Calendar of Events: Friday, June 8-Thursday, June 14

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
Second Friday Opening Reception at FRANK Gallery
Featuring Keith Allen, Carroll Lassiter, Linda Prager and John Rosenthal. On exhibit through Saturday, Aug. 4. Details: Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IKy6an, 919-636-4135.
‘Layered Lives,’ Opening Reception at The ArtsCenter
Featuring over 100 pieces by Ron Liberti, Harry Lane Wurster and the late Roger Kellison, and music from Shark Quest. On display and for sale through Saturday, June 30. Details: Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xkaBzQ, 919-929-2787.
‘Bursting Into Bloom,’ by Debra Wuliger at Eno River Gallery
Abstract florals and cats to celebrate summer with vibrant color, shape and form. Details: On display through Thursday, July 19. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. 919-489-2575.
Music
Freight Train Blues Music Series - Harvey Dalton Arnold, AJ Ghent
Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, June 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise
Details: Friday, June 8, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
First Fridays in Meadowmont Village - Far From Done
Details: Friday, June 8, 6 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f, 919-636-0598.
PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Gabriel Garzón-Montano
Details: Friday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2s7Hn1Y, 919-794-8194.
Songs from the Circle 9
A celebration of the best in classic American Folk and Bluegrass. Details: Friday, June 8, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2sg7G6d, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Scott Moss Band
Details: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Atlanta Blues Revue
Details: Friday, June 8, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Shredders (of Doomtree), Astronautalis
Details: Friday, June 8, 8:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
THE GRID ft., Son!
Details: Friday, June 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Big Sam’s Funky Nation
Details: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$19 Day of Show/$29 Seats and Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Donovan Cheatham Trio w/ Autumn Rainey
Details: Friday, June 8, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Get the Led Out - The American Led Zeppelin
Details: Saturday, June 9, 8 p.m. $27.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2kuJmsU, 919-680-2787.
Robert and Shoko Buxton
Details: Saturday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Rock the Park Concert - ReggaeInfinity
Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, June 9, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Duke Park, 106 W. Knox St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.
The Well Respected Men, The Mannish Boys
Details: Saturday, June 9, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bette Smith
Details: Saturday, June 9, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Pinnacle II ‘Wave Season’
Featuring LVitto, Jooselord, Kronoz Time, 3AM, Hasina, Ethan Taylor, Mally Evans. Details: Saturday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Ghost of Saturday Night, Dissin’ Terry, Nevernauts, Grim Details
Details: Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sarah Partridge Quartet
Details: Saturday, June 9, 8 p.m. $25. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Durham Symphony Orchestra Black Music Month Celebration with BUMP
Begins with a free community engagement event at 2 p.m. Details: Sunday, June 10, 4-6 p.m. $10-$20. Duke Memorial UMC, 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2LwOtp0.
Vocal Arts Ensemble Summer Concert, ‘Sure on This Shining Night’
Details: Sunday, June 10, 5 p.m. $10. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ITTaY4, 919-660-3302.
Mysti Mayhem Trio
Details: Sunday, June 10, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Wand, Itasca
Details: Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The LL Orchestra presenting Stop Making Sense
Details: Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sam Evian, Buck Meek, Molly Sarlé
Details: Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, June 11, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2kxlvJi, 919-929-2787.
Bent Knee, Gatherers
Details: Monday, June 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Details: Tuesday, June 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
La Luz, Timothy Eerie, Stevie
Details: Tuesday, June 12, 8 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Music in the Gardens: Dori Freeman
Details: Wednesday, June 13, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2KAscpO, 919-660-3356.
Hank, Pattie & The Current
Details: Wednesday, June 13, 7:30 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Too Many Zooz, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers
Details: Wednesday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$19 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cicada Rhythm, Charles Latham and The Borrowed Band
Details: Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Propersleep
Details: Thursday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Maimouna Youssef and DJ Dummy, The Vintage Babies
Details: Thursday, June 14, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Amigo, Reese McHenry & The Fox
Details: Thursday, June 14, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by David, George and Aaron. Calling by Bree Kalb. Details: Friday, June 8, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Anna Barker, ‘Again, but this time with feeling’
Details: Friday-Sunday, June 8-10, 8 p.m. $15. Living Arts Collective Dance Studio, 410 West Geer St., Durham. bit.ly/2Irh0hO.
Empower Dance Annual Recital: Durham Renaissance, Pt. 2
Details: Sunday, June 10, 4:15 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2x7sf9E, 919-560-3030.
Waltz Sunday
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Ted Ehrhard, David DiGiuseppe, Dean Herington. Details: Sunday, June 10, Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. No admission fee;$10 donation requested. No partner/experience is needed. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Dayton Contemporary Dance Company
Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m. $12-$53.75. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2koOaju, 919-684-4444.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Comedy
Lady Bits Open Mic
Details: Saturday, June 9, 5-8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2JaamvU, 919-667-1100.
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Just Another Lynching’ at The ArtsCenter
A dramatic puppetry show by puppeteer Jeghetto and post-performance conversation on race relations in the local community. Details: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LBAH4x, 919-929-2787.
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, June 10, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Drag Queens are Coming
Details: Saturday, June 9, 10 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Movies
Summer Vintage Movie Series - Elizabeth Cotten
Presented by the Orange County Historical Museum and historian and Orange County native Ernest Dollar, who will present historical context. Details: Friday, June 8, 7-9 p.m. $10. Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, 102 West Tryon St., Hillsborough. Tickets: bit.ly/2GnrjNK.
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - “The Batman Movie” (PG)
For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, June 12-14, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.
Movies Under the Stars - Wonder Woman
Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/29l6Jlo.
Outings
2018 Organ Crawl
Event showcasing thrilling organ music and architecture of three Durham churches of historical significance, paired with three courses of fine food and drinks. Details: Friday, June 8, 5:30-9 p.m. $60. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2jW1Gea, 919-560-2707.
