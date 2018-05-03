Calendar of Events: Friday, May 4-Thursday, May 10

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, May 4
Art
‘Watermark,’ a Solo Exhibit by Dawn Hummer, & ‘Freestyle,’ at Pleiades Gallery
Details: On exhibit through Sunday, May 27. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Music
Ani DiFranco, Gracie and Rachel
Details: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. $28-$59.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2HM3rbu, 919-560-3030.
Paul Lewis, piano
Details: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2AMpDMB, 919-684-4444.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, May 4, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost Beer Garden, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2I46Q2Y, 919-542-1239.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 4, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Travers Brothership
Details: Friday, May 4, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Pete International Airport
Details: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Caitlin Rose, The Kernal
Details: Friday, May 4, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sheer Mag, Fury, Red Death
Details: Friday, May 4, 9 p.m. $14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Gabe Dansereau, Sean Mason Duo
Details: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
‘Waitress The Musical’
Details: Friday, May 4, 8 p.m. $69-$198. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.
Saturday, May 5
Art
Figurative: A 24-Hour Figure Drawing Event
Visual artists will be able to draw/paint/sculpt for 24 hours straight; art models available throughout event. Students welcome. Bring your own art supplies and easel. Details: Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m.-Sunday, May 6, 9 a.m. $7 per hour. Reception at 6 p.m. Durham Fruit & Produce Co., 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. Tickets & info: bit.ly/2Htzei9.
24th Art in the Garden Annual Sculpture Exhibition
A juried invitational show and sale; artists on hand to discuss their work; art available for sale. Details: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Garden Art Gallery, 1902 Borland Rd, Hillsborough. garden-art-gallery.com.
Music
Emerson String Quartet
Details: Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m. $10-$48. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2ANrUHE, 919-684-4444.
Choral Society of Durham: Light Eternal
Details: Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m. $5-$22. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Fi8oUn, 919-560-2733.
Durham Symphony Orchestra
Light classical and popular works, including music from Star Wars and West Side Story. Bring a blanket or chairs. Details: Saturday, May 5, 3 p.m. Free. Board of Education Lawn, 200 E. King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2FEOOSo.
Bob Margolin, Nathan Pope Band
Details: Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Details: Saturday, May 5, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Collection, The Pinkerton Raid (Record Release Show)
Details: Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Rolling Blackouts, Coastal Fever
Details: Saturday, May 5, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.local506.com.
No Age, Behavior, Superb Owl
Details: Saturday, May 5, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Zen Poets
Details: Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, May 5, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Geektastic 4 - Epic Geek Bellydance Stage Show
Details: Saturday, May 5, 7-10:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2KwH8VJ.
Theater
‘Waitress The Musical’
Details: Saturday, May 5, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $69-$229. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, May 5, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2HVayMm, 919-929-2787.
Compagnia TPO, ‘Farfalle’
Explores the life cycle of the butterfly through dance, music, digital media and interactive technologies. For children ages 3 and up. Details: Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. $20 Adults/$10 Children under 12. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HpQZPs, 919-843-3333.
Third Date Improv
An evening of not-just-comedy improv based on an audience suggestion. Shows are PG-13. Details: Saturday, May 5, 8-9:30 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2vUYN6y, 919-943-6373.
Outings
Playmakers Gala
Black tie event featuring cocktail reception, cuisine dinner, dancing to a live band and musical performances by PlayMakers artists. Details: Saturday, May 5, 6 p.m. $100-$5,000. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. playmakersrep.org/gala, 919-962-7529.
Cinco de Mayo Gala benefiting Duke HomeCare and Hospice
Live and silent auction; Mexican themed dancing and cuisine; remarks from ABC 11’s Steve Daniels. Details: Saturday, May 5, 7-11 p.m. $150. Sheraton Imperial RTP, 4700 Emperor Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2Jq09YH, 919-479-0318.
