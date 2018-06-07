“Just Another Lynching,” a dramatic puppetry show by puppeteer Jeghetto and post-performance conversation on race relations in the local community, will take place Friday and Saturday at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro.
“Just Another Lynching,” a dramatic puppetry show by puppeteer Jeghetto and post-performance conversation on race relations in the local community, will take place Friday and Saturday at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro. Submitted photo.
“Just Another Lynching,” a dramatic puppetry show by puppeteer Jeghetto and post-performance conversation on race relations in the local community, will take place Friday and Saturday at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro. Submitted photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, June 8-Thursday, June 14

June 07, 2018 06:00 AM

Art

Second Friday Opening Reception at FRANK Gallery

Featuring Keith Allen, Carroll Lassiter, Linda Prager and John Rosenthal. On exhibit through Saturday, Aug. 4. Details: Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IKy6an, 919-636-4135.

‘Layered Lives,’ Opening Reception at The ArtsCenter

Featuring over 100 pieces by Ron Liberti, Harry Lane Wurster and the late Roger Kellison, and music from Shark Quest. On display and for sale through Saturday, June 30. Details: Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2xkaBzQ, 919-929-2787.

‘Bursting Into Bloom,’ by Debra Wuliger at Eno River Gallery

Abstract florals and cats to celebrate summer with vibrant color, shape and form. Details: On display through Thursday, July 19. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road, Durham. 919-489-2575.

Music

Freight Train Blues Music Series - Harvey Dalton Arnold, AJ Ghent

Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, June 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Counterclockwise

Details: Friday, June 8, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

First Fridays in Meadowmont Village - Far From Done

Details: Friday, June 8, 6 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f, 919-636-0598.

PLAYlist Concert Series in Durham Central Park - Gabriel Garzón-Montano

Details: Friday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2s7Hn1Y, 919-794-8194.

Songs from the Circle 9

A celebration of the best in classic American Folk and Bluegrass. Details: Friday, June 8, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2sg7G6d, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, June 8, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Scott Moss Band

Details: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Atlanta Blues Revue

Details: Friday, June 8, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Shredders (of Doomtree), Astronautalis

Details: Friday, June 8, 8:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

THE GRID ft., Son!

Details: Friday, June 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Big Sam’s Funky Nation

Details: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$19 Day of Show/$29 Seats and Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

YOLO Karaoke

Details: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Donovan Cheatham Trio w/ Autumn Rainey

Details: Friday, June 8, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Get the Led Out - The American Led Zeppelin

Details: Saturday, June 9, 8 p.m. $27.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2kuJmsU, 919-680-2787.

Robert and Shoko Buxton

Details: Saturday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Rock the Park Concert - ReggaeInfinity

Food vendors on site; bring blankets/lawn chairs; no alcohol/smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, June 9, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Duke Park, 106 W. Knox St., Durham. bit.ly/2Jgtnxo, 919-560-4355.

The Well Respected Men, The Mannish Boys

Details: Saturday, June 9, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bette Smith

Details: Saturday, June 9, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Pinnacle II ‘Wave Season’

Featuring LVitto, Jooselord, Kronoz Time, 3AM, Hasina, Ethan Taylor, Mally Evans. Details: Saturday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Ghost of Saturday Night, Dissin’ Terry, Nevernauts, Grim Details

Details: Saturday, June 9, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sarah Partridge Quartet

Details: Saturday, June 9, 8 p.m. $25. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Durham Symphony Orchestra Black Music Month Celebration with BUMP

Begins with a free community engagement event at 2 p.m. Details: Sunday, June 10, 4-6 p.m. $10-$20. Duke Memorial UMC, 504 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham. bit.ly/2LwOtp0.

Vocal Arts Ensemble Summer Concert, ‘Sure on This Shining Night’

Details: Sunday, June 10, 5 p.m. $10. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2ITTaY4, 919-660-3302.

Mysti Mayhem Trio

Details: Sunday, June 10, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Wand, Itasca

Details: Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The LL Orchestra presenting Stop Making Sense

Details: Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sam Evian, Buck Meek, Molly Sarlé

Details: Sunday, June 10, 8 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, June 11, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2kxlvJi, 919-929-2787.

Bent Knee, Gatherers

Details: Monday, June 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tuesday

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, June 12, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

Details: Tuesday, June 12, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

La Luz, Timothy Eerie, Stevie

Details: Tuesday, June 12, 8 p.m. $12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Music in the Gardens: Dori Freeman

Details: Wednesday, June 13, 7 p.m. $5-$10/Free Chldren under 12. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/2KAscpO, 919-660-3356.

Hank, Pattie & The Current

Details: Wednesday, June 13, 7:30 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Too Many Zooz, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers

Details: Wednesday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$19 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cicada Rhythm, Charles Latham and The Borrowed Band

Details: Wednesday, June 13, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Propersleep

Details: Thursday, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Maimouna Youssef and DJ Dummy, The Vintage Babies

Details: Thursday, June 14, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Amigo, Reese McHenry & The Fox

Details: Thursday, June 14, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by David, George and Aaron. Calling by Bree Kalb. Details: Friday, June 8, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Anna Barker, ‘Again, but this time with feeling’

Details: Friday-Sunday, June 8-10, 8 p.m. $15. Living Arts Collective Dance Studio, 410 West Geer St., Durham. bit.ly/2Irh0hO.

Empower Dance Annual Recital: Durham Renaissance, Pt. 2

Details: Sunday, June 10, 4:15 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St., Durham. bit.ly/2x7sf9E, 919-560-3030.

Waltz Sunday

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Ted Ehrhard, David DiGiuseppe, Dean Herington. Details: Sunday, June 10, Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. No admission fee;$10 donation requested. No partner/experience is needed. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Presented by American Dance Festival. Details: Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m. $12-$53.75. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2koOaju, 919-684-4444.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Ongoing

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Comedy

Lady Bits Open Mic

Details: Saturday, June 9, 5-8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. bit.ly/2JaamvU, 919-667-1100.

Ongoing

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

‘Just Another Lynching’ at The ArtsCenter

A dramatic puppetry show by puppeteer Jeghetto and post-performance conversation on race relations in the local community. Details: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2LBAH4x, 919-929-2787.

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, June 10, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

Drag Queens are Coming

Details: Saturday, June 9, 10 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Movies

Summer Vintage Movie Series - Elizabeth Cotten

Presented by the Orange County Historical Museum and historian and Orange County native Ernest Dollar, who will present historical context. Details: Friday, June 8, 7-9 p.m. $10. Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, 102 West Tryon St., Hillsborough. Tickets: bit.ly/2GnrjNK.

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp - “The Batman Movie” (PG)

For children and their adult companions; no outside food allowed. Details: Tuesday-Thursday, June 12-14, 9:30 a.m. Free. Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. bit.ly/2LHfAh6, 919-286-1001.

Movies Under the Stars - Wonder Woman

Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/29l6Jlo.

Outings

2018 Organ Crawl

Event showcasing thrilling organ music and architecture of three Durham churches of historical significance, paired with three courses of fine food and drinks. Details: Friday, June 8, 5:30-9 p.m. $60. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2jW1Gea, 919-560-2707.

