Durham man arrested for robbing man at gunpoint

DURHAM Police arrested a Durham man Sunday afternoon and charged him with robbing a man at gunpoint a bathroom at Burlington Coat Factory at 3500 North Roxboro Street.
The 28-year-old victim told officers he was in the bathroom around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when a man wearing a black bandana over his face approached him and stuck an object against his torso. The man then pointed a gun at the victim’s head and took money from his wallet.
The man also allegedly pointed a gun at a manager of the business.
Officers found a man matching a description of the suspect behind a building on Pickwick Trail. Matthew James Thomas, 20, of Durham was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
