Calendar of Events: Friday, June 22-Thursday, June 28

Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Old Well Wishers
Details: Friday, June 22, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Aztec Sun w/ stArt of Cool
Details: Friday, June 22, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2IfcDWW, 919-794-8194.
NC Hiphop Festival
Details: Friday, June 22, 7 p.m.-Sunday, June 24, 10 p.m. $25-$500. Various venues in Downtown Durham. Info & tickets: bit.ly/2M44YZX.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, June 22, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sons of Warvan
Details: Friday, June 22, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sol Roots
Details: Friday, June 22, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Flasher, Dhed
Details: Friday, June 22, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dominican Jazz Project
Details: Friday, June 22, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Zoltar’s Fortune w/ Radar’s Clowns of Sedation
Details: Friday, June 22, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Music in the Meadow - Push Play
Food trucks on site. Details: Saturday, June 23, 6-9 p.m. Free. Briar Chapel, Great Meadow Park, 161 Salt Cedar Lane, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2leZEXb, 919-437-4043.
Kori Robins
Details: Saturday, June 23, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Cool John Ferguson
Details: Saturday, June 23, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Feelies
Details: Saturday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dessa, MONAKR
Details: Saturday, June 23, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Space Koi
Details: Saturday, June 23, 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Walls Group
Details: Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mal Blum
Details: Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kate McGarry, Keith Ganz, Gary Versace
Details: Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m. $25/$15 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Creative Music Performance w/ AZULZ & Heat Preacher
Profits from ticket sales go to TABLE. Details: Saturday, June 23, 6:30 p.m. $10. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
An Evening w/ Tony Williamson and the Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra
Ticket includes show, dessert table and coffee. All proceeds go to Meals on Wheels and other Chatham County Council on Aging programs. Details: Sunday, June 24, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. Carolina Meadows, 100 Whippoorwill Lane, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2soMqvb.
Jazz Brunch - The Magnolia Klezmer Band
Details: Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m. Free. Weaver Street Market, 101 East Weaver St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LsA7oy, 919-929-0010.
Concert on the Village Green - ‘Idlewild South’
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Sunday, June 24, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ho0Ikv, 919-933-4422.
Chuck Cotton: Raise the Roof Fundraiser
Benefit fundraiser for Chuck Cotton, who lost his home in a tornado. Details: Sunday, June 24, 4-8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. bit.ly/2JPcGZs, 919-401-1979.
King Draft, EBZ, OC from NC w/ B2, Swank, Ethan Taylor, Facts about Bob
Details: Sunday, June 24, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
School of Rock Performance
House Bands from the School of Rocks of Chapel Hill, Mainline, and Cleveland. Details: Sunday, June 24, 6 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, June 25, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LtIlwD, 919-929-2787.
Ciompi Quartet, ‘Quotation and Variation’
Details: Monday, June 25, 7:30-9 p.m. $10-$25. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Kirby Horton Hall, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2LQq39T, 919-684-3698.
Mama Played Mondays: Old School, Retro sounds of Hip Hop, R&B, Soul+Funk
Details: Monday, June 25, 7 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, June 26, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, June 26, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Music in the Gardens: The Sadies
Details: Wednesday, June 27, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2w7LEH8, 919-660-3356.
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, June 27, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Blac Rabbit, Sun Parade
Details: Wednesday, June 27, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Pylon Reenactment Society, Balderdash, Ltd
Details: Wednesday, June 27, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Celebration of NC Songwriting
Details: Thursday, June 28, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. https://bit.ly/2l5r5mx, 919-401-1979.
Forth Wanderers
Details: Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Funkhouse, ‘They Say I’m Different: A celebration of funk icon Betty Davis’
Details: Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Chew, Youth League, Blanko Basnet
Details: Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
‘Places Please!’
Starring Nicole Wolcott and Larry Keigwin. Co-presented by American Dance Festival and Nasher Museum of Art. Details: Friday, June 22, 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.; Saturday, June 23, 10 p.m.; Sunday, June 24, 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. $12-$27. Rubenstein Arts Center, von der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2LbrrTs, 919-660-3356.
Pilobolus
Evening performance contains nudity; children’s matinee does not contain nudity. Part of the American Dance Festival. Details: Friday, June 22, 8 p.m. Children’s Matinee- Saturday, June 23, 1 p.m. $12-$67. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2rZGsmt, 919-680-2787.
‘Coming Home: ADF Alumni Return’
American Dance Festival will highlight the significant talent that has come out of its school programs. Details: Saturday, June 23, 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 24, 2 p.m. $12-$32.25. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2J5ZhwR, 919-684-6402.
The Bipeds present ‘54 Strange Words’
A psychedelic movement and live music experience that treads along the mysterious threshold between dreams and reality, while blurring the line between dance and song. Details: Friday-Saturday, June 22-23, 8 p.m.; Sunday, June 24, 6 p.m. $10-$15. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jdd047.
Dance Party on the Plaza
Celebrate the start of American Dance Festival. Tango lesson followed by open dancing on the plaza. Details: Sunday, June 24, 7:30-9 p.m. Free. CCB Plaza, East Chapel Hill St., Durham. 919-684-6402.
Paul Taylor Dance Company
Part of the American Dance Festival. Details: Tuesday-Wednesday, June 26-27, 8 p.m. $12-$61. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2tMcrGF, 919-680-2787.
Ronald K. Brown, ‘Evidence’
Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Thursday, June 28, 8 p.m. $12-$43. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2kIlpyG, 919-684-6402.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Go Figure; calling by Ruth Pershing. Details: Friday, June 22, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Rushfest! Contra Dance
Contra dancing to pop music! DJ/Caller Emily Rush will lead contra dances to recorded music -- pop hits for every generation, from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Details: Monday, June 25, Lesson 7 p.m.; Dance 7:30 p.m. $8. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N.Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
The Pink Flamingo Show!
With special guest PRISM. Presented by FatMouth Improv. Details: Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2stOSR6, 919-929-2787.
Michael Che w/ Cipha Sounds
Details: Wednesday, June 27, 8 p.m. $25-$35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2sMfETV, 919-560-3030.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
Hip Hopera 5P1N0K10
Afrofuturistic puppet show co-written by Pierce Freelon. Details: Friday, June 22, 8 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xNdlG1, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Rock the Park Movies - ‘Marmaduke’ (PG)
Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, June 23, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free admission. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Ready Player One’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HmShFP, 919-933-4422.
Documentary Film Screening - ‘Seth’s Dominion’
An intimate and quirky portrait of the cartoonist behind “It’s a Good Life,” “if You Don’t Weaken,” “Palookaville,” and “Wimbledon Green.” Narrated mostly by Seth himself. Contains brief adult language. Details: Sunday, June 24, 3 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. durhamcomicsfest.org.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - “Boss Baby” (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, June 26-28, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Fundraisers
Beer, Blues & BBQ Fundraising Event
Featuring Al Myers Famous BBQ; music by Harvey Arnold; beer provided by Harris Beverages. Take out available - $12 for BBQ, $18 for Brisket. All proceeds benefit the Bennett Place Support Fund, Inc. Co-Sponsored by Texas Roadhouse. Details: Saturday, June 23, 5:30-9 p.m. $30 per person. Bennett Place State Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. bit.ly/2HHSy6u, 919-383-4345.
