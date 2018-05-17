Cool John Ferguson, along with Pee Wee Hayes, will perform at the Freight Train Blues Music Series at the Carrboro Town Commons on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets!
Cool John Ferguson, along with Pee Wee Hayes, will perform at the Freight Train Blues Music Series at the Carrboro Town Commons on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets! Contributed photo
Cool John Ferguson, along with Pee Wee Hayes, will perform at the Freight Train Blues Music Series at the Carrboro Town Commons on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Bring your chairs and blankets! Contributed photo

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, May 18-Thursday, May 24

May 17, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Friday, May 18

Art

The Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala

Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Details: Friday, May 18, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2rq8EeV, 919-929-2787.

‘Apartment 4F: Reuse Home Collection,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery

On exhibit through Saturday, June 9. Details: Friday, May 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2rGrZJX, 919-682-2751.

Art Museum Day at Nasher Museum of Art

Art museums across North America celebrate the 9th annual Art Museum Day with free admission to everyone. Details: Friday, May 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rMeQiq, 919-684-5135.

Third Friday Durham

Art gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Details: Friday, May 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Maps available at Durham Visitor Info Center, 212 W. Main St, #101, Durham. bit.ly/2L4Hi79.

Music

Freight Train Blues Music Series - Cool John Ferguson, Pee Wee Hayes

Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, May 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.

John McCutcheon

Details: Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. $24. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FSc5jL, 919-929-2787.

Richard Luby Symposium Student Recital

Details: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. Person Recital Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G7iZBW, 919-962-1039.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, May 18, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

James Armstrong Band

Details: Friday, May 18, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Alabama Slim

Details: Friday, May 18, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

David Bromberg Quintet

Seated show. Details: Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. $23 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Priscilla Renea

Details: Friday, May 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Apocalesque Cabaret, featuring Onyx Club Boys

Details: Friday, May 18, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the door. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Saturday, May 18, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Comedy

Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull

Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Every Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St, Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.

Theater

Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends

Details: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. $35-$45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2jCJRRa, 919-680-2787.

Saturday, May 19

Art

Closing Ceremony for The Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala

Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Viewing and merchandise sales 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: Saturday, May 19, 2:15 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2In6J5s, 919-929-2787.

Yousuf Zafar, ‘Worlds Apart,’ & Larry Downing, ‘Memory Sticks,’ Opening Receptions, at Craven Allen Gallery

On exhibit through Saturday, July 7. Details: Saturday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. Free. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2uf0ryZ, 919-286-4837.

Music

Meadowmont Music Series - SMILE the Band

Only Burger food truck on site 6-8 p.m. Details: Saturday, May 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Gazebo, 101 Old Barn Lane, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.

Tokyo Rosenthal

Details: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St, Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.

Richard Luby Symposium Student Recital

Details: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. Person Recital Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G7iZBW, 919-962-1039.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by PineCone. Musicians of all skill levels welcome. Details: Saturday, May 19, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pee Wee Hayes

Details: Saturday, May 19, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key

Details: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$29 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

American Pleasure Club, Special Explosion and Family Vision

Details: Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Nige Hood, Defacto Thezpian, Jooselord, Magnus

Details: Saturday, May 19, 9:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Transactors Improv for Families: Dancing with Daffodils

Details: Saturday, May 19, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2rsdPuZ, 919-929-2787.

‘It Can’t Happen Here,” The Party at Pleiades Arts

Details: Saturday, May 19, 6-8 p.m. Free; donations requested. Pleiades Arts, 109 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-797-2706.

Outings

Durham Blues & Brews Festival

The best blues bands and the best NC craft beers. Proceeds benefit local charities and programs. Details: Saturday, May 19, 5-10 p.m. $45 Advance/$50 At the gate/$20 Designated driver tickets. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. Tickets & info: bit.ly/2HtTRuG.

Sunday, May 20

Art

The Bull Meets the Bayou Event at the Carrack Modern Art

An exhibition exchange between Durham and New Orleans, featuring work by LEVEL Artist Collective and Ashley Teamer of New Orleans, alongside local artists of Durham. On exhibit through Saturday, June 2. Details: Sunday, May 20, 5-10 p.m. Free. The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2wItwEg.

Music

Richard Luby Symposium Student Recital

Details: Sunday, May 20, 3 p.m. Person Recital Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G7iZBW, 919-962-1039.

Iceage, Empath

Details: Sunday, May 20, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Hammerfall, Flotsam and Jetsam, Mechabull, Era Gone

Details: Sunday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show/$70 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Sea and Cake, James Elkington

Details: Sunday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. $14-$16. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Monday, May 21

Okkervil River, Benjamin Lazar Davis

Details: Monday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Flash Chorus Sings Ricky Martin and Metallica

Details: Monday, May 21, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Tuesday, May 22

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Andrew Bryant w/ Will Stewart

Details: Tuesday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Wednesday, May 23

Music

Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Roddy Radiation, The Scotch Bonnets, The Spectacles

Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sidewalk Chalk, Zoocrü

Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

Outings

Chapel Hill-Carrboro Meals on Wheels 5th Annual Dining for Dollars

Event includes dinner, silent auction and airline ticket raffle. Proceeds benefit Chapel Hill-Carrboro Meals on Wheels. Details: Wednesday, May 23, 6 p.m. $50-$90. Hickory Tavern, 370-110 E. Main St, Carrboro. chcmow.org.

Thursday, May 24

Music

PopUp Broadway

Featuring songs from Grease. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m. $8-$13/Kids under 12 free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2rq4TqD, 919-929-2787.

Robbie Fulks, Alan Barnosky

Seated show. Details: Thursday, May 24, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Westmoreland, Gabriel Pelli, Will Ridenour

Details: Thursday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Live music. Details: Thursday, May 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Swallowtail; calling by George Marshall and Tim Van Egmond. Details: Thursday, May 24, Lesson 6:30 p.m.; Dance 7-10 p.m. $15/nonmembers; $12/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Thursday, May 24, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.

  Comments  