Sunday, May 6
Art
24th Art in the Garden Annual Sculpture Exhibition
A juried invitational show and sale; artists on hand to discuss their work; art available for sale. Details: Sunday, May 6, 12-5 p.m. Free. Garden Art Gallery, 1902 Borland Rd, Hillsborough. garden-art-gallery.com.
Music
The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle presents ‘A Touch of Elegance’
Featuring flutist Mimi Stillman. Details: Sunday, May 6, 3 p.m. $30/Students free. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hr8lvr, 919-560-3030.
Duke University String School: Orchestra Concert
Details: Sunday, May 6, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HZYids, 919-684-4444.
The Chapel Hill Philharmonia ‘In the Shadow of Giants’
Featuring Caroline Jesalva, violinist, Youth Competition Winner. Music by Mendelssohn, Vieuxtemps, and Brahms. Details: Sunday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JxaIcj.
Women’s Voices Chorus Spring Concert, ‘Miriyam, Maria, and Maryam’
Details: Sunday, May 6, 3 p.m. $17 Adults/$7 Students & Children. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St, Durham. Tickets: womensvoiceschorus.org, 919-307-6860.
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam: The Herded Cats
Details: Sunday, May 6, 5-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
BRONCHO, Valen
Details: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bali Baby, Charles DaBeast
Details: Sunday, May 6, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Irata, Sierra, Lightening Born
Details: Sunday, May 6, 9 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Theater
‘Waitress The Musical’
Details: Sunday, May 6, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $100-$295. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.
Compagnia TPO, ‘Farfalle’
Explores the life cycle of the butterfly through dance, music, digital media and interactive technologies. For children ages 3 and up. Details: Sunday, May 6, 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. $20 Adults/$10 Children under 12. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2HpQZPs, 919-843-3333.
Monday, May 7
Music
Melvins, All Souls
Details: Monday, May 7, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jennifer Curtis and the Carolina Friends School Upper School Bands
Details: Monday, May 7, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2KdpMNN, 919-967-9053.
Hop Along, Saintseneca, Heartscape Landbreak
Details: Monday, May 7, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, May 8
Music
Yanni
Details: Tuesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. $50-$275. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HRV8uG, 919-680-2787.
North Carolina Symphony
Featuring Mozart & Mendelssohn. Details: Tuesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2JIS6Gm.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 8, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bahamas, Soul Brother Stef
Details: Tuesday, May 8, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Charlie Brown album release show, The Sisters Rodenbough
Details: Tuesday, May 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Speedy Ortiz, Soccer Mommy, Zenizen
Details: Tuesday, May 8, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
Radiotopia Live
A curated network of extraordinary, cutting-edge podcasts; featuring criminal podcasts. Details: Tuesday, May 8, 8 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2HZFN8Y, 919-560-3030.
Wednesday, May 9
Music
The Gipsy Kings w/ Doe Paoro
Details: Wednesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. $47.50-$97.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HmTthk, 919-680-2787.
Panda Bear, Geologist
Details: Wednesday, May 9, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Givers, Curt Castle
Details: Wednesday, May 9, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Sun-Dried Vibes, Roots of a Rebellion
Details: Wednesday, May 9, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at Durham School of the Arts
Details: Wednesday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. $10. Durham School of the Arts, Black Box Theater, 400 N. Duke St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2HCokXn.
Thursday, May 10
Art
‘Celebrating Nature,’ Reception, at Horse & Buggy Press
Special musical guest The Durham Street Piano Player. On exhibit through Saturday, May 26. Details: Thursday, May 10, 5-8 p.m. Free. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Music
David Byrne
Details: Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m. $100-$302. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hom4mG, 919-680-2787.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, May 10, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Wye Oak, Palm
Details: Thursday, May 10, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Frankie Cosmos, Florist and Lala Lala
Details: Thursday, May 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘Wakey, Wakey’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Preview bargain night. Details: Thursday, May 10, 8:15 p.m. $5. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2qY0Dyl, 919-682-3343.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ at Durham School of the Arts
Details: Thursday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. $10. Durham School of the Arts, Black Box Theater, 400 N. Duke St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2HCokXn.
