In addition, and in concert with Provost Sally Kornbluth, we will use the next year to explore various aspects of Duke's history and ambitions through teaching and scholarship. This will include an exhibition in the Library; a campus conversation about controversy and injustice in Duke’s history; and a forum to explore academic freedom, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly in the university. Further information about these programs will be forthcoming.”
“As this process moves forward, I welcome your thoughts about how Duke can best address the troubling events of the past few months, learn from a careful and unvarnished understanding of our national and institutional history, and build a stronger, more inclusive future as a university community.”
Mark Schultz: 919-829-8950; HeraldSunEditor
Comments