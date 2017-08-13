Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski has successful knee replacement surgery

Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke had a successful total replacement of his right knee on Sunday morning at Duke University Medical Center.
In a statement released by Duke’s athletics department on Sunday, orthopedic surgeron Dr. Michael Bolognesi said, "The surgery went very smoothly. Coach is in good spirits. We hope to get him walking as early as this afternoon."
This is the second total knee replacement surgery Krzyzewski has had in the last 16 months. Dr. Bolognesi replaced Krzyzewski’s left knee in April 2016.
Krzyzewski could be released from the hospital within one to three days and will begin a physical rehabilitation program at Duke.
The 70-year-old Krzyzewski’s right knee discomfort led Duke to cancel its planned trip to the Dominican Republic from Aug. 17-24, when the Blue Devils would have played two exhibition games against that country’s national team. The Blue Devils had held four practices, which are allowed in conjunction with NCAA-approved foreign tours, but canceled the rest of their practices and the tour last Thursday when it became clear Krzyzewski needed surgery.
Krzyzewski said he opted to have the surgery now to avoid the condition causing him to miss any regular-season games. He missed seven games last season after having back surgery to repair a herniated disc.
Duke will resume practice in late September in preparation for the new season. The Blue Devils have revamped their roster from last season’s 28-9 team that won the ACC championship. Duke lost six players but have brought in six incoming freshmen.
