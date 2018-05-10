Calendar of Events: Friday, May 11-Thursday, May 17

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, May 11
Art
Floraffiti Spoken Word Performance
A public art placemaking, community engagement project & spoken word performance. See map for art placement: bit.ly/2KrIcdH. Details: Friday, May 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro; Friday, May 11, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Municipal Parking Lot, 303 W. Weaver St, Carrboro.
‘Spring Sublime’ Artist Pop-Up Show, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
An exhibit by 37 member artists of the Orange County Artists Guild. On exhibit through Monday, June 11. Details: Friday, May 11, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, Michael and Laura Brader-Araje Outreach Gallery,201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BXgjoi, 919-636-4135.
Bill McAllister, Artist Talk, at FRANK Gallery
Mr. McAllister will be discussing the fascinating techniques used in his current exhibit interpreting passages of time. Details: Friday, May 11, 6-8 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, Main Gallery, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.frankisart.com, 919-636-4135.
Music
Jason Harrod
Details: Friday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. $15. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HHGinu, 919-732-9308.
Fridays on the Front Porch w/ Hank Smith
Details: Friday, May 11, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Kz3xC6, 919-933-2001.
Wiretape presents ‘Vox Balaenae’
Details: Friday, May 11, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. wiretapnewmusic.com.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 11, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Milagro Saints
Details: Friday, May 11, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Blank Range
Details: Friday, May 11, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Cosmic Charlie
Details: Friday, May 11, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Mother Hips, Leon III
Details: Friday, May 11, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Michael Ian Black, Nick Thune
Seated show. Details: Friday, May 11, 9 p.m. $27 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Friday, May 11, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Schooner, Stevie, Jphono1
Details: Friday, May 11, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by The Contrarians; calling by Clinton Ross. Details: Friday, May 11, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Comedy
Open Mic Stand-Up Comedy Night at Durty Bull
Arrive early for a good seat and to grab some food from the food truck before the show. Details: Every Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. Durty Bull, 206 Broadway St, Suite 104, Durham. durtybull.com, 919-688-2337.
Theater
The Illusionists
Details: Friday, May 11, 8 p.m. $30-$49.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Kk34U7, 919-680-2787.
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Opening night & reception. Details: Friday, May 11, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at Durham School of the Arts
Details: Friday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. $10. Durham School of the Arts, Black Box Theater, 400 N. Duke St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2HCokXn.
Saturday, May 12
Art
Chatham Habitat for Humanity ReStore Art Show
All proceeds benefit Chatham Habitat for Humanity. Details: Saturday, May 12, 1-3 p.m. Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 467 West St, Pittsboro. 919-542-0788.
REAL Durham Pop-Up Market
Budding entrepreneurs of color and necessity-driven entrepreneurs showcase and sell handmade items. Details: Saturday, May 12, 12-4 p.m. Free. The Mothership, 401 W. Geer St, Durham. bit.ly/2FyzmH7, 919-593-8387.
24th Art in the Garden Annual Sculpture Exhibition
A juried invitational show and sale; artists on hand to discuss their work; art available for sale. Details: Saturday, May 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Garden Art Gallery, 1902 Borland Rd, Hillsborough. garden-art-gallery.com.
Mother’s Day Weekend Art Show
Garden art show featuring paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics and more. Details: Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Luna Lee Ray Studio, 101 The Hollow, Chapel Hill. 919-428-1895.
Music
The Beauty Operators
May birthday party. Details: Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Five Points Rounders
Details: Saturday, May 12, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
North Mississippi Allstars, Fiona Silver
Details: Saturday, May 12, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Slaughter to Prevail
Details: Saturday, May 12, 7:30 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Elonzo Wesley, Chris Frisina
Details: Saturday, May 12, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Carolina Ballet presents ‘Cinderella’
Details: Saturday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2rdCx2O, 919-560-3030.
Community Contra Dance
Door prizes; stories; songs; all dances taught; all ages. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Carolina Cat Wranglers. Details: Saturday, May 12, Potluck supper 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Dance 6:30-9 p.m. $5 person/$15 family. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qhFJtJ.
Theater
The Illusionists
Details: Saturday, May 12, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $20-$43.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Kk34U7, 919-680-2787.
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, May 12, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Transactors Improv, ‘Family Vacation’
Details: Saturday, May 12, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Walltown Children's Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2HHqqp1, 919-286-4545.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at Durham School of the Arts
Details: Saturday, May 12, 7:30 p.m. $10. Durham School of the Arts, Black Box Theater, 400 N. Duke St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2HCokXn.
Lady Bits Open Mic
Details: Saturday, May 12, 5-8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ktf9Gy, 919-667-1100.
The House of Coxx Drag Show
Details: Saturday, May 12, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday, May 13
Art
Mother’s Day Weekend Art Show
Garden art show featuring paintings, drawings, sculpture, ceramics and more. Details: Sunday, May 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Luna Lee Ray Studio, 101 The Hollow, Chapel Hill. 919-428-1895.
Music
MAZE, featuring Frankie Beverly, w/ Special Guest Jus Once Band
Details: Sunday, May 13, 7 p.m. $50.50-$70.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2vR3mP8, 919-680-2787.
Triangle Jewish Chorale, ‘To Everything There is a Season, and For Every Season There is Music’
Details: Sunday, May 13, 3 p.m. Free; contributions accepted. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2reXRUI.
Randy Johnston
Details: Sunday, May 13, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
None Escapes the Law Tour, Tunnel Vision, Seranation
Details: Sunday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Carolina Ballet presents ‘Cinderella’
Details: Sunday, May 13, 3 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2rdCx2O, 919-560-3030.
Sunday Waltz
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Live music. Details: Sunday, May 13, Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. Free admission; $10 donation requested. No partner needed; all skill levels welcome. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Sunday, May 13, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
Monday, May 14
Music
Flash Chorus Sings Haddaway and Oasis
“What is Love?” by Haddaway and “Wonderwall” by Oasis. Details: Monday, May 14, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, May 15
Art
Opening Ceremony for the Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala
Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Details: Tuesday, May 15, 12:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ku2GTb, 919-929-2787.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
Triangle Rising Stars
Featuring student finalists from the Triangle and surrounding area high school musical productions. Details: Tuesday, May 15, 7:30 p.m. $10. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2KlT7p5, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, May 16
Art
The Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala
Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Details: Wednesday, May 16, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ku2GTb, 919-929-2787.
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Thursday, May 17
Art
The Sacred Art of the Sand Mandala
Tibetan Buddhist Monks of Drepung Gomang Monastery construct a sacred sand mandala. Details: Thursday, May 17, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Art Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ku2GTb, 919-929-2787.
Music
Moogfest
Three days of participatory programming, synthesis of music, art and technology. Details: Thursday, May 17, 10 a.m.-Sunday, May 20, 6 p.m. Free-$1,000. Various venues throughout Durham. Tickets & info: www.moogfest.com.
Nancy Middleton, Sam Frazier, Abigail Dowd, Kirk Ridge
Celebration of NC songwriting. Details: Thursday, May 17, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Amy Rigby, Charles Latham
Details: Thursday, May 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. Free. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
