Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 16-Thursday, Mar. 22

Friday, Mar. 16
Art
Jennifer Miller, Artist Talk and Reception, at Eno Gallery
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 S. Churton St, Hillsborough. RSVP: bit.ly/2oS8rk2, 919-883-1415.
‘Eyecentennial: A Solo Exhibit by Nate Shaeffer’ and ‘Electric Avenue’ Receptions, at Pleiades Gallery
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
‘The Found Object Collection,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
Collages by Sam Lasris and works on paper by Hendrika Vande Kemp. Light snacks and drinks; free art making. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2HgDFbr, 919-682-2751.
Seeing is Believing: An Immersive Media Festival
Experience how VR and AR are changing entertainment and education as we know it. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6-10 p.m. $10. Augmentality Labs, 207 N. Church St, Durham. bit.ly/2FmHCiu, 919-748-4578.
Ray Pfeiffer: Photography, at Preservation Chapel Hill
Details: On exhibit through Friday, Mar. 30. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.
Art and Nature: Artwork Inspired by Duke Gardens
Two- and three-dimensional work by local artists celebrating the beauty and diversity of Duke Gardens. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 1-4 p.m. Free; parking fees apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2tMF2wO, 919-668-1707.
Music
Ned Ferm
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8:30 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2DeRy7y, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6- 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Heather Gillis
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba and The Old Ceremony
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Kyle Petty, David Childers
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m., Back Room. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Karol Peril, Joe Romeo and The Juliets, Continuous Wave
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Rebirth Brass Band, The Get Right Band
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$40 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Blanko Basnet, The Hot at Nights
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Heavensend w/ Jackson Honeycutt, Earther
Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by The Organic Family Band; Calling by Kyle Johnston. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
‘Definition of a Hero’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. Staged reading. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.
‘Murder Ballad’ by Two-Way Street Theatre
A musical mystery produced by a local theatre company starring local talent. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8 p.m. $17. Mystery Brewing Company, 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd, Unit 41, Hillsborough. Tickets at door or through Kickstarter: kck.st/2I8HCQJ. Info: 2WSTheatre@gmail.com.
‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ at The ArtsCenter
Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 7:30 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FpL8IG, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Documentary Film ‘The Dream Revisited’
Film looks at where we’ve been and where we may be going; gospel songs by Mary D. Williams. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 7 p.m. Free. The Whitted Building, 300 West Tryon St, Hillsborough. imagyn.com/films, 919-644-1239.
Saturday, Mar. 17
Art
Art and Nature: Artwork Inspired by Duke Gardens
Two- and three-dimensional work by local artists celebrating the beauty and diversity of Duke Gardens. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Artists’ reception 4:30-6 p.m. Free; parking fees apply after 1 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2tMF2wO, 919-668-1707.
Music
Durham Flute Choir Family Concert
Special holiday concert featuring St. Patrick’s Day music. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 3-4 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DbhW26, 919-560-0231.
St. Patrick’s Day Bash: Terry O’Wiley Band
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Andrew Alli
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Bad Checks and Dex Romweber
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Trippers & Askers, Chessa Rich, Names of War
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza featuring Duck Duck Goose
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 5 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Soft Kill, Choir Boy
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Sunday Special
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
‘Raissanour’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Presented by MOJOAA Performing Arts. Staged reading. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.
Transactors Improv for Families: ‘The Green Show’
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2HjiXb7, 919-929-2787.
‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ at The ArtsCenter
Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 7:30 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2tvHkAi, 919-929-2787.
‘NoSleep Podcast’ at Motorco
Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2tD8DbM, 919-901-0875.
Sunday, Mar. 18
Art
Art and Nature: Artwork Inspired by Duke Gardens
Two- and three-dimensional work by local artists celebrating the beauty and diversity of Duke Gardens. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 12-4 p.m. Free; parking fees apply after 1 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2tMF2wO, 919-668-1707.
Music
Celtic Woman: Homecoming
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. $43-$73. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ic3FpM, 919-680-2787.
The Fab Four
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m. $35-$55. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DeneKc, 919-560-3030.
Meredith College Chorale and Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus Concert
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. Free; $10 suggested donation. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2FpSzvn, 919-360-5242.
Michelle Belanger, The Mystery Hillbillies
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Men I Trust, Dead Bedrooms
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Stammerings, Matthew Carroll, Five Mile Radius
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Wild Child, Family and Friends
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dwight Hawkins & The Piedmont Highballers, Ragweed Brass
Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ at The ArtsCenter
Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FC9X3A, 919-929-2787.
Monday, Mar. 19
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2tvE2wJ, 919-929-2787.
Born Ruffians, Fleece
Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Movies
Film Screening: ‘Harlan County USA’
Documents a grueling coal miners’ strike in a small Kentucky town. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 6:30 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2DjI2jN, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday, Mar. 20
Music
Voice Master Class with Jake & Jill Gardner
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 5 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DezE4X, 919-660-3300.
Duke Chorale Spring Tour Concert
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FDWqbH, 919-684-4444.
Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita: Transparent Water
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. $28. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2o8lIE6, 919-929-2787.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Shame and Snail Mail, Bat Fangs
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Barons, Simone Finally
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Porches, Girl Ray
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Wednesday, Mar. 21
Music
Neil Hilborn
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FGF8e3, 919-929-2787.
Moose Blood, Lydia and McCafferty
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Courtney Marie Andrews, Mat Dorrien
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Reese McHenry, The Dirty Little Heaters, Stephen’s Pharmacy, The Bad Checks, The Second Wife
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Hollie Cook, Dub Addis, DJ Bug Spray
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Palm, The Spirit of the Beehive, Earthly
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Mar. 22
Music
Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. $25-$69. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2k677dK, 919-843-3333.
Earspace Ensemble w/ UNC Students
“Shelter” by David Lang, Michael Gordon, and Julia Wolfe, scored for three sopranos and large ensemble, accompanied by films of Bill Morrison. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FB81Zf, 919-962-1039.
Al Strong Quartet
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-768-8830.
PopUp Chorus: Broadway
Fiddler on the Roof; Sunrise, Sunset & To Life. Bonus songs: If I Were a Rich Man and Matchmaker, Matchmaker. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FtRz9G, 919-929-2787.
Watson, Runkle, Savage, Knight & Goldsmith
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Marti Jones, Don Dixon
Seated show. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Trike, The Yardarm, Kerry Long
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Iya Terra, Treehouse!
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Facts About Bob, Cam James, Jrusalam
Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 9 p.m. $5-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential
Featuring Kiki & Koko, 2017 Finalists from So You Think You Can Dance. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. $45-$102. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2oZ2AJS, 919-680-2787.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
