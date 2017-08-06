Durham boy, 9, drowns while playing in Virginia lake

A 9-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from the water following a play session on a floating trampoline.
Media reports indicate the boy was visiting from Durham.
According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, the boy was playing with other children on the trampoline about 50 feet from a dock in the lake.
Officials say that when the children swam back to shore, the boy did not return.
Emergency crews were called before 6 p.m. Saturday, and the boy's body was found in about 20 feet of water two hours later.
Officials say the boy, whose name was withheld, was not wearing a life jacket.
An autopsy is pending, but police do not suspect foul play.
It was the second drowning on Smith Mountain Lake, a popular vacation spot, in the last three weeks.
The lake is located southeast of Roanoke and southwest of Lynchburg.
