Motorcyclist dies in accident

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 70 near N.C. 98 late Sunday afternoon.
As a result of the accident, the exit ramp from U.S. 70 East to N.C.98 was closed, the Durham Police Department said in a release about 8 p.m. . The on-ramp from N.C. 98 to U.S. 70 East is also closed.
Police officers responded to the accident shortly after 6 p.m. The department said an adult female driving a motorcycle that was pulling a trailer heading east on U.S. 70 was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation of the accident is underway.
