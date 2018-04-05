Calendar of Events: Friday, Apr. 6-Thursday, Apr. 12

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, Apr. 6
Art
2nd Annual UNC Arts Everywhere Day
Celebration of the arts and creativity with hands-on art making activities, pop-up performances, colorful installations, and more. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. UNC Campus-wide, Franklin St to UNC Hospital. unc.live/2GjLIEq.
‘Changing Worlds: Earth Month’ at Pleiades Gallery
Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 29. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Mixed Media & Photography Show, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Featuring Carol Retsch-Bogart, Bill McAllister and Sam Wang. On exhibit through Thursday, May 31. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1Hq7Oxf, 919-636-4135.
Karen Youth Art Group Show and Youth Community Art Project at FRANK Gallery
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-636-4135.
Music
Rafał Blechacz, Piano
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2AdWr04, 919-684-4444.
Robert Meese, trombone
Junior student recital. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
An Evening with Marcus Anderson
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8-9:30 p.m. $25. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2E7OhHM, 919-928-6486.
Alberto Almarza Flute Masterclass
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pR5aSG, 919-962-1039.
Guest Lecture: Elizabeth Margulis, University of Arkansas- Emprical Approaches to Aesthetic Listening
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 4:15 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2E7sn7r, 919-962-1039.
Africa Unplugged Album Release Concert
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $18. Beyu Caffe, 335 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2IoYtOH, 919-683-1058.
Carolina Harp Fest: Friday Workshops
Harmonica players of all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend, from beginners to advanced. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $155. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. bit.ly/2q1mPX1, 919-401-1979.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Willie Painter Band
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Allie Capo
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Spider Bags
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Griffin House
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Old Sioux Summer, Earther
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Boulevards, Zensofly, N’Kognito
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Vespertine Presents: Ram Jam Aries Dance Party
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kate McGarry/Keith Ganz Quartet featuring Clarence Penn
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m. $30. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Hank & Brendan, MKR, High Bushy Tails and Caitlin Washburn
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
The Color Purple
Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m. $35-$289. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.
‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter
Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2uyuqlB, 919-929-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Preview. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Saturday, Apr. 7
Art
Monumental Voices Community Art Project
A visual arts response to history, equality and social justice. Participants can paint or draw their creation on-site using the provided supplies. All ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. 109 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GFNbZ9.
Music
James Brown Tribute Concert featuring SouLe
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $20. Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham. Tickets for 7 p.m. show: bit.ly/2GhD39z; Tickets for 9:30 p.m. show: bit.ly/2GiRgyZ.
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Ay5soU, 919-684-4444.
Amanda Hedgecock, violin
Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 2 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Samantha Woog, bassoon & Jose Ortega, clarinet
Junior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Dane Kim, cello
Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Clara Yang, piano
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2IgzGfG, 919-962-1039.
Boots Riley and The Coup
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $25. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pUeHaP, 919-843-3333.
Carolina Harp Fest: Saturday Workshops
Harmonica players of all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend, from beginners to advanced. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $155. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. bit.ly/2q1mPX1, 919-401-1979.
Carolina Harp Fest: Todd Parrott, Paul Messinger, Joe Filisko & Eric Noden
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Hillmatic 2013 featuring Brand Nubian, Rapper Big Pooh, Danny Blaze, Mindsone, DJ Flash
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jphono1 and The Chevrons, Shelles, Hectorina, Honey Duchess
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8:15 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Chris Knight
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$35 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Phil Cook and the Guitarheels, Tamisha Waden
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m. $12-$15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sean Mason Trio
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Charles Latham w/ Simone Finally
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Color Purple
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $35-$318. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.
‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter
Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GpPGLX, 919-929-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Opening night. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
FatMouth Improv presents April Show-ers
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2IdjAn0, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Full Frame Film Festival Outdoor Screening: ‘Kings of Pastry’
Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2EjAOg6, 919-794-8194.
‘Wonder’
Popcorn and the movie based on the book by R.J. Palacio. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 1-3 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2uz1vxI, 919-560-7140.
Sunday, Apr. 8
Art
‘Photographs of Natural Constructions,’ by Jim Lee at Preservation Chapel Hill
On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 29. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2-4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.
