Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 23-Thursday, Mar. 29

Friday, Mar. 23
Music
Patti LaBelle
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $55. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2IvMtLZ, 919-680-2787.
Katharina Uhde, violin & R. Larry Todd, piano
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DtYyOb, 919-684-4444.
Del McCoury Band
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $25-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IxnU1s, 919-843-3333.
Earspace Ensemble
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HDRHnI, 919-962-1039.
Robert Jesselson, cellist, and Charles Fugo, pianist
Performances includes “At the Marion Opera House” by Tayloe Harding and Sonatas by Barber and Prokofiev. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:30 p.m. Free. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.
Ken Waldman & The Wild Men
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $14. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2phWXWt, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Night Shades
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Chuck Cotton, Tad Walters, TA James
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Of Montreal, Mega Bog
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $17. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Kyle Craft, Erie Choir
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Rapture Clause, The Ramonas, Vanguard Party
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Gangstagrass, Durty Dub’s Charley Pride Tribute
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Devin Frazier Quartet
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Brothers Egg w/ Laura Rabell
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
‘The Principles of Uncertainty’ w/ John Heginbotham & Maira Kalman
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2xvKLnG, 919-684-4444.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Roger Gold and David DiGiuseppe. Calling by Nick Boulet. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Line Dance Jam
Experienced and non-experienced participants encouraged to attend. No partner needed. Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 7:30-9 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
Theater
Anthony Jeselnik
Details: Friday, Mar. 23, 8 p.m. $29-$37. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FG1cX1, 919-560-3030.
Saturday, Mar. 24
Music
Jerusalem Quartet
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BFD3NS, 919-684-4444.
The College of William and Mary Symphony Orchestra
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pjJ0Yj, 919-962-1039.
Lucius w/ Ethan Gruska
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $20-$30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DvVXTW, 919-560-3030.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Delta Moon
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Timeflies, Bryce Vine, Baby Raptors
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $25. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Urban Soil, Tennessee Jed
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Benny Okoto, Newman, Wes, J. Dasani, St. Nich
Presented in partnership with The Student Hip-Hop Organization at UNC. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Vesperteen, Vinyl Theatre, The New Schematics
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 7:30 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Horizontal Hold Album Release Party, No One Mind, Today’s Forecast
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dex Romweber w/ George Terry
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
‘The Principles of Uncertainty’ w/ John Heginbotham & Maira Kalman
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2xvKLnG, 919-684-4444.
Theater
Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 10 p.m. $43-$68. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2HFafnw, 919-680-2787.
Transactors Improv: ‘Uber Reaction’
Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 8 p.m. $10-$15. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2IsoH3x, 919-824-0937.
Wimmin@work at Hayti Heritage Center
An interdisciplinary collaboration of artists displaying the rich heritage and talent of women of color from the Durham and surrounding communities. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 3 p.m. $10/Children 12 and under free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FOCRh9, 919-928-6486.
Movies
‘A Cat in Paris’
Part of the Family Saturday Series. Details: Saturday, Mar. 24, 11 a.m. $5. Carolina Theatre, Cinema One, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2HEY22a, 919-560-3030.
Sunday, Mar. 25
Art
A to Zine: How to Make a Zine From Start to Finish
By artist Tristin Miller. All materials included; light refreshments; ages 13 & up. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 2-5 p.m. $28. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. bit.ly/2CeQdSj, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle - Beethoven, the Michelangelo of Music
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2IuNsfv, 919-560-3030.
Dr. Robert Parkins, Organ Recital Series
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 5 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2IuZXYC, 919-684-4444.
Lawrence Brownlee, Tenor
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 7:30 p.m. $20. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2pgZt01, 919-962-1039.
1842 Pleyel Piano Concert
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 2 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2pjJ0Yj, 919-962-1039.
Sarah Vaughan Tribute
Ms. Nicki Rivers and friends perform a set of songs in honor of the late, great jazz performer, Sarah Vaughan. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 3 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FUsKra, 919-683-1709.
Train of Thought w/ Tommy Hartley, Jason Barker, and Ken Smith
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Steve Gunn, Nathan Bowles
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
School of Rock Cary
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, Noon. $5-$7. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Benefit for Duck Kee Studios
Featuring Schooner, Reese McHenry & The Fox, The Kneads, The Good Graces, Tegucigalpan, Stray Owls, Regina Hexaphone. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 5 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2u39DGo, 919-901-0875.
Thelma and The Sleaze
Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg
Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.
Outings
Farm Fare 2018: Food & Farm Expo
Enjoy small plates and samples prepared by local farms, farm to fork restaurants and food artisans, while experiencing farm life and heritage; jazz music by Tea Cup Gin. Details: Sunday, Mar. 25, 4-7 p.m. $45/$10 Children $10 and under. The Barn at Lloyd’s Dairy, 226 North Lloyd’s Dairy Rd, Efland. Register: bit.ly/2FkNcyB.
Monday, Mar. 26
Music
S. Carey, Gordi, Xoxok
Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7:45 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Joan Soriano
Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Dominican. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mama Played Mondays: Old School/Retro Sounds of Hip Hop/R&B/Soul+Funk
Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7 p.m. Free; 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg
Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.
Movies
Banff Mountain Film Festival
Details: Monday, Mar. 26, 7 p.m. $15.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FGk9sN, 919-560-3030.
Tuesday, Mar. 27
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
PopUp Chorus: The Talking Heads
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 7 p.m. $8-$13. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Pre-Record Release Show
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dizzy Bats, Mori, Rachel Hurwitz of Honey Magpie
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Emeline Michel
Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Haiti. Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Wednesday, Mar. 28
Music
Home Free
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$199.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FOxM5d, 919-560-3030.
Girls Night Out: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Our Last Night, I The Mighty, Don Broco, Jule Vera
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 6:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Reese McHenry, Bangzz, Totally Slow, The Feeds, Reese & Dave Bartholomew
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Betsayda Machado Y La Parranda El Clavo
Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic Venezuela. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Improvised Music Series
Free music by Butler Knowles, James Gilmore, Ned Fern, Donovan Cheatham, Ariel Peacock, Chris Sharp, Kassam Williams and more. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Nederlands Dans Theater
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 28, 7:30 p.m. $15-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IwOojl, 919-843-3333.
Thursday, Mar. 29
Music
The Phantom Playboys
Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tommy Edwards & The Bluegrass Experience
Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Murder by Melons, The Cult Classics, Fozmo
Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Trio Da Kali Mali
Presented by Duke Performances Black Atlantic. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Nederlands Dans Theater
Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m. $15-$49. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2IwOojl, 919-843-3333.
Frivolous Artist w/ Ginger Wagg
Presented by Wild Actions. Part of DIDA. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7:30 p.m. $15-$20. Durham Fruit & Produce Co, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2FFS1Sw.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
Eyes Up Here Comedy Showcase
NC’s funniest ladies. Details: Thursday, Mar. 29, 8:30 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
