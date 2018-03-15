The Al Strong Quartet will be performing at The Durham Hotel at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 16-Thursday, Mar. 22

March 15, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Mar. 16

Art

Jennifer Miller, Artist Talk and Reception, at Eno Gallery

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 S. Churton St, Hillsborough. RSVP: bit.ly/2oS8rk2, 919-883-1415.

‘Eyecentennial: A Solo Exhibit by Nate Shaeffer’ and ‘Electric Avenue’ Receptions, at Pleiades Gallery

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

‘The Found Object Collection,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery

Collages by Sam Lasris and works on paper by Hendrika Vande Kemp. Light snacks and drinks; free art making. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2HgDFbr, 919-682-2751.

Seeing is Believing: An Immersive Media Festival

Experience how VR and AR are changing entertainment and education as we know it. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6-10 p.m. $10. Augmentality Labs, 207 N. Church St, Durham. bit.ly/2FmHCiu, 919-748-4578.

Ray Pfeiffer: Photography, at Preservation Chapel Hill

Details: On exhibit through Friday, Mar. 30. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.

Art and Nature: Artwork Inspired by Duke Gardens

Two- and three-dimensional work by local artists celebrating the beauty and diversity of Duke Gardens. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 1-4 p.m. Free; parking fees apply. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2tMF2wO, 919-668-1707.

Music

Ned Ferm

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8:30 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2DeRy7y, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 6- 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Heather Gillis

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba and The Old Ceremony

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Kyle Petty, David Childers

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m., Back Room. $20. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Karol Peril, Joe Romeo and The Juliets, Continuous Wave

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Rebirth Brass Band, The Get Right Band

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show/$40 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Blanko Basnet, The Hot at Nights

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Heavensend w/ Jackson Honeycutt, Earther

Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by The Organic Family Band; Calling by Kyle Johnston. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

‘Definition of a Hero’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Presented by Black Poetry Theatre. Staged reading. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.

‘Murder Ballad’ by Two-Way Street Theatre

A musical mystery produced by a local theatre company starring local talent. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 8 p.m. $17. Mystery Brewing Company, 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd, Unit 41, Hillsborough. Tickets at door or through Kickstarter: kck.st/2I8HCQJ. Info: 2WSTheatre@gmail.com.

‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ at The ArtsCenter

Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 7:30 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FpL8IG, 919-929-2787.

Movies

Documentary Film ‘The Dream Revisited’

Film looks at where we’ve been and where we may be going; gospel songs by Mary D. Williams. Details: Friday, Mar. 16, 7 p.m. Free. The Whitted Building, 300 West Tryon St, Hillsborough. imagyn.com/films, 919-644-1239.

Saturday, Mar. 17

Art

Art and Nature: Artwork Inspired by Duke Gardens

Two- and three-dimensional work by local artists celebrating the beauty and diversity of Duke Gardens. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Artists’ reception 4:30-6 p.m. Free; parking fees apply after 1 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2tMF2wO, 919-668-1707.

Music

Durham Flute Choir Family Concert

Special holiday concert featuring St. Patrick’s Day music. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 3-4 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2DbhW26, 919-560-0231.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash: Terry O’Wiley Band

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Andrew Alli

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Bad Checks and Dex Romweber

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Trippers & Askers, Chessa Rich, Names of War

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza featuring Duck Duck Goose

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 5 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Soft Kill, Choir Boy

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Sunday Special

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

‘Raissanour’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Presented by MOJOAA Performing Arts. Staged reading. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.

Transactors Improv for Families: ‘The Green Show’

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2HjiXb7, 919-929-2787.

‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ at The ArtsCenter

Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 7:30 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2tvHkAi, 919-929-2787.

‘NoSleep Podcast’ at Motorco

Details: Saturday, Mar. 17, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2tD8DbM, 919-901-0875.

Sunday, Mar. 18

Art

Art and Nature: Artwork Inspired by Duke Gardens

Two- and three-dimensional work by local artists celebrating the beauty and diversity of Duke Gardens. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 12-4 p.m. Free; parking fees apply after 1 p.m. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Doris Duke Center, 420 Anderson St, Durham. bit.ly/2tMF2wO, 919-668-1707.

Music

Celtic Woman: Homecoming

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. $43-$73. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ic3FpM, 919-680-2787.

The Fab Four

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m. $35-$55. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DeneKc, 919-560-3030.

Meredith College Chorale and Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus Concert

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. Free; $10 suggested donation. First Presbyterian Church, 305 East Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2FpSzvn, 919-360-5242.

Michelle Belanger, The Mystery Hillbillies

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Men I Trust, Dead Bedrooms

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Stammerings, Matthew Carroll, Five Mile Radius

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Wild Child, Family and Friends

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dwight Hawkins & The Piedmont Highballers, Ragweed Brass

Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ at The ArtsCenter

Presented by One Song Productions. Details: Sunday, Mar. 18, 3 p.m. $7-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FC9X3A, 919-929-2787.

Monday, Mar. 19

Music

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2tvE2wJ, 919-929-2787.

Born Ruffians, Fleece

Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Movies

Film Screening: ‘Harlan County USA’

Documents a grueling coal miners’ strike in a small Kentucky town. Details: Monday, Mar. 19, 6:30 p.m. Donation based. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2DjI2jN, 919-667-1100.

Tuesday, Mar. 20

Music

Voice Master Class with Jake & Jill Gardner

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 5 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DezE4X, 919-660-3300.

Duke Chorale Spring Tour Concert

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FDWqbH, 919-684-4444.

Omar Sosa & Seckou Keita: Transparent Water

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. $28. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2o8lIE6, 919-929-2787.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Shame and Snail Mail, Bat Fangs

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Barons, Simone Finally

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Porches, Girl Ray

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 20, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Wednesday, Mar. 21

Music

Neil Hilborn

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FGF8e3, 919-929-2787.

Moose Blood, Lydia and McCafferty

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Courtney Marie Andrews, Mat Dorrien

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Reese McHenry, The Dirty Little Heaters, Stephen’s Pharmacy, The Bad Checks, The Second Wife

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Hollie Cook, Dub Addis, DJ Bug Spray

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$16 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Palm, The Spirit of the Beehive, Earthly

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 21, 9 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Thursday, Mar. 22

Music

Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei

Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. $25-$69. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2k677dK, 919-843-3333.

Earspace Ensemble w/ UNC Students

“Shelter” by David Lang, Michael Gordon, and Julia Wolfe, scored for three sopranos and large ensemble, accompanied by films of Bill Morrison. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FB81Zf, 919-962-1039.

Al Strong Quartet

Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 8-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-768-8830.

PopUp Chorus: Broadway

Fiddler on the Roof; Sunrise, Sunset & To Life. Bonus songs: If I Were a Rich Man and Matchmaker, Matchmaker. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7 p.m. $8-$13. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FtRz9G, 919-929-2787.

Watson, Runkle, Savage, Knight & Goldsmith

Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Marti Jones, Don Dixon

Seated show. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Trike, The Yardarm, Kerry Long

Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Iya Terra, Treehouse!

Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Facts About Bob, Cam James, Jrusalam

Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 9 p.m. $5-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

Maks, Val & Peta Live On Tour: Confidential

Featuring Kiki & Koko, 2017 Finalists from So You Think You Can Dance. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30 p.m. $45-$102. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2oZ2AJS, 919-680-2787.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

  Comments  