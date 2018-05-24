Calendar of Events: Friday, May 25-Thursday, May 31

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, May 25
Art
‘Through Eyes of My Own,’ Artist Reception, at the Durham Arts Council
Featuring work curated by Nasher Teen Council and DAC students/instructors; 100+ local artists on view. On exhibit through Saturday, July 7. Details: Friday, May 25, 5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. bit.ly/2wDIv2i, 919-560-2719.
Music
Freight Train Blues Music Series - Ernie Vincent, Guitar Lightnin’ Lee
Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, May 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Brooke McBride
Details: Friday, May 25, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St., Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Concert Series - The Adrian Duke Project, featuring Theresa Richmond
Part of Hillsborough’s Last Fridays Art Walk. No alcohol permitted at concert. Details: Friday, May 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Old Orange County Courthouse Lawn, 106 E. King St., Hillsborough. bit.ly/2pD7vlz.
The Dark Ways
Details: Friday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. The Kraken, 2823 NC Hwy 54 W, Chapel Hill.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 25, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jamie McLean Band
Details: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Peter Hook & The Light
Details: Friday, May 25, 8 p.m. $28 Advance/$31 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wyatt Easterling and the Inscrutable’s (FJ Ventre and Mike Rosado)
Details: Friday, May 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Shane Smith & The Saints, Corey Hunt Band
Details: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Comedy
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Every Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St., Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, May 25, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Movies
Movies in the Park - ‘Crazy Italian Night’
Come early and picnic. Bring your own chair. Presented by Durham Cinematheque. Details: Friday, May 25, 9 p.m. Free; donations solicited. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2rCYebQ.
Outings
Audio Under the Stars: ‘Connections: Lost and Found’
Outdoor listening party hosted by the Center for Documentary Studies. "Connections: Lost and Found" features stories about special friendships, unlikely allegiances, surprising encounters and missed connections. Bring a blanket/lawn chair. Rain date is Friday, June 1. Details: Friday, May 25, 8-10 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies Lawn, 1317 W. Pettigrew St., Durham. bit.ly/2It4QAS, 919-660-3663.
Saturday, May 26
Music
Mary Lattimore w/ Al Riggs
Details: Saturday, May 26, 8 p.m. $15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro. bit.ly/2I5YFGL, 919-929-2787.
Todd Parrott
Details: Saturday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St., Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
The Shoaldiggers, Winfield
Details: Saturday, May 26, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St., Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Scott Sawyer, Keith Ganz Quartet
Details: Saturday, May 26, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, May 26, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Sunday, May 27
Music
David Quick’s Jazz Combo
Details: Sunday, May 27, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hip Hop Against Lupus 2018
Details: Sunday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. $5+Donation. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St., Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd., Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Cosmic Cajun Tea Dance
Austin-style country two step; Cajun two step; waltz and zydeco. BYOB. Details: Sunday, May 27, 2:30 p.m. Donations accepted. Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative, 609 Trent Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2IG0XwH.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Sunday, May 27, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Gayliens: A Drag Show to Benefit Qords
Details: Saturday, May 26, 10 p.m. $10-$25, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Monday, May 28
Music
Mama Played Mondays: Old School, Retro Sounds of Hip Hop, R&B, Soul + Funk
Details: Monday, May 28, 7 p.m. Free, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Parish Youth Choir of Church Street United Methodist Church of Knoxville, TN
Fifty-member youth choir of 7th-12th graders, directed by Mr. Tim Ward, previously from Durham. Details: Monday, May 28, 6 p.m. Free. Edgewood Baptist Church, 1807 Infinity Road, Durham. 919-471-2664.
Tuesday, May 29
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 29, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Chad Valley, Water Wingz
Details: Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra (NCJRO)
Details: Tuesday, May 29, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Lane, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Wednesday, May 30
Music
Universal Love - Mallarme Chamber Players w/ Kaira Ba
Details: Wednesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. $25/$5 Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. bit.ly/2G8jrQ5, 919-901-0875.
Dissimilar South, MKR
Details: Wednesday, May 30, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Drive, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd., Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Wednesday, May 30, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Thursday, May 31
Music
Lise Uyanik & The Mobile City Band
All proceeds benefit Durham Central Park. Details: Thursday, May 31, 7-9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St., Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Weather Warlock, Savage Knights
Details: Thursday, May 31, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St., Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave., Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Thursday, May 31, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St., Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
