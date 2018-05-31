Calendar of Events: Friday, June 1-Thursday, June 7

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Art
African Art Market
Proceeds benefit Amina’s Gift, which provides direct funding for African children who need basic daily living necessities like food, clothing and shoes. Details: Saturday, June 2, 12-4 p.m. Free. Amina’s Gift, 52 Dogwood Acres Drive, Chapel Hill. aminasgift.org.
Whimsical Art Display by Cinc Hayes
On exhibit through Thursday, June 28. Details: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Free. Community Church of Chapel Hill, 106 Purefoy Road, Chapel Hill. cinchayes.com.
Music
Freight Train Blues Music Series - Eastern NC Gospel Jubilee
Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, June 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Big Fat Gap
Details: Friday, June 1, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
First Fridays in Meadowmont Village - SMILE the Band
Details: Friday, June 1, 6 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Village, 300 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f, 919-636-0598.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, June 1, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2L4FD1u.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, June 1, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Kyle Lacy and the Harlem River Noise
Details: Friday, June 1, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thomas Rhyant
Details: Friday, June 1, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Seated show. Details: Friday, June 1, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jimmy Gilmore Quartet
Details: Friday, June 1, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Swift Creek
Details: Friday, June 1, 7-9 p.m. Free. Bynum Front Porch, 950 Bynum Road, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2IIMfVE.
Tommy Edwards and Friends
Details: Saturday, June 2, 7-9 p.m. The Carolina Brewery, 120 Lowes Drive, Pittsboro. 919-545-2330.
Durham Symphony Orchestra Trinity Park Pops Concert
Outdoor concert of light classics, music from Star Wars and West Side Story. Bring a chair. Details: Saturday, June 2, 3 p.m. Free. Trinity Park, 400 Watts St., Durham. bit.ly/2rMNaKd.
Blake Addison and Savanna
Details: Saturday, June 2, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Willfest VIII: A Special Evening with Barrere & Tackett, The Will McFarlane Band
Details: Saturday, June 2, 7 p.m. $40 Seated/$34 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Details: Saturday, June 2, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St., Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Caique Vidal & Batuque
Details: Saturday, June 2, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Juan Alamo and Marimjazzia
Details: Saturday, June 2, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Mallarme Chamber Players Family Concert - African Traditions
Details: Sunday, June 3, 1-2 p.m. $5-$10. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Kirby Horton Hall, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2LalTcU.
TBS 1st Sunday Jam: Willfest VIII with Will McFarlane Band
Details: Sunday, June 3, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sunflower Bean, The Nude Party
Details: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Pond, Fascinator
Details: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Via Intercom, Caitlin Washburn
Details: Monday, June 4, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
An Evening with Anita Baker
Details: Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. $118-$270. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2k6rxA8, 919-680-2787.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, June 5, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Post Animal, Paul Cherry and the Remarks
Details: Tuesday, June 5, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jo Passed
Details: Tuesday, June 5, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Karla Bonoff
Details: Wednesday, June 6, 8 p.m. $25. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2wUAMgg, 919-929-2787.
Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbenders
Details: Wednesday, June 6, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Parquet Courts, Goat Girl
Details: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Brick+Mortar, The Unlikely Candidates
Details: Wednesday, June 6, 8 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Phil Cook, Jake Xerxes Fussell
Details: Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Regrettes, Destroy Boys
Details: Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dumpstaphunk
Details: Thursday, June 7, 9 p.m. $17.50 Advance/$20 Day of Show/$30 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Ongoing
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Comedy
Ongoing
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Fridays, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘The Dream of the Burning Boy’ at The ArtsCenter
Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Friday-Saturday, June 1-2, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 3 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2k69IkM, 919-929-2787.
Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure
Details: Saturday, June 2, 10 a.m.; 2 p.m.; 6 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. $22. DPAC, 123 Vivian St., Durham. bit.ly/2rQNZ3V, 919-680-2787.
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, June 2, 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Wednesday-Thursday, June 6-7, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Fundraisers
Durham Community Land Trustees (DCLT) Community Celebration
Music; food trucks; family-friendly; festival style; bring your own lawn chairs. Proceeds benefit DCLT, a nonprofit provider of permanent affordable housing. Details: Friday, June 1, 6-9 p.m. $28 Advance/$30 Day of Event (cash only). Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2r5B8ew, 919-490-0063.
PORCHfest at Southern Village
Live music; food and drink for purchase. Proceeds benefit PORCH Chapel Hill-Carrboro. Details: Sunday, June 3, 5-8 p.m. Free admission. The Lawn at Southern Village, 620 Market St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Ky3XHM.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, June 2, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St., Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 7, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Anna Barker, ‘Again, but this time with feeling’
Details: Thursday, June 7, 8 p.m. $15. Living Arts Collective Dance Studio, 410 West Geer St., Durham. bit.ly/2Irh0hO.
Ongoing
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Sundays, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Movies
Movies under the Stars - Spiderman: Homecoming
Bring chairs/blankets. Free popcorn. Details: Thursday, June 7, 8:30 p.m. Free. Top of Wallace Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/29l6Jlo.
