Mary D. Williams will highlight the way spirituals emerged from African culture in a free concert at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Hillsborough on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, June 15-Thursday, June 21

June 14, 2018 06:00 AM

Art

‘The Walls We Build: (dis)Ability,’ Third Friday Reception, at Pleiades Arts

Featuring guest artists with a range of special needs and disabilities as well as Pleiades member artists. Details: Friday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

‘Art Win,’ by Julia Caston, Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery

The evening’s festivities include light snacks and drinks, as well as free art making in the Make and Take room. On exhibit through Saturday, July 14. Details: Friday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. bit.ly/2J8yJL8, 919-682-2751.

Photography Exhibit, ‘Louisiana Trail Riders,’ at Center for Documentary Studies

On exhibit through Saturday, Sept. 22. Details: Opens Wednesday, June 20. 9 a.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2H4svGg, 919-660-3663.

Third Friday Durham

Art gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Details: 6-9 p.m. Maps available at Durham Visitor Info Center, 212 W. Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2LM4yGr.

Music

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Brooke McBride

Details: Friday, June 15, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Laura Reed

Details: Friday, June 15, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2xrVOmL, 919-794-8194.

North Carolina Symphony Concerts in Your Community

Familiar classics; bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Friday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kW8v09, 919-933-4422.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, June 15, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

James, Pace & Preslar

Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Tills, Pie Face Girls, Reese McHenry and the Fox

Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tracyanne & Danny, Lomelda

Details: Friday, June 15, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dreaming of the 90s Dance Party

Details: Friday, June 15, 10 p.m. $5, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jonathan Markow Quartet

Details: Friday, June 15, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

MKR Single Release Show w/ People of Earth

Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

4th Annual National Blind Idol Semi-Final Competition

Hosted by Insightful Visionaries. Yearly event celebrating the musical talents of individuals who are visually impaired. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4 p.m. Reception; 6 p.m. Performance. $20. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2sjzQ0d, 919-560-3030.

Java Jivers

Details: Saturday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Mary D. Williams Concert

Williams will highlight the way spirituals emerged from African culture, Christian influences, and the brutal institution of slavery. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4:30 p.m. Free. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2kzweCQ, 919-732-9380.

3rd Annual Triangle Community Band Festival

Featuring Cary Town Band, Holly Springs Community Band, Raleigh Concert Band, The Village Band, and The Durham Community Concert Band. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4-6:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park Pavilion, 501 Foster St., Durham. www.durhamband.org.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, June 16, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Relative Pitch Open Mic for Youth

Hosted by Rissi Palmer. For youth singers and musicians 18 years and younger. Details: Saturday, June 16, 4-5 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Snow Tha Product

Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jeanne Jolly

Details: Saturday, June 16, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Love Movement: ‘Hip Hop and RNB Dance Party’

Details: Saturday, June 16, 9:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Vaughn Aed, Skylar Gudasz, Molly Sarlé

Details: Saturday, June 16, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Chris Bittner Quartet

Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Crystal Bright & The Silver Hands w/ Angela Winter & DJ Quilla

Details: Saturday, June 16, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St., Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Tommy Edwards

Entertains for Father’s Day. Brunch begins at 10:30 a.m. Details: Sunday, June 17, 10:30 a.m. Carolina Brewery, 460 West Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-942-1800.

The Magnolia Klezmer Band

Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Food donations accepted for TABLE. Details: Sunday, June 17, 6 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2M2JgFG, 919-933-4422.

Secret Monkey Weekend

Details: Sunday, June 17, 5-7 p.m. $8 suggested donation. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Maps & Atlases, Prism Tats

Details: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, June 18, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2IZttVX, 919-929-2787.

Young Widows, Null and Wailin Storms

Details: Monday, June 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, June 19, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Lithics

Details: Tuesday, June 19, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jeremy Enigk, Chris Staples

Details: Tuesday, June 19, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cold Cave, Black Marble, Choir Boy

Details: Tuesday, June 19, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Music in the Gardens: Lydia Loveless

Details: Wednesday, June 20, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2HOjOW2, 919-660-3356.

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

Details: Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Devastation on the Nation w/ Aborted, Psycroptic, Ingested, Disentomb, Arkaik, Venom Prison, Signs of the Swarm, Ergodic

Details: Wednesday, June 20, 4:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Blotter presents: Poor Pie, The Jimi King Trio

Details: Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra

Bring lawn chairs/blankets; picnics. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m. Free. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2kTwOLU, 919-933-4422.

PopUp Chorus

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen; Dancing Queen by Abba. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2H2jj5v, 919-929-2787.

Chris Brashear & Jim Watson

Details: Thursday, June 21, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association (Buz Lloyd). Music by The Donnybrook Lads. Details: Friday, June 15, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

ShaLeigh Dance Works presents ‘E Pluribus Unum II’

A world premiere collaboration with Elizabeth Corbett and Alejandro Santoyo. Details: Friday-Saturday, June 15-16, 7 p.m. $15. Durham Arts Council’s PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2IXWh5x.

‘Sonah The Orphan Girl’ by Collage Dance Company

A tale from Guinea. Details: Friday, June 15, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 16, 3-5 p.m. $10. Hayti Heritage Center, St. Joseph’s Performance Hall, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. bit.ly/2sRNQ1E, 919-949-6438.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Friday, June 15, 8 p.m.; Children’s Matinee-Saturday, June 16, 1 p.m. $12-$53.75. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2koOaju, 919-684-4444.

Shen Wei Dance Arts

Details: Saturday-Sunday, June 16-17, 7 p.m. $12-$67. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2L9tBTL, 919-680-2787.

The Bipeds present ‘54 Strange Words’

A psychedelic movement and live music experience that treads along the mysterious threshold between dreams and reality, while blurring the line between dance and song. Details: Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jdd047.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Pilobolus

Performance contains nudity. Part of the American Dance Festival. Details: Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m. $12-$67. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2L9tBTL, 919-680-2787.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Comedy

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

Dimensions of Black: A Celebration of the Arts

Experience the talents of African American artists in theater, music, dance and visual art. Pre-show mixer at 7:15 p.m. Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $20. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St., Durham. Ticket: bit.ly/2skkLeS.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LL7Vym, 919-929-2787.

The Monti

Create community through the telling of stories. Details: Saturday, June 16, 8 p.m. $20-$22. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2sjvPsF, 919-929-2787.

Nick Swardson Too Many Smells 2018 Tour

Details: Sunday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. $39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2kyBN4q, 919-560-3030.

Movies

Movies in the Park - ‘Old News (and How We Got It)”

Come early and picnic. Bring your own chair. Presented by Durham Cinematheque. Details: Friday, June 15, 9 p.m. Free; donations solicited. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2LJkQ3G.

Outdoor Movie on the Village Green - ‘Black Panther’ (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs & coolers permitted (no glass). Details: Saturday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. $5. Village Green, Southern Village, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HoJIdX, 919-933-4422.

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - ‘Ferdinand’ (PG)

For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, June 19-21, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.

Film Screening - ‘Fenn’s Searchers’

Filmmaker Matt Maisano will present the film, and hopes to meet local searchers. Details: Thursday, June 21, 7:30 p.m. $5. Full Frame Theater, 321 Blackwell St., Durham. squ.re/2JivlJW.

