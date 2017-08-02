Paperhand Puppet’s new ‘Of Wings and Feet’ show is a call to action

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email “Of Wings and Feet,” is a new show with a strong moral message from Paperhand Puppet Intervention. It features oversized, fantastic puppets, ranging from creatures like birds and tortoises to symbolic representations of the earth, the sky and water and will have performances in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Greensboro. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

“Of Wings and Feet,” is a new show with a strong moral message from Paperhand Puppet Intervention. It features oversized, fantastic puppets, ranging from creatures like birds and tortoises to symbolic representations of the earth, the sky and water and will have performances in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, and Greensboro. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com