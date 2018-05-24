Durham Cinematheque will present Movies in the Park, “Crazy Italian Night,” on Friday at 9 p.m. in Durham Central Park.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, May 25-Thursday, May 31

Friday, May 25

Art

‘Through Eyes of My Own,’ Artist Reception, at the Durham Arts Council

Featuring work curated by Nasher Teen Council and DAC students/instructors; 100+ local artists on view. On exhibit through Saturday, July 7. Details: Friday, May 25, 5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2wDIv2i, 919-560-2719.

Music

Freight Train Blues Music Series - Ernie Vincent, Guitar Lightnin’ Lee

Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, May 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.

Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Brooke McBride

Details: Friday, May 25, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.

Hillsborough Last Fridays Concert Series - The Adrian Duke Project, featuring Theresa Richmond

Part of Hillsborough’s Last Fridays Art Walk. No alcohol permitted at concert. Details: Friday, May 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Old Orange County Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2pD7vlz.

The Dark Ways

Details: Friday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. The Kraken, 2823 NC Hwy 54 W, Chapel Hill.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, May 25, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Jamie McLean Band

Details: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Peter Hook & The Light

Details: Friday, May 25, 8 p.m. $28 Advance/$31 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Wyatt Easterling and the Inscrutable’s (FJ Ventre and Mike Rosado)

Details: Friday, May 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Shane Smith & The Saints, Corey Hunt Band

Details: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Comedy

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Every Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday, May 25, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

Movies

Movies in the Park - ‘Crazy Italian Night’

Come early and picnic. Bring your own chair. Presented by Durham Cinematheque. Details: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m. Free; donations solicited. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2rCYebQ.

Outings

Audio Under the Stars: ‘Connections: Lost and Found’

Outdoor listening party hosted by the Center for Documentary Studies. "Connections: Lost and Found" features stories about special friendships, unlikely allegiances, surprising encounters and missed connections. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Rain date is Friday, June 1. Details: Friday, May 25, 8-10 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies Lawn, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2It4QAS, 919-660-3663.

Saturday, May 26

Music

Mary Lattimore w/ Al Riggs

Details: Saturday, May 26, 8 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2I5YFGL, 919-929-2787.

Todd Parrott

Details: Saturday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

The Shoaldiggers, Winfield

Details: Saturday, May 26, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Scott Sawyer, Keith Ganz Quartet

Details: Saturday, May 26, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Saturday, May 26, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

Sunday, May 27

Music

David Quick’s Jazz Combo

Details: Sunday, May 27, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Hip Hop Against Lupus 2018

Details: Sunday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. $5+Donation. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Cosmic Cajun Tea Dance

Austin-style country two step; Cajun two step; waltz and zydeco. BYOB. Details: Sunday, May 27, 2:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative, 609 Trent Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2IG0XwH.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Sunday, May 27, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

Gayliens: A Drag Show to Benefit Qords

Details: Saturday, May 26, 10 p.m. $10-$25, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Monday, May 28

Music

Mama Played Mondays: Old School, Retro Sounds of Hip Hop, R&B, Soul + Funk

Details: Monday, May 28, 7 p.m. Free, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Parish Youth Choir of Church Street United Methodist Church of Knoxville, TN

Fifty-member youth choir of 7th-12th graders, directed by Mr. Tim Ward, previously from Durham. Details: Monday, May 28, 6 p.m. Free. Edgewood Baptist Church, 1807 Infinity Road, Durham. 919-471-2664.

Tuesday, May 29

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Chad Valley, Water Wingz

Details: Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra (NCJRO)

Details: Tuesday, May 29, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Wednesday, May 30

Music

Universal Love - Mallarme Chamber Players w/ Kaira Ba

Details: Wednesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. $25/$5 Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2G8jrQ5, 919-901-0875.

Dissimilar South, MKR

Details: Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Wednesday, May 30, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

Thursday, May 31

Music

Lise Uyanik & The Mobile City Band

All proceeds benefit Durham Central Park. Details: Thursday, May 31, 7-9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Weather Warlock, Savage Knights

Details: Thursday, May 31, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Thursday, May 31, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

