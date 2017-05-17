Report: Former Tar Heel PJ Hairston arrested in Wrightsville Beach

Wilmington TV station WECT is reporting that former University of North Carolina basketball player PJ Hairston has been arrested on an outstanding warrant in Wrightsville Beach.
Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House told WECT that after a disturbance at a Wings store, a man driving Hairston’s car was stopped by police who asked where the car owner was.
Hairston was on the beach strand and after officers discovered the car’s owner — Hairston — had a warrant out on him out of Orange County, Hairston was arrested.
House said he didn’t know what the warrant was for and that Hairston was arrested without a problem. The Orange County Courthouse was closed for the day at the time of the report and the warrant was not immediately available.
Hairston was drafted by the Miami Heat with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA draft and played parts of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. In the 2015-16 season, Hairston played for the Toronto Raptors, Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies.
He is now on the roster of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets’ NBA Developmental League team in Texas.
During the 2012-13 season at UNC, Hairston averaged 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for a Tar Heel team that went 25-11.
In 2015, Hairston was cited in Charlotte for driving with a revoked license, speeding, driving left of center and having expired tags. In 2013, he was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving without a license.
Comments