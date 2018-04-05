Breach of Peace, a solo performance by Mike Wiley based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides, will be performed at Goodson Chapel on Duke University on Thursday, April 12.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Apr. 6-Thursday, Apr. 12

April 05, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Apr. 6

Art

2nd Annual UNC Arts Everywhere Day

Celebration of the arts and creativity with hands-on art making activities, pop-up performances, colorful installations, and more. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. UNC Campus-wide, Franklin St to UNC Hospital. unc.live/2GjLIEq.

‘Changing Worlds: Earth Month’ at Pleiades Gallery

Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 29. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

Mixed Media & Photography Show, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery

Featuring Carol Retsch-Bogart, Bill McAllister and Sam Wang. On exhibit through Thursday, May 31. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/1Hq7Oxf, 919-636-4135.

Karen Youth Art Group Show and Youth Community Art Project at FRANK Gallery

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-636-4135.

Music

Rafał Blechacz, Piano

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2AdWr04, 919-684-4444.

Robert Meese, trombone

Junior student recital. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

An Evening with Marcus Anderson

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8-9:30 p.m. $25. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2E7OhHM, 919-928-6486.

Alberto Almarza Flute Masterclass

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-9 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pR5aSG, 919-962-1039.

Guest Lecture: Elizabeth Margulis, University of Arkansas- Emprical Approaches to Aesthetic Listening

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 4:15 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2E7sn7r, 919-962-1039.

Africa Unplugged Album Release Concert

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $18. Beyu Caffe, 335 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2IoYtOH, 919-683-1058.

Carolina Harp Fest: Friday Workshops

Harmonica players of all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend, from beginners to advanced. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $155. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. bit.ly/2q1mPX1, 919-401-1979.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Willie Painter Band

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Allie Capo

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Spider Bags

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Griffin House

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Old Sioux Summer, Earther

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Boulevards, Zensofly, N’Kognito

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Vespertine Presents: Ram Jam Aries Dance Party

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Kate McGarry/Keith Ganz Quartet featuring Clarence Penn

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m. $30. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Hank & Brendan, MKR, High Bushy Tails and Caitlin Washburn

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

The Color Purple

Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 8 p.m. $35-$289. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.

‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter

Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2uyuqlB, 919-929-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Preview. Details: Friday, Apr. 6, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Saturday, Apr. 7

Art

Monumental Voices Community Art Project

A visual arts response to history, equality and social justice. Participants can paint or draw their creation on-site using the provided supplies. All ages and skill levels are invited to participate. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Free. 109 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GFNbZ9.

Music

James Brown Tribute Concert featuring SouLe

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $20. Phoenix Event Center, 810 Fayetteville St, Suite 101, Durham. Tickets for 7 p.m. show: bit.ly/2GhD39z; Tickets for 9:30 p.m. show: bit.ly/2GiRgyZ.

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Ay5soU, 919-684-4444.

Amanda Hedgecock, violin

Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 2 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Samantha Woog, bassoon & Jose Ortega, clarinet

Junior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Dane Kim, cello

Senior student recital. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Clara Yang, piano

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2IgzGfG, 919-962-1039.

Boots Riley and The Coup

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $25. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pUeHaP, 919-843-3333.

Carolina Harp Fest: Saturday Workshops

Harmonica players of all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend, from beginners to advanced. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $155. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. bit.ly/2q1mPX1, 919-401-1979.

Carolina Harp Fest: Todd Parrott, Paul Messinger, Joe Filisko & Eric Noden

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Hillmatic 2013 featuring Brand Nubian, Rapper Big Pooh, Danny Blaze, Mindsone, DJ Flash

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jphono1 and The Chevrons, Shelles, Hectorina, Honey Duchess

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8:15 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Chris Knight

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$35 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Phil Cook and the Guitarheels, Tamisha Waden

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7 p.m. $12-$15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sean Mason Trio

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Charles Latham w/ Simone Finally

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

The Color Purple

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $35-$318. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.

‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter

Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GpPGLX, 919-929-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Opening night. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

FatMouth Improv presents April Show-ers

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, West End Theater, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2IdjAn0, 919-929-2787.

Movies

Full Frame Film Festival Outdoor Screening: ‘Kings of Pastry’

Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2EjAOg6, 919-794-8194.

‘Wonder’

Popcorn and the movie based on the book by R.J. Palacio. Details: Saturday, Apr. 7, 1-3 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2uz1vxI, 919-560-7140.

Sunday, Apr. 8

Art

‘Photographs of Natural Constructions,’ by Jim Lee at Preservation Chapel Hill

On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 29. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2-4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.

Feast from the Furnace Fundraiser

A fundraiser for Liberty Arts; glass blowing demonstrations and gourmet food by Nana's Restaurant. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 6-9 p.m. $70. Liberty Arts Non Profit Foundry and Sculpture Studio, 918 Pearl St, Durham. bit.ly/2EiUMHR.

