New restaurants to be featured on Ninth Street

ZenFish, the Hawaiian poké bar, officially celebrated its grand opening on Ninth Street this month — but it won’t be the newest shop on the block for long, as two new restaurants are set to join the popular restaurant area near Duke University’s East Campus.
Alpaca Peruvian Charcoal Chicken, a small chain restaurant specializing in South American styles, is scheduled to open in May and Del Rancho Mexican Grill could open in the early weeks of April.
This will be the second Durham location for Alpaca Chicken, and fourth overall in the Triangle. Its other location is in North Durham at 302 Davidson Ave. It new location will be at 703A Ninth Street.
Alpaca Chicken’s menu features different types of chicken, from whole bird to quarter breast and both white and dark meat. It also serves a variety of sides such as steamed yucca, tostones and maduros.
Ninth Street will also be the second Durham location for Del Rancho Mexican Grill, which similarly to Alpaca Chicken has a North Durham location at 5279 N. Roxboro Road. Del Rancho, which will be located at 730 Ninth St., will serve lunch and dinner and have a full-service bar.
Del Rancho serves a variety of classic Mexican fare, including fajitas, enchiladas and burritos.