Feast from the Furnace Fundraiser
A fundraiser for Liberty Arts; glass blowing demonstrations and gourmet food by Nana's Restaurant. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 6-9 p.m. $70. Liberty Arts Non Profit Foundry and Sculpture Studio, 918 Pearl St, Durham. bit.ly/2EiUMHR.
Music
Mallarmé Chamber Players concert featuring the Bird’s Eye String Trio
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3 p.m. $25/$5 Students. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GGsQTt, 919-929-2787.
The Heart’s Awakening featuring Mitchener Howell, tenor, and Catherine Hamner, piano
A recital of art songs and arias by Grieg, Ravel, Still, and Verdi. With guest soprano Kimberley Bentley. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GjoySu, 919-286-2273.
Nicholas Kitchen, violinist, Yeesun Kim, cellist, and Meng-Chieh Liu, pianist
Performing works by Martinu, Shostakovich, and Brahms. There will be a half hour Pre-Concert Discussion at 3 p.m. and a reception will follow the concert. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m. $25/Free for those 18 and under. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.
Duke New Music Ensemble presents F-PLUS
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pOtfJd, 919-684-4444.
Katherine Berko, soprano & Joseph Tan, baritone
Senior/junior student recital. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Patrick Cardel, piano
Senior student recital. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Doc Branch Band
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Saint Bear, Austin Miller
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Seconds: Second Albums and Second Chances
Benefit for the Compass Center. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 At the door. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GrJyXs, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
French Balfolk Dance
Featuring dances from Brittany and central France. Live band with fiddles, accordions, hurdy gurdies and French bagpipes. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, Lesson 2:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. $5/Kids free. No partner/experience is needed. Mystery Brewing Co., 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd, Suite 41, Hillsborough. Info: gonzobalfolk@gmail.com.
Sunday Salsa Social
Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.
Theater
‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter
Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2H2oqnT, 919-929-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Outings
NC Beer Festival at Fearrington
Food and brews. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2-6 p.m. $25-$45. Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2GViexF, 919-542-2121.
Monday, Apr. 9
Music
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2E7FEgb, 919-929-2787.
Kate Rhudy and The Brother Brothers
Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
After Funk, (J) Rowdy & The Nightshift
Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Theater
‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter
Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2uzEJFW, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday, Apr. 10
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Yo La Tengo
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Messthetics, The Bronzed Chorus and Elvis Division
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 7:30 p.m. $15. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Movies
Documentary, ‘Women of the Venezuelan Chaos’
Wine and cheese reception, screening of the film and post-event panel discussion with French-Venezuelan director Margarita Cadenas. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 6:30 p.m. $25. Silverspot Cinema, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GQkRU8.
Wednesday, Apr. 11
Music
Duke Symphony Orchestra: American Masters
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GhEuoC, 919-684-4444.
The Tallis Scholars
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$52. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2B7K3C9, 919-684-4444.
Gamelan Nyai Saraswati Concert
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2uxKIei, 919-962-1039.
The Nomads
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Yo La Tengo
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Travis Marvin, Jake Jandreau
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Conjure Presents: Tubafresh, Sundrop
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen
This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.
Galumpha
Combining stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy and inventive choreography. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GGcme0, 919-929-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Kids
Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 6 p.m. $27.50-$47.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2GKOQMS, 919-680-2787.
Thursday, Apr. 12
Art
‘Celebrating Nature,’ Reception at Horse & Buggy Press
Botanical drawings by Preston Montague; wildlife photography by Ricky Davis; and pottery by Liz Kelly. On exhibit through Saturday, May 26. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 5-8 p.m. Free. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Music
Duke University Wind Symphony: Sounds of Cinema with Boston Brass
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pQ81KM, 919-684-4444.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jukebox the Ghost, The Greeting Committee
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mo Lowda & The Humble, Arson Daily and Left on Franklin
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $7.50-$10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Thirsty Curses, Cherbough Way
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The War & Treaty, Blue Cactus
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Titus Andronicus, Rick Maguire from Pile
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘The Addams Family’ at Carrboro High School Theatre
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Carrboro High School Auditorium, 201 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2GVPZiC.
Breach of Peace, a performance by Mike Wiley
Solo-play based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides. Recommended for grade 5+. Panel with Wiley, alumni and students to follow. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Goodson Chapel, Westbrook Divinity Bldg, Duke University, 403 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2IewSiW.
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $35-$170. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2GkxcAh, 919-680-2787.
‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen
This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
