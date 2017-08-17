Solange quits Twitter, but gives shoutout to Durham protester who took down statue

Singer Solange deleted her Twitter account this week – but not before expressing solidarity with the Durham protestor who has been arrested for her role in tearing down a Confederate statue in Durham Monday.
Solange Knowles’ final tweet came Tuesday night and concluded by asking, “When we gonna pull up? & what we got to do to get my new hero Takiyah Thompson free?”
Thompson, a 22-year-old activist and N.C. Central University student, faces charges for her alleged role in Monday’s destruction of a 1924 Confederate Soldiers Monument in Durham.
Solange sent her last tweet at 8:15 p.m. after Thompson, a member of Workers World Party, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a press conference at NCCU. She was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors after she was recorded on video climbing a ladder to tie a rope around the statue, which subsequently brought the statue down.
Solange, the sister of superstar Beyoncé, subsequently made a lengthy Instagram post in which she explained she had deleted her Twitter because she’s “been trying to practice self preservation during this time.” She also used a string of expletives against white supremacists and monuments and said her son’s first day of school has occurred in the midst of troublesome images.
The post has since been deleted.
Solange is headlining the Hopscotch Music Festival in Raleigh in just a few weeks. She will perform at Red Hat Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m.
As of Wednesday, four people have been charged in connection with the toppling of the statue, which followed the protests in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. They have been charged with two misdemeanors – disorderly conduct by injury of a statue, damage to real property – and two felonies – participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where there is property demand in excess of $1,500. All four have been released on unsecured $10,000 bonds, which means they didn’t have to put money up to be released.
Thursday, three more people turned themselves in at the Durham County’s magistrate’s office as activists gathered again to show their support and also face misdemeanor and felony charges.
Virginia Bridges contributed.
