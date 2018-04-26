Calendar of Events: Friday, April 27-Thursday, May 3

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, April 27
Art
Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk
Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, April 27, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2pD7vlz, 919-643-2500.
WWI Living Room, Opening Exhibit, at Alexander Dickson House
An exhibit of furniture, photographs, artifacts, photographs and stories that create a snapshot of Hillsborough in 1918. On exhibit through Wednesday, Jun. 6. Details: Friday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. Free. The Historic Alexander Dickson House, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Heb6vX.
‘Memories and War: Stereographs of WWI,’ Exhibition Opening, at Orange County Historical Museum
A group of stereographs in honor of the World War I Centennial and in coordination with the Hillsborough Garden Club's Poppy Project. Details: Friday, Apr. 27, 6 p.m. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. 919-732-2201.
‘Gayle Stott Lowry,’ Opening Artist Reception, at Eno Gallery
On exhibit through Sunday, May 20. Details: Friday, April 27, 6-9 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1EQTXly, 919-883-1415.
Music
Nashville Songwriters
Details: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. $23-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2qJ6J5t, 919-680-2787.
Fred and Gail Fearing Jazz for a Friday Afternoon: UNC Jazz Combos w/ Sara Caswell
Details: Friday, April 27, 4 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HedOpb, 919-962-1039.
UNC Baroque Ensemble and Consort of Viols
Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2JdR0T3, 919-962-1039.
NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Featuring drummer Nate Smith and Kinfolk. Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. $15-$25. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qKgGPp.
Jayme Stone’s Folklife
Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2q3zUiK, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Handsome Al & The Lookers w/ Emma Davis
Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dr. Bacon
Details: Friday, April 27, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Dead Horses, Front Country
Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Superchunk, Rock*A*Teens
Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. $18. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Space Holder, Dog Tears, Cosmic Punk
Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Skinny Lister, Beans on Toast
Details: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Saturday, April 27, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
UNC-CH Jazz Faculty w/ Sara Caswell
Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Curtis Eller’s American Circus w/ The Wigg Report
Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Spring Dance Romance
Headlining music by KGB; George Paul and Cailen Campbell; calling by Nils Fredland and Kathy Anderson. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, April 27-Sunday, April 29. Northside Elementary School, 350 Caldwell St, Chapel Hill. Info & register: springdanceromance.org.
Theater
‘A Train’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.
‘Kara Walker reVERSE-gesture-reVIEW’
Performed by SLIPPAGE and Dr. Thomas F. DeFrantz of Duke University. Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. Free; seating limited. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qLkz6F, 919-962-2311.
Saturday, April 28
Art
Always Inspiring Gala
Seated dinner; drinks; live and silent auction; all to benefit The ArtsCenter and its programs. Details: Saturday, April 28, 6 p.m. $95. NC Botanical Gardens, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets and info: alwaysinspiringgala.org.
Joe Dixon, Exhibit of Drawings, at The Stratford
Details: Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. Free. The Stratford, 405 Smith Level Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7859.
Music
Brit Floyd
Details: Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2JYfNeV, 919-680-2787.
UNC Jazz Band w/ Sara Caswell, violin
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qLOoVD, 919-962-1039.
NCCU Jazz Ensemble
Featuring The Russell Malone Quartet. Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $15-$25. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qKgGPp.
The Durham Community Chorale presents ‘Spring into Song with American Composers!’
Melody Zentner, Director; Jon Latanè, Accompanist; Aaron Thacker and Jessica Zentner, Guest Soloists. Details: Saturday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. $15. Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd, Durham.
Duke University String School: Violin & Cello Choir Concert
Details: Saturday, April 28, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2JZPxkg, 919-660-3300.
Duke University String School: Chamber Music Concert
Details: Saturday, April 28, 6:30 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Hzlp0Y, 919-660-3300.
Ciompi Quartet w/ Max Raimi, viola & Rachel Kuipers Yonan, viola
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2vs1T1w, 919-684-4444.
Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music
Details: Saturday, April 28, 5 p.m. Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 404 Dowd St, Durham. 919-688-6052.
