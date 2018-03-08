“The Talk,” a one-man performance written and performed by UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Communication doctoral candidate Sonny Kelly, will take place at Swain Hall on UNC’s campus Friday through Sunday.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 9-Thursday, Mar. 15

March 08, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Mar. 9

Art

Deborah Lahita, Polymer Clay Artist, at WomanCraft Gifts

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 6-9 p.m. Free. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 East Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2b1gXGp, 919-929-3300.

Dangerous Liaisons at the Ackland: An Evening of French Enlightenment Art & Literature

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $40; registration required. Ackland Art Museum, 101 S Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2oI2Zj7, 919-966-5736.

‘Southern Insurrections’ at Horse & Buggy Press and Friends

Works by Phil Blank; inspired by “Dixie Be Damned.” Details: On exhibit through Friday, Mar. 30. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.

Music

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

James, Pace & Preslar

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Alexa Rose

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Senses Fail, Reggie and The Full Effect, Have Mercy, Household

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Vundabar, Ratboys, Ghostt Bllonde

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The River Otters, Vibrant Troubadours, Bonnie Montgomery

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Adrianne Lenker, Nick Hakim, Molly Sarle

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Kevin Van Sant Trio

Details: Friday, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Unaka Prong w/ Age Of Sages

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Ricoche; Calling by Kalia Kliban. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

World Premiere: ‘THE_OPER&’

New opera “THE_OPER&” developed at Duke University uses high-drama framework of opera and advanced technology to explore ideas of apocalypse, renewal, and survival in the modern age. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z46ExQ, 919-660-3356.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

‘The Christians’ at Playmakers

Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

‘The Talk’

A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.

Saturday, Mar. 10

Art

Celebrating Twenty Years of Quilting: The Story of Durham’s African American Quilt Circle

A public conversation with members of the African American Quilt Circle of Durham. Light refreshments served. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 4-6 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FicKiR, 919-660-3052.

Music

Choral Society of Durham presents Creation and Creativity

Copland’s “In the Beginning” and Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Waltzes” with Monica Reinagel, contralto. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 3 p.m. Free. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. choral-society.org.

Cool John Ferguson Band

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Onyx Club Boys

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

To the Dearly Departed: A Tribute to Dolores O’Riordan with the music of The Cranberries

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jon Stickley Trio

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

High Up, Whispertown, The All Things

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Alexa Rose

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. 919-932-5070.

Motorco Madness: A Benefit for E. K. Powe with The Beast

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 1:30 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Southern Culture on the Skids, The Shoaldiggers

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 9 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show/$27 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Texoma w/ The Outboards, Dragmatic

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:30 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

World Premiere: ‘THE_OPER&’

New opera “THE_OPER&” developed at Duke University uses high-drama framework of opera and advanced technology to explore ideas of apocalypse, renewal, and survival in the modern age. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z46ExQ, 919-660-3356.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

‘The Christians’ at Playmakers

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

Molière’s ‘Tartuffe’ at Playmakers

Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

‘The Talk’

A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2taYa7s, 919-929-2787.

Movies

Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Kid’ - Live Film Re-Scoring by Tim Carless

Chaplin’s classic 1921 silent film “The Kid” re-imagined with a new original score, performed live. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $15 Adults/$10 Children. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Fjxh5S, 919-929-2787.

‘Just Hilarious’

Featuring Buster Keaton's "Cops" and other silent comedy classics. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 2 p.m. $5; reservations recommended. Durham Cinematheque, 305 E Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2hWZGAt. Info: DurhamCInematheque@gmail.

Sunday, Mar. 11

Music

Chapel Hill Philharmonia ‘Via the Appian Way’ Concert

With Anna Lampidis, Oboist. Music by Beethoven, Mozart and Respighi. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.

Atomic Rhythm All-Stars

Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Hardworker, Secret Nudist Friends, 300 Dog Night

Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Waltz Sunday

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Mara Shea, David DiGiuseppe, Dean Herington and Alison Weiner. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, Lesson 3:30 p.m.. $10 suggested donation. No admission fee. All skill levels welcome. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $35-$118.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

Molière’s ‘Tartuffe’ at Playmakers

Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

‘The Talk’

A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.

Movies

‘Just Hilarious’

Featuring Buster Keaton's "Cops" and other silent comedy classics. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 8 p.m. $5; reservations recommended. Durham Cinematheque, 305 E Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2hWZGAt. Info: DurhamCInematheque@gmail.

Monday, Mar. 12

Music

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CSXCCO, 919-929-2787.

Neville’s Quarter, Caitlin Washburn, Brendan Macie

Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Flash Chorus Sings The Clash and Ra Ra Riot

Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Fundraisers

Chefs for Change

Fundraising dinner series that pairs the Durham food scene with the needs of homeless families. Proceeds benefit Families Moving Forward. Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 6 p.m. $75. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2tXFXtQ, 404-797-6667.

Tuesday, Mar. 13

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

J Boog, Jesse Royal, Etana

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m. $20-$75. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Jessica Lea Mayfield, T Hardy Morris

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Betting for Benson, Pale Blue Dot

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Iron Chic, Michael Casey Magician, Sneakers Award

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

Bianca Del Rio: Blame It On Bianca Tour

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m. $39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2t8iRAR, 919-560-3030.

Wednesday, Mar. 14

Music

Blue Wednesday: The Herded Cats

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Brew Davis, The High Top Boys

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Reese McHenry & The Fox, Paint Fumes, Woodvamp, Emily Musolino

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Free Improvised Music Series

Free music by Butler Knowles, James Gilmore, Ned Fern, Donovan Cheatham, Ariel Peacock, Chris Sharp, Kassam Williams, and more. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Lilac Lounge Presents: Kenny Roby, Mark Simonsen, Pete Pawsey

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Bring an acoustic instrument or just come listen. Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Thursday, Mar. 15

Music

Carolina Mountain Dulcimer Players Meeting

Beginners, experts, and all stringed instruments welcome. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7 p.m. Special time for beginners from 6:30-7 p.m. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Rd, Chapel Hill. Info and directions: Cornelia Johnson at 919-606-1395, caj1949us@gmail.com or Shirley Ray at 919-929-5359, ShirleyRay@aol.com.

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Cosmic Punk, Fawn, Hayden Arp, Brent Pontillo

Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Mac Sabbath, Mega Colossus

Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$30 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Alex Aff, Danny Blaze, Kamus Leonardo, Kelly Kale, Chelsea Inspire, Ducee’ Droptop

Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 9 p.m. $10-$15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Realtiy Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

Jerry Seinfeld

Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $164-$368. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2FafJd6, 919-680-2787.

‘12.21.09’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Presented by Black Ops Theatre Company. Staged reading. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.

