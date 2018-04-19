“Building Bridges through Good Faith,” an exhibit featuring the story of the Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center, opens at the Museum of Durham History on Friday.
"Building Bridges through Good Faith," an exhibit featuring the story of the Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center, opens at the Museum of Durham History on Friday.
“Building Bridges through Good Faith,” an exhibit featuring the story of the Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center, opens at the Museum of Durham History on Friday. Submitted photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, April 20-Thursday, April 26

April 19, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, April 20

Art

‘Friends & Family Show,’ Opening, at Cameron Gallery

Non-juried, open hanging show for artists of all ages, experience, styles and mediums. On exhibit through Saturday, May 12. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Hr2ToL, 919-213-1278.

‘Changing Worlds: Earth Month Exhibit,’ Reception, at Pleiades Gallery

On exhibit through Sunday, April 29. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. https://bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

‘Building Bridges through Good Faith,’ Opening Reception at Museum of Durham History

The story of the Ar-Razzaq Islamic Center. Features complimentary food samplings, children’s activities and live music. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-8 p.m. Free. Museum of Durham History, 500 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2qolBWc, 919-246-9993.

Southern Soul, Southern Slam: A Year with the Jambalaya Slam and Bull City Slam Team

Reception, photo exhibit and silent auction for photos. Details: Friday, April 20, 7-9 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2uxJAaF, 919-928-6486.

Durham Arts Council Third Friday Artist Reception

Marvel at new exhibits; enjoy live music; sample refreshments; make a craft. Details: Friday, April 20, 6 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EBhcUJ, 919-560-2719.

‘We See the Change,” Photography by James Robinson, Reception, at Power Plant Gallery

On view through Saturday, April 28. Details: Friday, April 20, 5-8 p.m. Free. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, Suite 100, 320 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2GZqflo, 919-660-3622.

Third Friday Durham

Gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Maps available at the Visitor Info Center and at each participating location. Details: Friday, April 20, 6-9 p.m. Free. Downtown Durham Historic District. Maps available at Durham Visitor Info Center, 212 W. Main St, #101, Durham.

Music

Duke Chorale Celebration Concert

Highlights from the Duke Chorale’s 2017-18 season. Refreshments served. Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. Biddle Music Bldg, Biddle Lobby, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HeMV3G, 919-660-3300.

Josh Engel, saxophone

Junior student recital. Details: Friday, April 20, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Lisa He, soprano

Senior student recital. Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Tift Merritt

Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $10-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GZlHKO, 919-843-3333.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, April 20, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Free For All Fridays: 8-Track Minds

Details: Friday, April 20, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Greg Brown

Presented by Cat’s Cradle. Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $28 Advance/$30 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2IQeWLM, 919-929-2787.

Che Apalache

Details: Friday, April 20, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Susto, The Roman Spring, She Returns From War

Details: Friday, April 20, 8:30 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Whom, The Spressials, Sweet n Sour

Details: Friday, April 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Our Blue Lights, Annie Stokes, Charlie Paso

Details: Friday, April 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Choked Up, Bangzz, Sidewalk Furniture

Details: Friday, April 20, 7 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Privxte: Dance Party, Refined

Details: Friday, April 20, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Al Strong

Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

TEGHAM, Brutal Jr, Kosmonauta, Distributed Systems

Details: Friday, April 20, 10 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by The Donnybrook Lads Details: Friday, April 20, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $43.50-$125. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ED4pRV, 919-680-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Friday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Improv Percolator, ‘Get Off My Lawn’

Details: Friday, April 20, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2IOjAu6, 919-929-2787.

Comedy Durham Presents: Minori Hinds featuring Brett Williams and Deb Aronin

Details: Friday, April 20, 8-9:30 a.m. $7. Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative, 609 Trent Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HHLt7t.

Saturday, April 21

Art

DIY Fest at Scrap Exchange

Interact with artists and makers using re-useable materials; “how-to” demonstrations; learn creative reuse skills that promote sustainability. Details: Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2vaQMtK, 919-213-1278.