Josh Preslar Band
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen Birthday Bash
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Loma, Jess Williamson
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Pneurotics, The Grey Gardens Project
Details: Saturday, April 28, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Sol Empowered Tour featuring Chantae Cann w/ Special Guest, Laura Reed
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Moon Racer, Tape Release, Beauty World, Desert Secretary
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sheryl Bailey Trio
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $25. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Pie Face Girls w/ Lacy Jags, Vacant Company
Details: Saturday, April 28, 9:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
‘A Train’ at Playmakers
Details: Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.
‘Kara Walker reVERSE-gesture-reVIEW’
Performed by SLIPPAGE and Dr. Thomas F. DeFrantz of Duke University. Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. Free; seating limited. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qLkz6F, 919-962-2311.
The Monti
Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $20-$22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2J7fVYj, 919-929-2787.
Outings
2018 Piedmont Farm Tour
45 scenic and sustainable farms in Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Person and Wake Counties. Details: Saturday, April 28, 2-6 p.m. $30 per car advance/$35 per car day of event/$10 to visit just one farm. See website for list of farms: bit.ly/2EhNzaP.
Chapel Hill Garden Tour
Nine gardens, featuring the private gardens of two UNC officials; rain or shine. Details: Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 Advance/$35 Tour Day/16 and under free with ticketed adult. NC Botanical Garden, 4003 Oak Hill Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2yYdUrV, 919-962-0522.
Sunday, April 29
Music
Smokey Robinson
Details: Sunday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. $65. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2J8Iq7P, 919-680-2787.
Todd Rundgren’s Utopia
Featuring Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox, Gil Assayas. Details: Sunday, April 29, 9 p.m. $55-$85. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2F0uQRy, 919-560-3030.
Andrew Tyson, piano recital
Pre-concert discussion at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Details: Sunday, April 29, 4 p.m. $25/18 and under free. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.
Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI with Carlos Núñez, ‘Celtic Universe’
Details: Sunday, April 29, 7 p.m. $10-$48. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2G7qrx5, 919-684-4444.
Mysti Mayhem Trio
Details: Sunday, April 29, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bangzz, Eureka California, Soccer Tees
Details: Sunday, April 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Adam Ezra Group, Jason Adamo Band
Details: Sunday, April 29, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Russell Lacy School of Music Presents
Details: Sunday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Ramya Kapadia, ‘Vande Mataram’
A contemporary Bharatanatyam performance. Details: Sunday, April 29, 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2qG9Gnn.
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Theater
‘A Train’ at Playmakers
Details: Sunday, April 29, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.
Outings
2018 Piedmont Farm Tour
45 scenic and sustainable farms in Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Person and Wake Counties. Details: Sunday, April 29, 2-6 p.m. $30 per car advance/$35 per car day of event/$10 to visit just one farm. See website for list of farms: bit.ly/2EhNzaP.
Chapel Hill Garden Tour
Nine gardens, featuring the private gardens of two UNC officials; rain or shine. Details: Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 Advance/$35 Tour Day/16 and under free with ticketed adult. NC Botanical Garden, 4003 Oak Hill Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2yYdUrV, 919-962-0522.
Monday, April 30
Music
Coma Cinema
Details: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Spaghetti, Canker Blossom, Charlie Paso
Details: Monday, April 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, May 1
Music
Jon Foreman - The 25 in 24 Tour
Details: Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m. $25-$35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2F0wRgK, 919-560-3030.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mad Clown And San E's ‘We Want You 2018 Tour,’ Sobae, Ace Henderson
Details: Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show/$85 Meet & Greet. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Waitress The Musical’
Details: Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. $45-$200. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, May 2
Music
Herb Alpert & Lani Hall
Details: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. $45-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hc4K43, 919-560-3030.
Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbenders
Details: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Stuyedeyed
Details: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘Waitress The Musical’
Details: Wednesday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. $90-$285. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.
Thursday, May 3
Music
Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance
Details: Thursday, May 3-Sunday, May 6. $20-$135. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. Tickets & Info: shakorihillsgrassroots.org.
Durham Medical Orchestra Spring 2018 Concert: MUSIC
Performing a program of Mozart, Dvořák, Schubert, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Details: Thursday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2qL592x, 919-684-4444.
The Phantom Playboys
Details: Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bob Schneider, Mobley
Details: Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m. $20-$23. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Turkish Gold Standard w/ Josh Kimbrough, Chessa Rich
Details: Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m. Donations accepted. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘Waitress The Musical’
Details: Thursday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. $63-$284. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.
