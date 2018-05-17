Calendar of Events: Friday, May 18-Thursday, May 24

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, May 18
Art
The Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala
Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Details: Friday, May 18, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2rq8EeV, 919-929-2787.
‘Apartment 4F: Reuse Home Collection,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, June 9. Details: Friday, May 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2rGrZJX, 919-682-2751.
Art Museum Day at Nasher Museum of Art
Art museums across North America celebrate the 9th annual Art Museum Day with free admission to everyone. Details: Friday, May 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rMeQiq, 919-684-5135.
Third Friday Durham
Art gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Details: Friday, May 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Maps available at Durham Visitor Info Center, 212 W. Main St, #101, Durham. bit.ly/2L4Hi79.
Music
Freight Train Blues Music Series - Cool John Ferguson, Pee Wee Hayes
Beer; food trucks; pets must be leashed; no outside alcohol; bring chairs/blankets. Details: Friday, May 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, Farmers Market, 301 W. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Irp4hF.
John McCutcheon
Details: Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. $24. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FSc5jL, 919-929-2787.
Richard Luby Symposium Student Recital
Details: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. Person Recital Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G7iZBW, 919-962-1039.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 18, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
James Armstrong Band
Details: Friday, May 18, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Alabama Slim
Details: Friday, May 18, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
David Bromberg Quintet
Seated show. Details: Friday, May 18, 8 p.m. $23 Advance/$26 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Priscilla Renea
Details: Friday, May 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Apocalesque Cabaret, featuring Onyx Club Boys
Details: Friday, May 18, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the door. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Saturday, May 18, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Comedy
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Every Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St, Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
Rob Lowe: Stories I Only Tell My Friends
Details: Friday, May 18, 7:30 p.m. $35-$45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2jCJRRa, 919-680-2787.
Saturday, May 19
Art
Closing Ceremony for The Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala
Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Viewing and merchandise sales 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Details: Saturday, May 19, 2:15 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2In6J5s, 919-929-2787.
Yousuf Zafar, ‘Worlds Apart,’ & Larry Downing, ‘Memory Sticks,’ Opening Receptions, at Craven Allen Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, July 7. Details: Saturday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. Free. Craven Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2uf0ryZ, 919-286-4837.
Music
Meadowmont Music Series - SMILE the Band
Only Burger food truck on site 6-8 p.m. Details: Saturday, May 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Meadowmont Gazebo, 101 Old Barn Lane, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JZUV6f.
Tokyo Rosenthal
Details: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse, 2700 N. Roxboro St, Durham. bit.ly/2rOGQAW.
Richard Luby Symposium Student Recital
Details: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. Person Recital Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G7iZBW, 919-962-1039.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by PineCone. Musicians of all skill levels welcome. Details: Saturday, May 19, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pee Wee Hayes
Details: Saturday, May 19, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key
Details: Saturday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$29 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
American Pleasure Club, Special Explosion and Family Vision
Details: Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nige Hood, Defacto Thezpian, Jooselord, Magnus
Details: Saturday, May 19, 9:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Transactors Improv for Families: Dancing with Daffodils
Details: Saturday, May 19, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2rsdPuZ, 919-929-2787.
‘It Can’t Happen Here,” The Party at Pleiades Arts
Details: Saturday, May 19, 6-8 p.m. Free; donations requested. Pleiades Arts, 109 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-797-2706.
Outings
Durham Blues & Brews Festival
The best blues bands and the best NC craft beers. Proceeds benefit local charities and programs. Details: Saturday, May 19, 5-10 p.m. $45 Advance/$50 At the gate/$20 Designated driver tickets. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. Tickets & info: bit.ly/2HtTRuG.
Sunday, May 20
Art
The Bull Meets the Bayou Event at the Carrack Modern Art
An exhibition exchange between Durham and New Orleans, featuring work by LEVEL Artist Collective and Ashley Teamer of New Orleans, alongside local artists of Durham. On exhibit through Saturday, June 2. Details: Sunday, May 20, 5-10 p.m. Free. The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2wItwEg.
Music
Richard Luby Symposium Student Recital
Details: Sunday, May 20, 3 p.m. Person Recital Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2G7iZBW, 919-962-1039.
Iceage, Empath
Details: Sunday, May 20, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hammerfall, Flotsam and Jetsam, Mechabull, Era Gone
Details: Sunday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show/$70 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Sea and Cake, James Elkington
Details: Sunday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. $14-$16. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Monday, May 21
Okkervil River, Benjamin Lazar Davis
Details: Monday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus Sings Ricky Martin and Metallica
Details: Monday, May 21, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, May 22
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Andrew Bryant w/ Will Stewart
Details: Tuesday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Wednesday, May 23
Music
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Roddy Radiation, The Scotch Bonnets, The Spectacles
Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sidewalk Chalk, Zoocrü
Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Wednesday, May 23, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Outings
Chapel Hill-Carrboro Meals on Wheels 5th Annual Dining for Dollars
Event includes dinner, silent auction and airline ticket raffle. Proceeds benefit Chapel Hill-Carrboro Meals on Wheels. Details: Wednesday, May 23, 6 p.m. $50-$90. Hickory Tavern, 370-110 E. Main St, Carrboro. chcmow.org.
Thursday, May 24
Music
PopUp Broadway
Featuring songs from Grease. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m. $8-$13/Kids under 12 free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2rq4TqD, 919-929-2787.
Robbie Fulks, Alan Barnosky
Seated show. Details: Thursday, May 24, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Westmoreland, Gabriel Pelli, Will Ridenour
Details: Thursday, May 24, 8:30 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Live music. Details: Thursday, May 24, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Swallowtail; calling by George Marshall and Tim Van Egmond. Details: Thursday, May 24, Lesson 6:30 p.m.; Dance 7-10 p.m. $15/nonmembers; $12/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Thursday, May 24, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
