March 29, 2017 10:39 PM

Firefighters save dog from burning house on Windcrest Road

By Mark Donovan

DURHAM

Durham Fire Department Engine 6 crew members used oxygen to save a dog pulled from a fire at 508 Windcrest Road late Wednesday morning.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi, a neighbor reported the fire at 10:39 a.m. and said that dogs may have been trapped in the two-story house. The rescued dog, named Lexie, was conscious and agitated, Iannuzzi said, but was saved with oxygen therapy using a mask specially designed for animals.

The dog was transported to Veterinary Specialty Animal Hospital of the Carolinas at Hope Valley Commons.

Iannuzzi said the fire apparently was caused by a faulty dryer in a first-floor laundry room vented out a window and extended to a second floor bedroom. It was brought under control in about 20 minutes but left fire and smoke damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross was assisting an adult and a child.

Mark Donovan

