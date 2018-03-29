Wild Actions presents “Frivolous Artist,” a live performance installation with Ginger Wagg, at Durham Fruit & Produce Company Friday and Saturday nights, March 30 and 31.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 30-Thursday, Apr. 5

March 29, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Mar. 30

Art

2018 Swing into Spring Celebration

Enjoy local entertainment and refreshments and place bids on unique items celebrating local artists. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6:30-10 p.m. $25-$50. Durham Art Guild, SunTrust Gallery, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2Id02Pp, 919-560-2713.

Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk

Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.

‘New Work’ by Nancy Tuttle May at Eno Gallery

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6-9 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2yKKorh, 919-883-1415.

Music

Easter Cantata: ‘7 Last Words of Christ’

Presented by Triangle Community and St Mark's Music Department. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6 p.m. Free. St. Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro St, Durham. 919-688-6092.

The Reunion Tour: Cris Williamson, Barbara Higbie, Teresa Trull

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 7:30 p.m. $30. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2C3dSVT, 919-929-2787.

Lecture Series in Musicology: Nicole Biamonte (McGill University)

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 4 p.m. Free. Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DNkgNk, 919-660-3300.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Billitones

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Dwight & Nicole w/ Lockdown

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Dissimilar South

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$9 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The River Otters, Fate McAfee

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Aurelio

Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Garifuna/Honduras. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Prance & Friends vs. The ’80s

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Lovell Bradford Quartet

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Disqo Volante w/ Indigo Desouza, Real Dad

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 9 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg

Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, Mar. 30, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

‘Unbecoming Ailey: Constructing a Creative and Feminist Trans*masculinity…’

Details: Friday, Mar. 30, 8 p.m. Free; Reserved seating for $5. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HUVoWb, 919-962-2311.

Saturday, Mar. 31

Art

Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition 2018 Exhibit, Opening Reception, at Through This Lens

On exhibit through Sunday, May 13. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2-4 p.m. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. throughthislens.com, 919-687-0250.

Music

Diego El Cigala

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m. $32-$48. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2G4ZKtv, 919-560-3030.

Senior Recital: Michelle Lou, cello

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. 919-660-3300.

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

People’s Blues of Richmond

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

WXYC 2000s Dance

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 9:30 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Stoplight Observations

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Phononova, Trash Room, Poinsettia

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Third Annual Rock Roulette

A benefit for Girls Rock NC. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 6 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Downtown Abby & The Echoes w/ Twisted River Junction

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg

Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.

Theater

‘Unbecoming Ailey: Constructing a Creative and Feminist Trans*masculinity…’

Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 8 p.m. Free; Reserved seating for $5. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HUVoWb, 919-962-2311.

Outings

The Adult Egg Hunt presented by Paws4Ever

Thousands of eggs stuffed with gift cards, spirits and candy; beer; food vendors; games, music; adoptable pets. For adults 21 and over. All proceeds benefit Paws4ever. Details: Saturday, Mar. 31, 2-4 p.m. Egg Hunt $20 Advance/$25 Day of Event/$5 GA (no egg hunt). 21+. Paws4ever, 6311 Nicks Rd, Mebane. bit.ly/2DMMfg1.

Sunday, Apr. 1

Music

David Quick’s Jazz Combo

Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

nothing,nowhere, Shinigami, Lil Lotus, Jay Vee

Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Ken Fitts, Matchstick Johnny, Karen Novy

Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Muslims, Pie Face Girls, Sister, Brother

Details: Sunday, Apr. 1, 9 p.m. $7-$75. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Monday, Apr. 2

Music

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2u7OBqo, 919-929-2787.

Udo Dirkschneider

Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Honey Duchess, Honeyfitz, Ultra Deluxe, The Moonbees

Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Twin Peaks, The Districts, The Nude Party

Details: Monday, Apr. 2, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Tuesday, Apr. 3

Music

Chamber Music Master Class with Bird's Eye Trio

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 5 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2pw1BBi, 919-660-3300.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Rogue Wave performs Asleep At Heaven’s Gate, Dear Boy

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 8 p.m. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

The Color Purple

Details: Tuesday, Apr. 3, 7:30 p.m. $67-$262. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.

Wednesday, Apr. 4

Art

‘Click, Clack, Typewriters, and Authors,’ Opening Reception

Light refreshments and lecture to follow. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Orange County Historical Museum, 201 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. orangenchistory.org, 919-732-2201.

Music

Daymé Arocena

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $20. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2psf2kR, 919-843-3333.

Scott Sharrard & The Brickyard Band

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Dylan LeBlanc and The Artisanals

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Blue Star Travelers

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

The Color Purple

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $81-$145. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Preview. Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

The Monti Storyslam: Accidents

Details: Wednesday, Apr. 4, 7:30 p.m. $12. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2FXQlbg, 919-901-0875.

Outings

Piedmont Earthskills Gathering

A 5 day and 4-night educational/enrichment program that offers in-depth learning for individuals and families focused on Primitive Living Skills and Homesteading. Proceeds benefit Piedmont Wildlife Center. Details: Begins Wednesday, Apr. 4, 1 p.m.; Ends Sunday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m. $17-$236. Shakori Hills, 1439 Henderson Tanyard Rd, Pittsboro. Register: bit.ly/2IEV1QN.

Thursday, Apr. 5

Music

Flute Studio Recital and UNC Flute Ensemble

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DNxgSY, 919-962-1039.

Carolina Harp Fest Kick-Off Party & Jam

Open mic blues jam. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Boom Unit Brass Band

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8:30-9:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

That 1 Guy

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Taylor Bennett & Special Guests

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 p.m. $20-$25 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Shoaldiggers, Hooverville

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 9 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Turkish Gold Standard w/ Beauty World, Joe Westerlund

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 8 p.m. Free; suggested donation. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

The Color Purple

Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. $88-$225. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2pz3k8h, 919-680-2787.

‘Leaving Eden’ at Playmakers

Preview. Details: Thursday, Apr. 5, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Theater, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2FYThEc, 919-962-7529.

Movies

Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

Annual international event dedicated to the theatrical exhibition of nonfiction cinema. A program of the Center for Documentary Studies. Details: Begins Thursday, Apr. 5; Ends Sunday, Apr. 8. Various times and locations. See website for details: fullframefest.org.

