Calendar of Events: Friday, April 20-Thursday, April 26

If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, April 20
Art
‘Friends & Family Show,’ Opening, at Cameron Gallery
Non-juried, open hanging show for artists of all ages, experience, styles and mediums. On exhibit through Saturday, May 12. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Hr2ToL, 919-213-1278.
‘Changing Worlds: Earth Month Exhibit,’ Reception, at Pleiades Gallery
On exhibit through Sunday, April 29. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. https://bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
‘Building Bridges through Good Faith,’ Opening Reception at Museum of Durham History
The story of the Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center. Features complimentary food samplings, children’s activities and live music. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-8 p.m. Free. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2qolBWc, 919-246-9993.
Southern Soul, Southern Slam: A Year with the Jambalaya Slam and Bull City Slam Team
Reception, photo exhibit and silent auction for photos. Details: Friday, April 20, 7-9 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2uxJAaF, 919-928-6486.
Durham Arts Council Third Friday Artist Reception
Marvel at new exhibits; enjoy live music; sample refreshments; make a craft. Details: Friday, April 20, 6 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EBhcUJ, 919-560-2719.
‘We See the Change,” Photography by James Robinson, Reception, at Power Plant Gallery
On view through Saturday, April 28. Details: Friday, April 20, 5-8 p.m. Free. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, Suite 100, 320 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2GZqflo, 919-660-3622.
Third Friday Durham
Gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Maps available at the Visitor Info Center and at each participating location. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Downtown Durham Historic District. Maps available at Durham Visitor Info Center, 212 W. Main St, #101, Durham.
Music
Duke Chorale Celebration Concert
Highlights from the Duke Chorale’s 2017-18 season. Refreshments served. Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. Biddle Music Bldg, Biddle Lobby, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HeMV3G, 919-660-3300.
Josh Engel, saxophone
Junior student recital. Details: Friday, April 20, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Lisa He, soprano
Senior student recital. Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Tift Merritt
Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $10-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GZlHKO, 919-843-3333.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, April 20, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Free For All Fridays: 8-Track Minds
Details: Friday, April 20, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Greg Brown
Presented by Cat’s Cradle. Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $28 Advance/$30 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2IQeWLM, 919-929-2787.
Che Apalache
Details: Friday, April 20, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Susto, The Roman Spring, She Returns From War
Details: Friday, April 20, 8:30 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Whom, The Spressials, Sweet n Sour
Details: Friday, April 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Our Blue Lights, Annie Stokes, Charlie Paso
Details: Friday, April 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Choked Up, Bangzz, Sidewalk Furniture
Details: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Privxte: Dance Party, Refined
Details: Friday, April 20, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Al Strong
Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
TEGHAM, Brutal Jr, Kosmonauta, Distributed Systems
Details: Friday, April 20, 10 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by The Donnybrook Lads Details: Friday, April 20, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
‘The Sound of Music’
Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $43.50-$125. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ED4pRV, 919-680-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Improv Percolator, ‘Get Off My Lawn’
Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2IOjAu6, 919-929-2787.
Comedy Durham Presents: Minori Hinds featuring Brett Williams and Deb Aronin
Details: Friday, April 20, 8-9:30 a.m. $7. Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative, 609 Trent Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HHLt7t.
Saturday, April 21
Art
DIY Fest at Scrap Exchange
Interact with artists and makers using re-useable materials; “how-to” demonstrations; learn creative reuse skills that promote sustainability. Details: Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2vaQMtK, 919-213-1278.
Art in the Heart of Hillsborough Art Show
Art; music; food; beer. Details: Saturday, April 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, April 22). Free. Alexander Dickson House, Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HxblmN, 919-643-2500.
Music
Student Playathon at Northgate Mall
Free musical performances featuring Triangle-area music students performing on a variety of instruments. Part of Durham Music Teachers Association’s bi-annual fundraiser for scholarships. Details: Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Northgate Mall, Dress Barn Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2zjhMFr, 919-286-4400.
Chuck Fest
An evening celebrating the life and legacy of Charles Bernard “Chuck” Hodson. Hosted by Mebanesville & Friends. Food and music. Details: Saturday, April 21, 6:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Kraken, 2823 NC Hwy 54 West, Chapel Hill. RSVP: bit.ly/2qAb2Qu.
Duke Opera Workshop: Operas Comic & Comique
Opera excerpts from The Barber of Seville, Don Pasquale, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, The Elixir of Love, and Carmen, sung in English with costumes and staging. Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GQkBkE, 919-684-4444.
Carolyn Chang, violin
Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Jerry Chia-Rui Chang, piano
Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Samantha Arten, soprano
Graduate student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Kiyoon Ko, violin
Junior student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Carolina Choir and Chamber Singers
Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HweSl3, 919-962-1039.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, April 21, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Subdudes
Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $40 Seated/$33.50 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Roy Roberts
Details: Saturday, April 21, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Yung Gravy, Jay Storm, DJ Engels
Details: Saturday, April 21, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Dogwoods, Special Guests, The Last of the Great Sideshow Freaks
Steel String Anniversary Show. Details: Saturday, April 21, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Surfer Blood, Winter
Details: Saturday, April 21, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Amateur Drag Competition
Details: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jim Ketch Swingtet w/ Angela Bingham
Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
NC Youth Tap Ensemble presents ‘Shaping Sounds’
Details: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2v4zoqu, 919-560-3030.
