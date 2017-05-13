Latest News

May 13, 2017 5:33 PM

Man shot, killed early Saturday in Brightleaf district

From staff reports

Durham

An early-morning shooting left a man dead in the 900 block of West Main Street, in Durham’s popular Brightleaf district between downtown and Duke University’s West Campus.

Police responded to a call reporting sounds of shots shortly after 2 a.m. When they arrived they found an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His identity had not been released as of Saturday evening.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