Art in the Heart of Hillsborough Art Show

Art; music; food; beer. Details: Saturday, April 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, April 22). Free. Alexander Dickson House, Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 East King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HxblmN, 919-643-2500.

Music

Student Playathon at Northgate Mall

Free musical performances featuring Triangle-area music students performing on a variety of instruments. Part of Durham Music Teachers Association’s bi-annual fundraiser for scholarships. Details: Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Northgate Mall, Dress Barn Court, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2zjhMFr, 919-286-4400.

Chuck Fest

An evening celebrating the life and legacy of Charles Bernard “Chuck” Hodson. Hosted by Mebanesville & Friends. Food and music. Details: Saturday, April 21, 6:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Kraken, 2823 NC Hwy 54 West, Chapel Hill. RSVP: bit.ly/2qAb2Qu.

Duke Opera Workshop: Operas Comic & Comique

Opera excerpts from The Barber of Seville, Don Pasquale, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, The Elixir of Love, and Carmen, sung in English with costumes and staging. Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GQkBkE, 919-684-4444.

Carolyn Chang, violin

Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 11 a.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Jerry Chia-Rui Chang, piano

Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Samantha Arten, soprano

Graduate student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Kiyoon Ko, violin

Junior student recital. Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Carolina Choir and Chamber Singers

Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HweSl3, 919-962-1039.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, April 21, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Subdudes

Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $40 Seated/$33.50 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Roy Roberts

Details: Saturday, April 21, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Yung Gravy, Jay Storm, DJ Engels

Details: Saturday, April 21, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Dogwoods, Special Guests, The Last of the Great Sideshow Freaks

Steel String Anniversary Show. Details: Saturday, April 21, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Surfer Blood, Winter

Details: Saturday, April 21, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Amateur Drag Competition

Details: Saturday, April 21, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Jim Ketch Swingtet w/ Angela Bingham

Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

NC Youth Tap Ensemble presents ‘Shaping Sounds’

Details: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2v4zoqu, 919-560-3030.

Tenth Annual Community Dance Concert, ‘Share the Spotlight’

Featuring original modern and swing dances by NCSSM students as well as Empower TEEN DANCE, Jennifer Tarrazi-Scully, NC Arts in Action’s LEAP team. Details: Saturday, April 21, 7 p.m. Free admission. North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, ETC Auditorium, 1219 Broad St, Durham. 919-416-2600.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

Details: Saturday, April 21, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $40-$197. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ED4pRV, 919-680-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Saturday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Transactors Improv, ‘Past Present’

Details: Saturday, April 21, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Hr89bZ, 919-929-2787.

‘Night of the Stars,’ A Throwback Old School Gospel and Motown Mix

Presented by the Hillside High School Class of 1970. Annual scholarship fundraiser. Details: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 At the Door. Hillside High School Auditorium, 3727 Fayetteville St, Durham. Ticket info: Tiffany Agerton, 919-560-3925, x25239.

Sunday, April 22

Art

Arts on Market at Southern Village Green

An afternoon of local art, entertainment, and shopping. Details: Sunday, April 22, 2-7 p.m. Free. Southern Village Green, Aberdeen Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Hu5myW.

Music

Mount Calvary United Church of Christ Male Chorus, Cheek Club and Progressive Club Chorus Anniversary Jubilee

Details: Sunday, April 22, 4 p.m. Mount Calvary United Church of Christ, 1715 Athens Ave, Durham. 919-688-5066.

Duke Opera Workshop: Operas Comic & Comique

Opera excerpts from The Barber of Seville, Don Pasquale, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, The Elixir of Love, and Carmen, sung in English with costumes and staging. Details: Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2qo7TDv, 919-684-4444.

Organ Recital: David Briggs

Details: Sunday, April 22, 5 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HciI5f, 919-684-4444.

Larissa Cox, saxophone

Senior student recital. Details: Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Shauna Bierly, piano and composition

Senior student recital. Details: Sunday, April 22, 6 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Joshua Azza, guitar

Junior student recital. Details: Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

UNC Men’s and Women’s Glee Clubs

Details: Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2IT48Nb, 919-962-1039.