Tenth Annual Community Dance Concert, ‘Share the Spotlight’
Featuring original modern and swing dances by NCSSM students as well as Empower TEEN DANCE, Jennifer Tarrazi-Scully, NC Arts in Action’s LEAP team. Details: Saturday, April 21, 7 p.m. Free admission. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, ETC Auditorium, 1219 Broad St, Durham. 919-416-2600.
Theater
‘The Sound of Music’
Details: Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $40-$197. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ED4pRV, 919-680-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Transactors Improv, ‘Past Present’
Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Hr89bZ, 919-929-2787.
‘Night of the Stars,’ A Throwback Old School Gospel and Motown Mix
Presented by the Hillside High School Class of 1970. Annual scholarship fundraiser. Details: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 At the Door. Hillside High School Auditorium, 3727 Fayetteville St, Durham. Ticket info: Tiffany Agerton, 919-560-3925, x25239.
Sunday, April 22
Art
Arts on Market at Southern Village Green
An afternoon of local art, entertainment, and shopping. Details: Sunday, April 22, 2-7 p.m. Free. Southern Village Green, Aberdeen Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Hu5myW.
Music
Mount Calvary United Church of Christ Male Chorus, Cheek Club and Progressive Club Chorus Anniversary Jubilee
Details: Sunday, April 22, 4 p.m. Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave, Durham. 919-688-5066.
Duke Opera Workshop: Operas Comic & Comique
Opera excerpts from The Barber of Seville, Don Pasquale, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, The Elixir of Love, and Carmen, sung in English with costumes and staging. Details: Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2qo7TDv, 919-684-4444.
Organ Recital: David Briggs
Details: Sunday, April 22, 5 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HciI5f, 919-684-4444.
Larissa Cox, saxophone
Senior student recital. Details: Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Shauna Bierly, piano and composition
Senior student recital. Details: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Joshua Azza, guitar
Junior student recital. Details: Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
UNC Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs
Details: Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2IT48Nb, 919-962-1039.
Swift Creek
Details: Sunday, April 22, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Amerikkkana Tour: Joey Bada$$, Buddy and Boogie
Details: Sunday, April 22, 9 p.m. $26. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Reed Turchi, JB Boxter
Details: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The East Pointers, Dead Sea Sparrow
Details: Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
NC Youth Tap Ensemble presents ‘Shaping Sounds’
Details: Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m. $10-$15. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2v4zoqu, 919-560-3030.
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Theater
‘The Sound of Music’
Details: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $40-$207. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ED4pRV, 919-680-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Shakesbeer II
Presented by Bare Theatre. Details: Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2GZCGk8, 919-667-1100.
Outings
Farm Fare 2018: Food & Farm Expo
Enjoy small plates and samples prepared by local farms, farm to fork restaurants and food artisans, while experiencing farm life and heritage; jazz music by Tea Cup Gin. Details: Sunday, April 22, 4-7 p.m. $45/$10 Children $10 and under. The Barn at Lloyd’s Dairy, 226 North Lloyd’s Dairy Rd, Efland. Register: bit.ly/2FkNcyB.
Monday, April 23
Music
NCCU Instrumental and Vocal Jazz Combos Concert
Combos 1 & 2. Details: Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qoS8fv.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2qrs4jS, 919-929-2787.
Durand Jones & The Indications, Holy Ghost Tent Revival
Details: Monday, April 23, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus: Sing Pat Benatar and Violent Femmes
Details: Monday, April 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show/12 and under free. Motor Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2H2NHkS.
Gel Set, TWINS, Sponge Bath
Details: Monday, April 23, 9 p.m. $7. Nightlight, 405 1/2 West Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.nightlightclub.com, 919-960-6101.
Mama Played Mondays: Old School/Retro Sounds of Hip Hop/R&B/Soul+Funk
Details: Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Reality Ministries Talent Show
Community event featuring performers of ALL abilities. Artwork from community members on display in the lobby starting at 6 p.m. Details: Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. Tickets: 919-688-7776, julie@realityministries.org.
Tuesday, April 24
Music
NCCU Jazz Program Faculty Concert
Details: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qoS8fv.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Maine, The Wrecks, The Technicolors
Details: Tuesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. $23 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, April 24, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Wednesday, April 25
Music
NCCU Instrumental and Vocal Jazz Combos Concert
Combos 3 & 4; Jazz Ensemble 2. Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qoS8fv.
University Chamber Players
Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2JJUI7O, 919-962-1039.
Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra
Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Free; $5 donation encouraged. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GUbpzT, 919-929-2787.
Walter Trout
Details: Wednesday, April 25, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘A Train’ at Playmakers
Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.
Thursday, April 26
Music
Brian Culbertson: Colors of Love Tour
Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2JKpyx0, 919-560-3030.
Al Strong Quartet
Details: Thursday, April 26, 8-11 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2HigW2r, 919-768-8830.
JACK Quartet, ‘American Music No. 2’
Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EASDrb, 919-660-3356.
Carolina Bluegrass Band
Details: Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Hpt3uu, 919-962-1039.
PopUp Broadway
Featuring West Side Story; I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America; and Maria. Not recommended for children younger than 10. Details: Thursday, April 26, 7 p.m. $8-$13/Children under 12 free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2qtEsPH, 919-929-2787.
Patrick Sweany, Caleb Caudle
Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Happy Abandon, Rock Eupora, Blush Face
Details: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. $7. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308. Tickets: bit.ly/2IR8wvX.
Sweet Tea Trio, Julie Williams
Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, April 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘A Train’ at Playmakers
Details: Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.
