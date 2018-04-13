Calendar of Events: Friday, Apr. 13-Thursday, Apr. 19

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, Apr. 13
Art
‘New Work’ by Nancy Tuttle May, Artist Talk and Reception, at Eno Gallery
Invitational artist talk and reception. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. RSVP: bit.ly/2GE4JVo, 919-883-1415.
Dede Corvinus and Mary Penta, jewelry artists, at WomanCraft Gifts
Meet the artists, learn about their craft, and share some refreshments. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 6-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2b1gXGp, 919-929-3300.
Laurids Andersen Sonne, ‘Man from Iota,’ Exhibit Reception & Screening
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 5:30 p.m. Reception; 7 p.m. Screening. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GMmKO9, 919-660-3356.
‘Riding the Stick Horse’ by Laura Hughes, Opening Reception, at Nicholson Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, May 12. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 6-8 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Exh6xH, 919-929-2787.
‘Microcosmic Reflections’ by Dorian Monsalve, Opening Reception, at Nicholson Gallery
On exhibit through Monday, Apr. 30. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 6-8 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2qgJpMo, 919-929-2787.
Faith in Color: A Photographic Exploration of Race, Religion, and America in Tribute to C. Eric Lincoln
Documentary photography exhibit by Evan Nicole Bell. Details: On exhibit through Tuesday, May 1. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. 919-681-9488.
Music
Ethnomusicology Lecture: David Novak (UC Santa Barbara)
Hacking out the Noise of Global Asia: Experimental Music as Regional Cultural Policy. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 4 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2IG1c6t, 919-660-3300.
Duke Jazz Ensemble w/ Bobby Broom, guitar
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. $5-$10/Students free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Ha2UzM, 919-684-4444.
Laura Quillen, viola
Senior student recital. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
UNC Opera 2018
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GMhoXq, 919-962-1039.
BeauSoleil
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. $30. The ArtsCenter, Nicholson Gallery, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2HlkO06, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lee Gildersleeve and the Bad Dogs
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
John Dee Holeman & The Wicked Mojos
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Tyrone Wells, Gabe Dixon
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jooselord & 3AM Joint Album Release Show, Brassiousmonk, Snyp Luciano, Konvo The Mutant, Brill
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 9 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Nap Eyes, She-Devils, Al Riggs
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 9 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Ariel Pocock and Ernest Turner
An evening of vocal/piano duets. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Flash Car Record Release Show, No One Mind & Moms
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 9:30 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
ChoreoLab 2018
Featuring ballet, modern, African dance, and dance theater works by faculty, students and alumni. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 7:30 p.m. $7-$17. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2H7V3my, 919-684-6054.
Contra Dance
Music by Contra Ceili; Calling by Beth Molaro. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Ruddigore (The Witch’s Curse)
Presented by The Durham Savoyards. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. $22-$32. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2JwWkla, 919-560-3030.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen
This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.
‘The Addams Family’ at Carrboro High School Theatre
Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Carrboro High School Auditorium, 201 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2GVPZiC.
Dreaming: Little Nemo in Slumberland Revisited
Duke designer Torry Bend's puppeteering students perform scenes adapted from Little Nemo, guided by playwright Howard Craft; includes process conversation. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 8 p.m. Free. Sheafer Theater, Bryan Center, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2JvLPic, 919-660-3343.
Movies
Documentary, ‘Women of the Venezuelan Chaos’
Wine and cheese reception, screening of the film and post-event panel discussion with French-Venezuelan director Margarita Cadenas. Details: Friday, Apr. 13, 6:30 p.m. $25. Silverspot Cinema, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GQkRU8.
Saturday, Apr. 14
Art
FRANK 8th Annual ‘Off the Wall’ Art Gala
A special evening of fine art from local artists, live music, good food and wine, with guest MC Daniel Wallace, author of “Big Fish.” Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 6 p.m. $150-$500. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EvTkSq, 919-636-4135.
‘New Orleans Perspectives,’ Guest Artists Talk, at Pleiades Art
Part of “Changing Worlds: April Earth Month Exhibit.” Talk about Donn Young, and featured artist Ana Hernandez. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
2018 Artist Studios Open Studio Tour
Eighteen artists welcome visitors for a free, self-guided tour of their studios. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. fearringtonartists.org, 919-929-9268.
ClydeFEST 2018
Sponsored by the Chatham Arts Council. Family-friendly, old school kids’ carnival celebrating Clyde Jones, a renowned folk artist. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5-$9. Bynum Ballpark, 173 Bynum Hill Rd, Pittsboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2E7hano.
Durham Public Schools Student Art Show at Northgate Mall
Featuring art projects completed during the 2017-18 academic year for each school. Organized by the DPS K-12 arts education director and art teachers. Details: On display through Wednesday, May 23. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Mural Durham: Satellite Park
Giant satellite dishes painted; food; music. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 1-4 p.m. Free. Duke Arts Annex, 404 Gattis St, Durham. bit.ly/2JEoPxt, 919-613-5116.
Music
Quatuor Danel
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2nSMHXw, 919-684-4444.
Bilva Sanaba, saxophone
Junior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 2 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Sophie Caplin, soprano
Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
UNC Opera 2018
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Jx6AKv, 919-962-1039.
Janiva Magness
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $22.50 Seated/$17 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cool John Ferguson
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Dumbfoundead, Year of the Ox, Nafla, DJ Zo
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hardworker, Rachel Kiel, Run Come See
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Elemera, TYNY (DJ Set)
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Paella Party with The Shakori Hills Grassroots Vinyl Lounge
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 4 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2IHU5dK, 919-901-0875.
