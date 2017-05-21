Police believe body found in Massachusetts to be missing Duke student

Police in Massachusetts have found a body believed to be that of missing Duke University student Michael Doherty of Franklin, Massachusetts.
Foul play is not suspected, police said, adding that they won’t be able to confirm the identity of the body until an autopsy is performed.
Franklin police said the ’s body was found by two civilians around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in dense woods and thick underbrush near Interstate 495.
Michael Doherty, 20 and a rising junior majoring in mechanical engineering, was reported missing on Sunday, May 14. Authorities say he was last seen leaving a party in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 14. His disappearance prompted a weeklong search in Franklin and nearby Bellingham.
He was reported missing shortly after returning to his hometown for summer vacation.