Swift Creek

Details: Sunday, April 22, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Amerikkkana Tour: Joey Bada$$, Buddy and Boogie

Details: Sunday, April 22, 9 p.m. $26. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Reed Turchi, JB Boxter

Details: Sunday, April 22, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The East Pointers, Dead Sea Sparrow

Details: Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

NC Youth Tap Ensemble presents ‘Shaping Sounds’

Details: Sunday, April 22, 3 p.m. $10-$15. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2v4zoqu, 919-560-3030.

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

Details: Sunday, April 22, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $40-$207. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2ED4pRV, 919-680-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Sunday, April 22, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Shakesbeer II

Presented by Bare Theatre. Details: Sunday, April 22, 8 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2GZCGk8, 919-667-1100.

Outings

Farm Fare 2018: Food & Farm Expo

Enjoy small plates and samples prepared by local farms, farm to fork restaurants and food artisans, while experiencing farm life and heritage; jazz music by Tea Cup Gin. Details: Sunday, April 22, 4-7 p.m. $45/$10 Children $10 and under. The Barn at Lloyd’s Dairy, 226 North Lloyd’s Dairy Rd, Efland. Register: bit.ly/2FkNcyB.

Monday, April 23

Music

NCCU Instrumental and Vocal Jazz Combos Concert

Combos 1 & 2. Details: Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qoS8fv.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2qrs4jS, 919-929-2787.

Durand Jones & The Indications, Holy Ghost Tent Revival

Details: Monday, April 23, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Flash Chorus: Sing Pat Benatar and Violent Femmes

Details: Monday, April 23, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show/12 and under free. Motor Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2H2NHkS.

Gel Set, TWINS, Sponge Bath

Details: Monday, April 23, 9 p.m. $7. Nightlight, 405 1/2 West Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.nightlightclub.com, 919-960-6101.

Mama Played Mondays: Old School/Retro Sounds of Hip Hop/R&B/Soul+Funk

Details: Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. Free; donations accepted, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Reality Ministries Talent Show

Community event featuring performers of ALL abilities. Artwork from community members on display in the lobby starting at 6 p.m. Details: Monday, April 23, 7 p.m. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. Tickets: 919-688-7776, julie@realityministries.org.

Tuesday, April 24

Music

NCCU Jazz Program Faculty Concert

Details: Tuesday, April 24, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qoS8fv.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Maine, The Wrecks, The Technicolors

Details: Tuesday, April 24, 7:30 p.m. $23 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, April 24, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Wednesday, April 25

Music

NCCU Instrumental and Vocal Jazz Combos Concert

Combos 3 & 4; Jazz Ensemble 2. Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2qoS8fv.

University Chamber Players

Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2JJUI7O, 919-962-1039.

Big Band Night with the Triangle Jazz Orchestra

Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. Free; $5 donation encouraged. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GUbpzT, 919-929-2787.

Walter Trout

Details: Wednesday, April 25, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

‘A Train’ at Playmakers

Details: Wednesday, April 25, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.

Thursday, April 26

Music

Brian Culbertson: Colors of Love Tour

Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2JKpyx0, 919-560-3030.

Al Strong Quartet

Details: Thursday, April 26, 8-11 p.m. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2HigW2r, 919-768-8830.

JACK Quartet, ‘American Music No. 2’

Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EASDrb, 919-660-3356.

Carolina Bluegrass Band

Details: Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Hpt3uu, 919-962-1039.

PopUp Broadway

Featuring West Side Story; I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America; and Maria. Not recommended for children younger than 10. Details: Thursday, April 26, 7 p.m. $8-$13/Children under 12 free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2qtEsPH, 919-929-2787.

Patrick Sweany, Caleb Caudle

Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Happy Abandon, Rock Eupora, Blush Face

Details: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m. $7. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308. Tickets: bit.ly/2IR8wvX.

Sweet Tea Trio, Julie Williams

Details: Thursday, April 26, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, April 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

‘A Train’ at Playmakers

Details: Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m. $35-$48. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2vb0lZz, 919-962-7529.