Anna & Elizabeth, Jake Fussell
Seated show. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $15. Nightlight, 405 1/2 West Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GJxVLA, 919-960-6101.
Will Goble Quartet
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
LeAnna Eden & The Garden Of, AZULZ, Karol Peril
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
ChoreoLab 2018
Featuring ballet, modern, African dance, and dance theater works by faculty, students and alumni. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m. $7-$17. Reynolds Industries Theater, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2H7V3my, 919-684-6054.
Community Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Potluck supper; 6:30-9 p.m. Dance. $5 person/$15 family. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2qhFJtJ, 919-967-9917.
Theater
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GPaL2y, 919-929-2787.
Ruddigore (The Witch’s Curse)
Presented by The Durham Savoyards. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 7 p.m. $22-$32. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2JwWkla, 919-560-3030.
‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen
This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.
‘The Addams Family’ at Carrboro High School Theatre
Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Carrboro High School Auditorium, 201 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2GVPZiC.
Outings
Pints for Paws Fundraiser
Family- and dog-friendly fun. More than a dozen Durham craft beverage makers; sodas; teas; food trucks; live music; bring well-behaved, leashed dogs. All proceeds benefit Animal Protection Society of Durham. Details: Saturday, Apr. 14, 12-4 p.m. $10-$40/Free for children 10 and under. Northgate Plaza, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2DI3DCG, 919-636-1898.
Sunday, Apr. 15
Art
2018 Artist Studios Open Studio Tour
Eighteen artists welcome visitors for a free, self-guided tour of their studios. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 12-5 p.m. Free. Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. fearringtonartists.org, 919-929-9268.
Spring Patchwork Market
Small batch and one-of-a-kind goods meticulously crafted by 60+ makers. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 12-5 p.m. Free admission. Durham Armory, 212 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ql2dcy.
Music
Duke Chapel Carillon Recital
Outdoor concert; bring a chair or blanket. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 1 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2qh8p5l, 919-684-4444.
Aaron Hong, piano
Junior student recital. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
North Carolina Symphony, Brahms Symphony No. 4
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 7:30 p.m. $18-$45. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Jz4da2, 919-733-2750.
UNC University and Symphony Bands
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 3 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qijHqN, 919-962-1039.
UNC Guitar Ensemble
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qgRBfy, 919-962-1039.
Ruth Wyand & The Tribe of One
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge; donations accepted. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Saba, Joseph Chilliams, Jean Deaux
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 9 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Waltz Sunday
Live music; all skills levels welcome; no partner needed. Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 3:30 p.m. Beginner lesson; 4-6 p.m. Dance. No admission fee; $10 donation requested. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Ev8cjX.
Theater
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 2 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Ruddigore (The Witch’s Curse)
Presented by The Durham Savoyards. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 2 p.m. $22-$32. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2JwWkla, 919-560-3030.
‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen
This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.
Movie
‘Split Ends’ - A Bad News Media Film
Details: Sunday, Apr. 15, 6 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2HpQ9yG, 919-967-9053.
Monday, Apr. 16
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EAfjaT, 919-929-2787.
Wolf Alice, The Big Pink
Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus Sings Journey and The Talking Heads
Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club
Details: Monday, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Theater
Cameron Esposito
Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Broadway Twisted
Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares, Equity Fights AIDS and the NC AIDS Action Network. Details: Monday, Apr. 16, 8:30 p.m. $10. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GMG65Y.
Tuesday, Apr. 17
Music
Duke University Chamber Music Concert
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2HlIoKl, 919-660-3300.
UNC Percussion Ensemble
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 7:30 p.m. Free. Kenan Music Bldg, Rehearsal Hall, UNC, 125 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qkMUAv, 919-962-1039.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thank You Scientist, Console Command
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blackriver Township, Dover & The Elevators
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Walker Lukens, Professor Toon
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 17, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Wednesday, Apr. 18
Music
UNC Symphony Orchestra
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2qdL4SX, 919-843-3333.
Dr Dog, Kyle Craft
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 8 p.m. $27.50 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Open Mic Night hosted by K97.5’s Mir.I.am & DJ Wade Banner
Presented by Carolina Waves. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
SØØN, Pie Face Girls, Henbrain
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 9 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Nth Power, Zoocrü
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
PJ Masks Live!
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 6 p.m. $25-$45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2GJg8UI, 919-680-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 18, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Thursday, Apr. 19
Art
‘Versus,’ Opening Celebration, at Ackland Art Museum
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 5-8 p.m. Free. Ackland Art Museum, UNC, 101 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2v3GXxM, 919-966-5736.
Music
The Decemberists
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 8 p.m. $35-$169. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2EuqwtH, 919-680-2787.
UNC Wind Ensemble and Symphony Band
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GOXg2z, 919-843-3333.
Carolina Mountain Dulcimer Players Meeting
Beginners, experts, and all stringed instruments welcome. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 7 p.m. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Rd, Chapel Hill. Info & directions: Cornelia Johnson, 919-606-1395, or Shirley Ray, 919-929-5359.
Rev. Billy C. Wirtz
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 7:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lydia Loveless, Bruxes
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 8:30 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Weaves, Stef Chura
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Spookstina, Nixie Unterwelt, Evel Arc
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Great Peacock
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Cayenne the Lion King, OC from NC, Blaze Bush, B Squared, Fin the DJ
Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 8 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Live music by The Highlanders. Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Thursday, Apr. 18, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
The Monti: 10th Anniversary Show
Featuring the return of some of the best storytellers in the Monti’s 10-year history. The theme is “Coming of Age.” Details: Thursday, Apr. 19, 8 p.m. $24. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2JsLxst, 919-560-3030.
