Fire damages Durham home

Fire damaged a home at 3704 Four Seasons Drive Thursday morning, May 25.
The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 7:23 a.m. Firefighters reported heavy smoke visible from a one-story residential structure when they arrived, according to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi. A fire that started in a storage room and extended to the attic was extinguished in about five minutes.
The fire caused extensive damage to the left side of the house, leaving it uninhabitable, Iannuzzi said. No one was injured. The American Red Cross is assisting one adult and four children.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
