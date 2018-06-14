Calendar of Events: Friday, June 15-Thursday, June 21

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
‘The Walls We Build: (dis)Ability,’ Third Friday Reception, at Pleiades Arts
Featuring guest artists with a range of special needs and disabilities as well as Pleiades member artists. Details: Friday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
‘Art Win,’ by Julia Caston, Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
The evening’s festivities include light snacks and drinks, as well as free art making in the Make and Take room. On exhibit through Saturday, July 14. Details: Friday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2J8yJL8, 919-682-2751.
Photography Exhibit, ‘Louisiana Trail Riders,’ at Center for Documentary Studies
On exhibit through Saturday, Sept. 22. Details: Opens Wednesday, June 20. 9 a.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2H4svGg, 919-660-3663.
Third Friday Durham
Art gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Details: 6-9 p.m. Maps available at Durham Visitor Info Center, 212 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2LM4yGr.
Music
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Brooke McBride
Details: Friday, June 15, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Laura Reed
Details: Friday, June 15, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2xrVOmL, 919-794-8194.
North Carolina Symphony Concerts in Your Community
Familiar classics; bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Friday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kW8v09, 919-933-4422.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, June 15, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
James, Pace & Preslar
Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Tills, Pie Face Girls, Reese McHenry and the Fox
Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tracyanne & Danny, Lomelda
Details: Friday, June 15, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dreaming of the 90s Dance Party
Details: Friday, June 15, 10 p.m. $5, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jonathan Markow Quartet
Details: Friday, June 15, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
MKR Single Release Show w/ People of Earth
Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
4th Annual National Blind Idol Semi-Final Competition
Hosted by Insightful Visionaries. Yearly event celebrating the musical talents of individuals who are visually impaired. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4 p.m. Reception; 6 p.m. Performance. $20. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2sjzQ0d, 919-560-3030.
Java Jivers
Details: Saturday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Mary D. Williams Concert
Williams will highlight the way spirituals emerged from African culture, Christian influences, and the brutal institution of slavery. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. Free. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2kzweCQ, 919-732-9380.
3rd Annual Triangle Community Band Festival
Featuring Cary Town Band, Holly Springs Community Band, Raleigh Concert Band, The Village Band, and The Durham Community Concert Band. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4-6:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park Pavilion, 501 Foster St., Durham. www.durhamband.org.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, June 16, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Relative Pitch Open Mic for Youth
Hosted by Rissi Palmer. For youth singers and musicians 18 years and younger. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4-5 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Snow Tha Product
Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jeanne Jolly
Details: Saturday, June 16, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Love Movement: ‘Hip Hop and RNB Dance Party’
Details: Saturday, June 16, 9:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Vaughn Aed, Skylar Gudasz, Molly Sarlé
Details: Saturday, June 16, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Chris Bittner Quartet
Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands w/ Angela Winter & DJ Quilla
Details: Saturday, June 16, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Tommy Edwards
Entertains for Father’s Day. Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. Details: Sunday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. Carolina Brewery, 460 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-1800.
The Magnolia Klezmer Band
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Food donations accepted for TABLE. Details: Sunday, June 17, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2M2JgFG, 919-933-4422.
Secret Monkey Weekend
Details: Sunday, June 17, 5-7 p.m. $8 suggested donation. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Maps & Atlases, Prism Tats
Details: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, June 18, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2IZttVX, 919-929-2787.
Young Widows, Null and Wailin Storms
Details: Monday, June 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, June 19, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Lithics
Details: Tuesday, June 19, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jeremy Enigk, Chris Staples
Details: Tuesday, June 19, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cold Cave, Black Marble, Choir Boy
Details: Tuesday, June 19, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Music in the Gardens: Lydia Loveless
Details: Wednesday, June 20, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2HOjOW2, 919-660-3356.
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters
Details: Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Devastation on the Nation w/ Aborted, Psycroptic, Ingested, Disentomb, Arkaik, Venom Prison, Signs of the Swarm, Ergodic
Details: Wednesday, June 20, 4:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Blotter presents: Poor Pie, The Jimi King Trio
Details: Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra
Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kTwOLU, 919-933-4422.
PopUp Chorus
Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; Dancing Queen by Abba. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2H2jj5v, 919-929-2787.
Chris Brashear & Jim Watson
Details: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association (Buz Lloyd). Music by The Donnybrook Lads. Details: Friday, June 15, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
ShaLeigh Dance Works presents ‘E Pluribus Unum II’
A world premiere collaboration with Elizabeth Corbett and Alejandro Santoyo. Details: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, 7 p.m. $15. Durham Arts Council’s PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2IXWh5x.
‘Sonah The Orphan Girl’ by Collage Dance Company
A tale from Guinea. Details: Friday, June 15, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 16, 3-5 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, St. Joseph’s Performance Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2sRNQ1E, 919-949-6438.
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Friday, June 15, 8 p.m.; Children’s Matinee-Saturday, June 16, 1 p.m. $12-$53.75. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2koOaju, 919-684-4444.
Shen Wei Dance Arts
Details: Saturday-Sunday, June 16-17, 7 p.m. $12-$67. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2L9tBTL, 919-680-2787.
The Bipeds present ‘54 Strange Words’
A psychedelic movement and live music experience that treads along the mysterious threshold between dreams and reality, while blurring the line between dance and song. Details: Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jdd047.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Pilobolus
Performance contains nudity. Part of the American Dance Festival. Details: Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m. $12-$67. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2L9tBTL, 919-680-2787.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
Dimensions of Black: A Celebration of the Arts
Experience the talents of African American artists in theater, music, dance and visual art. Pre-show mixer at 7:15 p.m. Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $20. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Ticket: bit.ly/2skkLeS.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LL7Vym, 919-929-2787.
The Monti
Create community through the telling of stories. Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $20-$22. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2sjvPsF, 919-929-2787.
Nick Swardson Too Many Smells 2018 Tour
Details: Sunday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. $39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2kyBN4q, 919-560-3030.
Movies
Movies in the Park - ‘Old News (and How We Got It)”
Come early and picnic. Bring your own chair. Presented by Durham Cinematheque. Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m. Free; donations solicited. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2LJkQ3G.
Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Black Panther’ (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HoJIdX, 919-933-4422.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Ferdinand’ (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, June 19-21, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Film Screening - ‘Fenn’s Searchers’
Filmmaker Matt Maisano will present the film, and hopes to meet local searchers. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. $5. Full Frame Theater, 321 Blackwell St., Durham. squ.re/2JivlJW.
