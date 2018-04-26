Ramya Kapadia, ‘Vande Mataram,’ a contemporary Bharatanatyam dance performance, will be held at Walltown Children’s Theatre in Durham on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Ramya Kapadia, 'Vande Mataram,' a contemporary Bharatanatyam dance performance, will be held at Walltown Children's Theatre in Durham on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Ramya Kapadia, ‘Vande Mataram,’ a contemporary Bharatanatyam dance performance, will be held at Walltown Children’s Theatre in Durham on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Submitted photo

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, April 27-Thursday, May 3

April 26, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, April 27

Art

Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk

Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, April 27, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2pD7vlz, 919-643-2500.

WWI Living Room, Opening Exhibit, at Alexander Dickson House

An exhibit of furniture, photographs, artifacts, photographs and stories that create a snapshot of Hillsborough in 1918. On exhibit through Wednesday, Jun. 6. Details: Friday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. Free. The Historic Alexander Dickson House, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Heb6vX.

‘Memories and War: Stereographs of WWI,’ Exhibition Opening, at Orange County Historical Museum

A group of stereographs in honor of the World War I Centennial and in coordination with the Hillsborough Garden Club's Poppy Project. Details: Friday, Apr. 27, 6 p.m. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. 919-732-2201.

‘Gayle Stott Lowry,’ Opening Artist Reception, at Eno Gallery

On exhibit through Sunday, May 20. Details: Friday, April 27, 6-9 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/1EQTXly, 919-883-1415.

Music

Nashville Songwriters

Details: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. $23-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2qJ6J5t, 919-680-2787.

Fred and Gail Fearing Jazz for a Friday Afternoon: UNC Jazz Combos w/ Sara Caswell

Details: Friday, April 27, 4 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HedOpb, 919-962-1039.

UNC Baroque Ensemble and Consort of Viols

Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2JdR0T3, 919-962-1039.

NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble

Featuring drummer Nate Smith and Kinfolk. Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. $15-$25. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qKgGPp.

Jayme Stone’s Folklife

Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2q3zUiK, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, April 27, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Handsome Al & The Lookers w/ Emma Davis

Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Dr. Bacon

Details: Friday, April 27, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Dead Horses, Front Country

Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $14. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Superchunk, Rock*A*Teens

Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. $18. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Space Holder, Dog Tears, Cosmic Punk

Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Skinny Lister, Beans on Toast

Details: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

YOLO Karaoke

Details: Saturday, April 27, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

UNC-CH Jazz Faculty w/ Sara Caswell

Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Curtis Eller’s American Circus w/ The Wigg Report

Details: Friday, April 27, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Spring Dance Romance

Headlining music by KGB; George Paul and Cailen Campbell; calling by Nils Fredland and Kathy Anderson. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, April 27-Sunday, April 29. Northside Elementary School, 350 Caldwell St, Chapel Hill. Info & register: springdanceromance.org.

Theater

‘A Train’ at Playmakers

Details: Friday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.

‘Kara Walker reVERSE-gesture-reVIEW’

Performed by SLIPPAGE and Dr. Thomas F. DeFrantz of Duke University. Details: Friday, April 27, 8 p.m. Free; seating limited. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qLkz6F, 919-962-2311.

Saturday, April 28

Art

Always Inspiring Gala

Seated dinner; drinks; live and silent auction; all to benefit The ArtsCenter and its programs. Details: Saturday, April 28, 6 p.m. $95. NC Botanical Gardens, 100 Old Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets and info: alwaysinspiringgala.org.

Joe Dixon, Exhibit of Drawings, at The Stratford

Details: Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. Free. The Stratford, 405 Smith Level Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-929-7859.

Music

Brit Floyd

Details: Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2JYfNeV, 919-680-2787.

UNC Jazz Band w/ Sara Caswell, violin

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qLOoVD, 919-962-1039.

NCCU Jazz Ensemble

Featuring The Russell Malone Quartet. Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $15-$25. Durham Arts Council, PSI Theatre, 120 Morris St, Durham. Tickets: bit.ly/2qKgGPp.

The Durham Community Chorale presents ‘Spring into Song with American Composers!’

Melody Zentner, Director; Jon Latanè, Accompanist; Aaron Thacker and Jessica Zentner, Guest Soloists. Details: Saturday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. $15. Temple Baptist Church, 2121 Umstead Rd, Durham.

Duke University String School: Violin & Cello Choir Concert

Details: Saturday, April 28, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2JZPxkg, 919-660-3300.

Duke University String School: Chamber Music Concert

Details: Saturday, April 28, 6:30 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Hzlp0Y, 919-660-3300.

Ciompi Quartet w/ Max Raimi, viola & Rachel Kuipers Yonan, viola

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $10-$25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2vs1T1w, 919-684-4444.

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music

Details: Saturday, April 28, 5 p.m. Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 404 Dowd St, Durham. 919-688-6052.