Music

Mallarmé Chamber Players concert featuring the Bird’s Eye String Trio

Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3 p.m. $25/$5 Students. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GGsQTt, 919-929-2787.

The Heart’s Awakening featuring Mitchener Howell, tenor, and Catherine Hamner, piano

A recital of art songs and arias by Grieg, Ravel, Still, and Verdi. With guest soprano Kimberley Bentley. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3-4:30 p.m. Free. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2GjoySu, 919-286-2273.

Nicholas Kitchen, violinist, Yeesun Kim, cellist, and Meng-Chieh Liu, pianist

Performing works by Martinu, Shostakovich, and Brahms. There will be a half hour Pre-Concert Discussion at 3 p.m. and a reception will follow the concert. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m. $25/Free for those 18 and under. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.

Duke New Music Ensemble presents F-PLUS

Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pOtfJd, 919-684-4444.

Katherine Berko, soprano & Joseph Tan, baritone

Senior/junior student recital. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Patrick Cardel, piano

Senior student recital. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Doc Branch Band

Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Saint Bear, Austin Miller

Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Seconds: Second Albums and Second Chances

Benefit for the Compass Center. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 3 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 At the door. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GrJyXs, 919-901-0875.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

French Balfolk Dance

Featuring dances from Brittany and central France. Live band with fiddles, accordions, hurdy gurdies and French bagpipes. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, Lesson 2:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. $5/Kids free. No partner/experience is needed. Mystery Brewing Co., 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd, Suite 41, Hillsborough. Info: gonzobalfolk@gmail.com.

Sunday Salsa Social

Half Salsa with Latin Mix. Details: Every Sunday, Beginner lesson 6:45; Social 7:30-9:45 p.m. $6, includes lesson. Triangle Dance Studio, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.dancegumbo.com, 919-490-7280.

Theater

‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter

Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2H2oqnT, 919-929-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Outings

NC Beer Festival at Fearrington

Food and brews. Details: Sunday, Apr. 8, 2-6 p.m. $25-$45. Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. bit.ly/2GViexF, 919-542-2121.

Monday, Apr. 9

Music

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2E7FEgb, 919-929-2787.

Kate Rhudy and The Brother Brothers

Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

After Funk, (J) Rowdy & The Nightshift

Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Theater

‘Into the Woods’ at ArtsCenter

Presented by UNC Pauper Players. Details: Monday, Apr. 9, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2uzEJFW, 919-929-2787.

Tuesday, Apr. 10

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Yo La Tengo

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Messthetics, The Bronzed Chorus and Elvis Division

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 7:30 p.m. $15. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Movies

Documentary, ‘Women of the Venezuelan Chaos’

Wine and cheese reception, screening of the film and post-event panel discussion with French-Venezuelan director Margarita Cadenas. Details: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 6:30 p.m. $25. Silverspot Cinema, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GQkRU8.

Wednesday, Apr. 11

Music

Duke Symphony Orchestra: American Masters

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GhEuoC, 919-684-4444.

The Tallis Scholars

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. $10-$52. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2B7K3C9, 919-684-4444.

Gamelan Nyai Saraswati Concert

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2uxKIei, 919-962-1039.

The Nomads

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Yo La Tengo

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Travis Marvin, Jake Jandreau

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m., Back Room. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Conjure Presents: Tubafresh, Sundrop

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 8 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen

This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7:30 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.

Galumpha

Combining stunning acrobatics, striking visual effects, physical comedy and inventive choreography. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GGcme0, 919-929-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Kids

Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 11, 6 p.m. $27.50-$47.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2GKOQMS, 919-680-2787.

Thursday, Apr. 12

Art

‘Celebrating Nature,’ Reception at Horse & Buggy Press

Botanical drawings by Preston Montague; wildlife photography by Ricky Davis; and pottery by Liz Kelly. On exhibit through Saturday, May 26. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 5-8 p.m. Free. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.

Music

Duke University Wind Symphony: Sounds of Cinema with Boston Brass

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pQ81KM, 919-684-4444.

Nash Street Ramblers

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Jukebox the Ghost, The Greeting Committee

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Mo Lowda & The Humble, Arson Daily and Left on Franklin

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $7.50-$10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Thirsty Curses, Cherbough Way

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The War & Treaty, Blue Cactus

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Titus Andronicus, Rick Maguire from Pile

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

‘The Addams Family’ at Carrboro High School Theatre

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Carrboro High School Auditorium, 201 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro. Tickets: bit.ly/2GVPZiC.

Breach of Peace, a performance by Mike Wiley

Solo-play based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides. Recommended for grade 5+. Panel with Wiley, alumni and students to follow. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Goodson Chapel, Westbrook Divinity Bldg, Duke University, 403 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2IewSiW.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $35-$170. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2GkxcAh, 919-680-2787.

‘The Fever’ by 600 Highwaymen

This performance welcomes children ages 8 and up. Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $20. Current Artspace + Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GnU1Dq, 919-843-3333.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Details: Thursday, Apr. 12, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

