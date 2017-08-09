Megyn Kelly’s new NBC program “Megyn Kelly Today” will air each weekday at 9 a.m.
See Megyn Kelly on the mound: New NBC anchor will throw out first pitch for Durham Bulls

By Brooke Cain

August 09, 2017 7:51 PM

News anchor Megyn Kelly will be in the Triangle on Thursday, and you could see her throw out the first pitch at the Durham Bulls game that night against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRaiders.

Kelly is in the area promoting her new morning show on NBC, “Megyn Kelly Today,” set to debut at 9 a.m. Sept. 25 on WRAL.

Game time is 7:05, so if you want to see Kelly’s pitch, don’t dawdle at the concession stand – although, according to the Bulls’ website, Bright Leaf hot dogs, popcorn and soda are just a buck all night. We really hope Kelly gets to try one of those Johnston County bright reds before she leaves the park.

Get info on tickets at nando.com/ll.