Josh Preslar Band

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen Birthday Bash

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Loma, Jess Williamson

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Pneurotics, The Grey Gardens Project

Details: Saturday, April 28, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Sol Empowered Tour featuring Chantae Cann w/ Special Guest, Laura Reed

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $22.50 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Moon Racer, Tape Release, Beauty World, Desert Secretary

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sheryl Bailey Trio

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $25. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Pie Face Girls w/ Lacy Jags, Vacant Company

Details: Saturday, April 28, 9:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

‘A Train’ at Playmakers

Details: Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.

‘Kara Walker reVERSE-gesture-reVIEW’

Performed by SLIPPAGE and Dr. Thomas F. DeFrantz of Duke University. Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. Free; seating limited. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qLkz6F, 919-962-2311.

The Monti

Details: Saturday, April 28, 8 p.m. $20-$22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2J7fVYj, 919-929-2787.

Outings

2018 Piedmont Farm Tour

45 scenic and sustainable farms in Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Person and Wake Counties. Details: Saturday, April 28, 2-6 p.m. $30 per car advance/$35 per car day of event/$10 to visit just one farm. See website for list of farms: bit.ly/2EhNzaP.

Chapel Hill Garden Tour

Nine gardens, featuring the private gardens of two UNC officials; rain or shine. Details: Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 Advance/$35 Tour Day/16 and under free with ticketed adult. NC Botanical Garden, 4003 Oak Hill Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2yYdUrV, 919-962-0522.

Sunday, April 29

Music

Smokey Robinson

Details: Sunday, April 29, 7:30 p.m. $65. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2J8Iq7P, 919-680-2787.

Todd Rundgren’s Utopia

Featuring Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton, Willie Wilcox, Gil Assayas. Details: Sunday, April 29, 9 p.m. $55-$85. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2F0uQRy, 919-560-3030.

Andrew Tyson, piano recital

Pre-concert discussion at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Details: Sunday, April 29, 4 p.m. $25/18 and under free. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.

Jordi Savall & Hespèrion XXI with Carlos Núñez, ‘Celtic Universe’

Details: Sunday, April 29, 7 p.m. $10-$48. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2G7qrx5, 919-684-4444.

Mysti Mayhem Trio

Details: Sunday, April 29, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bangzz, Eureka California, Soccer Tees

Details: Sunday, April 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Adam Ezra Group, Jason Adamo Band

Details: Sunday, April 29, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Russell Lacy School of Music Presents

Details: Sunday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Ramya Kapadia, ‘Vande Mataram’

A contemporary Bharatanatyam performance. Details: Sunday, April 29, 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $10-$20. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2qG9Gnn.

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Theater

‘A Train’ at Playmakers

Details: Sunday, April 29, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.

Outings

2018 Piedmont Farm Tour

45 scenic and sustainable farms in Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange, Person and Wake Counties. Details: Sunday, April 29, 2-6 p.m. $30 per car advance/$35 per car day of event/$10 to visit just one farm. See website for list of farms: bit.ly/2EhNzaP.

Chapel Hill Garden Tour

Nine gardens, featuring the private gardens of two UNC officials; rain or shine. Details: Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $25 Advance/$35 Tour Day/16 and under free with ticketed adult. NC Botanical Garden, 4003 Oak Hill Rd, Chapel Hill. Tickets: bit.ly/2yYdUrV, 919-962-0522.

Monday, April 30

Music

Coma Cinema

Details: Monday, April 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Spaghetti, Canker Blossom, Charlie Paso

Details: Monday, April 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday, May 1

Music

Jon Foreman - The 25 in 24 Tour

Details: Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m. $25-$35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2F0wRgK, 919-560-3030.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Mad Clown And San E's ‘We Want You 2018 Tour,’ Sobae, Ace Henderson

Details: Tuesday, May 1, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show/$85 Meet & Greet. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

‘Waitress The Musical’

Details: Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. $45-$200. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.

Wednesday, May 2

Music

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

Details: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. $45-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2Hc4K43, 919-560-3030.

Blue Wednesday: The Spoonbenders

Details: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Stuyedeyed

Details: Wednesday, May 2, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

‘Waitress The Musical’

Details: Wednesday, May 2, 7:30 p.m. $90-$285. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.

Thursday, May 3

Music

Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance

Details: Thursday, May 3-Sunday, May 6. $20-$135. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. Tickets & Info: shakorihillsgrassroots.org.

Durham Medical Orchestra Spring 2018 Concert: MUSIC

Performing a program of Mozart, Dvořák, Schubert, and Rimsky-Korsakov. Details: Thursday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2qL592x, 919-684-4444.

The Phantom Playboys

Details: Thursday, May 3, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bob Schneider, Mobley

Details: Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m. $20-$23. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Turkish Gold Standard w/ Josh Kimbrough, Chessa Rich

Details: Thursday, May 3, 8 p.m. Donations accepted. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

‘Waitress The Musical’

Details: Thursday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. $63-$284. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HcUnZJ, 919-680-2787.

