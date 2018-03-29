Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 30-Thursday, Apr. 5

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Mar. 30
Art
2018 Swing into Spring Celebration
Enjoy local entertainment and refreshments and place bids on unique items celebrating local artists. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6:30-10 p.m. $25-$50. Durham Art Guild, SunTrust Gallery, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2Id02Pp, 919-560-2713.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk
Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.
‘New Work’ by Nancy Tuttle May at Eno Gallery
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6-9 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2yKKorh, 919-883-1415.
Music
Easter Cantata: ‘7 Last Words of Christ’
Presented by Triangle Community and St Mark's Music Department. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6 p.m. Free. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St, Durham. 919-688-6092.
The Reunion Tour: Cris Williamson, Barbara Higbie, Teresa Trull
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 7:30 p.m. $30. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2C3dSVT, 919-929-2787.
Lecture Series in Musicology: Nicole Biamonte (McGill University)
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 4 p.m. Free. Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DNkgNk, 919-660-3300.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Billitones
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dwight & Nicole w/ Lockdown
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Dissimilar South
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$9 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The River Otters, Fate McAfee
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Aurelio
Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Garifuna/Honduras. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Prance & Friends vs. The ’80s
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Lovell Bradford Quartet
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Disqo Volante w/ Indigo Desouza, Real Dad
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg
Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
‘Unbecoming Ailey: Constructing a Creative and Feminist Trans*masculinity…’
Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m. Free; Reserved seating for $5. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HUVoWb, 919-962-2311.
Saturday, Mar. 31
Art
Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition 2018 Exhibit, Opening Reception, at Through This Lens
On exhibit through Sunday, May 13. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2-4 p.m. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. throughthislens.com, 919-687-0250.
Music
Diego El Cigala
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m. $32-$48. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2G4ZKtv, 919-560-3030.
Senior Recital: Michelle Lou, cello
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
People’s Blues of Richmond
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
WXYC 2000s Dance
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 9:30 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Stoplight Observations
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Phononova, Trash Room, Poinsettia
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Third Annual Rock Roulette
A benefit for Girls Rock NC. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 6 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Downtown Abby & The Echoes w/ Twisted River Junction
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg
Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.
Theater
‘Unbecoming Ailey: Constructing a Creative and Feminist Trans*masculinity…’
Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m. Free; Reserved seating for $5. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HUVoWb, 919-962-2311.
Outings
The Adult Egg Hunt presented by Paws4Ever
Thousands of eggs stuffed with gift cards, spirits and candy; beer; food vendors; games, music; adoptable pets. For adults 21 and over. All proceeds benefit Paws4ever. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2-4 p.m. Egg Hunt $20 Advance/$25 Day of Event/$5 GA (no egg hunt). 21+. Paws4ever, 6311 Nicks Rd, Mebane. bit.ly/2DMMfg1.
Sunday, Apr. 1
Music
David Quick’s Jazz Combo
Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
nothing,nowhere, Shinigami, Lil Lotus, Jay Vee
Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Ken Fitts, Matchstick Johnny, Karen Novy
Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Muslims, Pie Face Girls, Sister, Brother
Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 9 p.m. $7-$75. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Monday, Apr. 2
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2u7OBqo, 919-929-2787.
Udo Dirkschneider
Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Honey Duchess, Honeyfitz, Ultra Deluxe, The Moonbees
Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Twin Peaks, The Districts, The Nude Party
Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, Apr. 3
Music
Chamber Music Master Class with Bird's Eye Trio
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pw1BBi, 919-660-3300.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Rogue Wave performs Asleep At Heaven’s Gate, Dear Boy
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
The Color Purple
Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 7:30 p.m. $67-$262. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, Apr. 4
Art
‘Click, Clack, Typewriters, and Authors,’ Opening Reception
Light refreshments and lecture to follow. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.
Music
Daymé Arocena
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $20. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2psf2kR, 919-843-3333.
Scott Sharrard & The Brickyard Band
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dylan LeBlanc and The Artisanals
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Blue Star Travelers
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
The Color Purple
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $81-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Preview. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
The Monti Storyslam: Accidents
Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $12. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2FXQlbg, 919-901-0875.
Outings
Piedmont Earthskills Gathering
A 5 day and 4-night educational/enrichment program that offers in-depth learning for individuals and families focused on Primitive Living Skills and Homesteading. Proceeds benefit Piedmont Wildlife Center. Details: Begins Wednesday, Apr. 4, 1 p.m.; Ends Sunday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m. $17-$236. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. Register: bit.ly/2IEV1QN.
Thursday, Apr. 5
Music
Flute Studio Recital and UNC Flute Ensemble
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DNxgSY, 919-962-1039.
Carolina Harp Fest Kick-Off Party & Jam
Open mic blues jam. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Boom Unit Brass Band
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
That 1 Guy
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Taylor Bennett & Special Guests
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 p.m. $20-$25 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Shoaldiggers, Hooverville
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Turkish Gold Standard w/ Beauty World, Joe Westerlund
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 p.m. Free; suggested donation. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Color Purple
Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. $88-$225. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.
‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers
Preview. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.
Movies
Full Frame Documentary Film Festival
Annual international event dedicated to the theatrical exhibition of nonfiction cinema. A program of the Center for Documentary Studies. Details: Begins Thursday, Apr. 5; Ends Sunday, Apr. 8. Various times and locations. See website for details: fullframefest.org.
