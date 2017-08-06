A swimming beach at Smith Mountain Lake State Park is shown in an undated file photo.
A swimming beach at Smith Mountain Lake State Park is shown in an undated file photo. Virginia Department of Conservation and Tourism
Durham boy, 9, drowns while playing in Virginia lake

Associated Press

August 06, 2017 6:05 PM

HUDDLESTON, Va.

A 9-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from the water following a play session on a floating trampoline.

Media reports indicate the boy was visiting from Durham.

According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the boy was playing with other children on the trampoline about 50 feet from a dock in the lake.

Officials say that when the children swam back to shore, the boy did not return.

Emergency crews were called before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the boy's body was found in about 20 feet of water two hours later.

Officials say the boy, whose name was withheld, was not wearing a life jacket.

An autopsy is pending, but police do not suspect foul play.

It was the second drowning on Smith Mountain Lake, a popular vacation spot, in the last three weeks.

The lake is located southeast of Roanoke and southwest of Lynchburg.

