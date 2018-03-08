Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 9-Thursday, Mar. 15

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, Mar. 9
Art
Deborah Lahita, Polymer Clay Artist, at WomanCraft Gifts
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 6-9 p.m. Free. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 East Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2b1gXGp, 919-929-3300.
Dangerous Liaisons at the Ackland: An Evening of French Enlightenment Art & Literature
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $40; registration required. Ackland Art Museum, 101 S Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2oI2Zj7, 919-966-5736.
‘Southern Insurrections’ at Horse & Buggy Press and Friends
Works by Phil Blank; inspired by “Dixie Be Damned.” Details: On exhibit through Friday, Mar. 30. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Music
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
James, Pace & Preslar
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Alexa Rose
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Senses Fail, Reggie and The Full Effect, Have Mercy, Household
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Vundabar, Ratboys, Ghostt Bllonde
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The River Otters, Vibrant Troubadours, Bonnie Montgomery
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Adrianne Lenker, Nick Hakim, Molly Sarle
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Kevin Van Sant Trio
Details: Friday, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Unaka Prong w/ Age Of Sages
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Ricoche; Calling by Kalia Kliban. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
World Premiere: ‘THE_OPER&’
New opera “THE_OPER&” developed at Duke University uses high-drama framework of opera and advanced technology to explore ideas of apocalypse, renewal, and survival in the modern age. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z46ExQ, 919-660-3356.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
‘The Christians’ at Playmakers
Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
‘The Talk’
A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Friday, Mar. 9, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.
Saturday, Mar. 10
Art
Celebrating Twenty Years of Quilting: The Story of Durham’s African American Quilt Circle
A public conversation with members of the African American Quilt Circle of Durham. Light refreshments served. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 4-6 p.m. Free. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2FicKiR, 919-660-3052.
Music
Choral Society of Durham presents Creation and Creativity
Copland’s “In the Beginning” and Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Waltzes” with Monica Reinagel, contralto. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 3 p.m. Free. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Rd, Durham. choral-society.org.
Cool John Ferguson Band
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Onyx Club Boys
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
To the Dearly Departed: A Tribute to Dolores O’Riordan with the music of The Cranberries
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jon Stickley Trio
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
High Up, Whispertown, The All Things
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Alexa Rose
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. 919-932-5070.
Motorco Madness: A Benefit for E. K. Powe with The Beast
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 1:30 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Southern Culture on the Skids, The Shoaldiggers
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 9 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show/$27 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Texoma w/ The Outboards, Dragmatic
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:30 p.m. $8. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
World Premiere: ‘THE_OPER&’
New opera “THE_OPER&” developed at Duke University uses high-drama framework of opera and advanced technology to explore ideas of apocalypse, renewal, and survival in the modern age. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z46ExQ, 919-660-3356.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
‘The Christians’ at Playmakers
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Molière’s ‘Tartuffe’ at Playmakers
Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘The Talk’
A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2taYa7s, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Charlie Chaplin’s ‘The Kid’ - Live Film Re-Scoring by Tim Carless
Chaplin’s classic 1921 silent film “The Kid” re-imagined with a new original score, performed live. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 8 p.m. $15 Adults/$10 Children. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Fjxh5S, 919-929-2787.
‘Just Hilarious’
Featuring Buster Keaton's "Cops" and other silent comedy classics. Details: Saturday, Mar. 10, 2 p.m. $5; reservations recommended. Durham Cinematheque, 305 E Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2hWZGAt. Info: DurhamCInematheque@gmail.
Sunday, Mar. 11
Music
Chapel Hill Philharmonia ‘Via the Appian Way’ Concert
With Anna Lampidis, Oboist. Music by Beethoven, Mozart and Respighi. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. 919-962-1039.
Atomic Rhythm All-Stars
Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Hardworker, Secret Nudist Friends, 300 Dog Night
Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Waltz Sunday
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Mara Shea, David DiGiuseppe, Dean Herington and Alison Weiner. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, Lesson 3:30 p.m.. $10 suggested donation. No admission fee. All skill levels welcome. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $35-$118.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
Molière’s ‘Tartuffe’ at Playmakers
Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘The Talk’
A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 3 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.
Movies
‘Just Hilarious’
Featuring Buster Keaton's "Cops" and other silent comedy classics. Details: Sunday, Mar. 11, 8 p.m. $5; reservations recommended. Durham Cinematheque, 305 E Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2hWZGAt. Info: DurhamCInematheque@gmail.
Monday, Mar. 12
Music
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CSXCCO, 919-929-2787.
Neville’s Quarter, Caitlin Washburn, Brendan Macie
Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus Sings The Clash and Ra Ra Riot
Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Fundraisers
Chefs for Change
Fundraising dinner series that pairs the Durham food scene with the needs of homeless families. Proceeds benefit Families Moving Forward. Details: Monday, Mar. 12, 6 p.m. $75. The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2tXFXtQ, 404-797-6667.
Tuesday, Mar. 13
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
J Boog, Jesse Royal, Etana
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m. $20-$75. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jessica Lea Mayfield, T Hardy Morris
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Betting for Benson, Pale Blue Dot
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Iron Chic, Michael Casey Magician, Sneakers Award
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
Bianca Del Rio: Blame It On Bianca Tour
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 13, 8 p.m. $39.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2t8iRAR, 919-560-3030.
Wednesday, Mar. 14
Music
Blue Wednesday: The Herded Cats
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Brew Davis, The High Top Boys
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Reese McHenry & The Fox, Paint Fumes, Woodvamp, Emily Musolino
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Free Improvised Music Series
Free music by Butler Knowles, James Gilmore, Ned Fern, Donovan Cheatham, Ariel Peacock, Chris Sharp, Kassam Williams, and more. Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Lilac Lounge Presents: Kenny Roby, Mark Simonsen, Pete Pawsey
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Bring an acoustic instrument or just come listen. Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Mar. 15
Music
Carolina Mountain Dulcimer Players Meeting
Beginners, experts, and all stringed instruments welcome. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7 p.m. Special time for beginners from 6:30-7 p.m. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Rd, Chapel Hill. Info and directions: Cornelia Johnson at 919-606-1395, caj1949us@gmail.com or Shirley Ray at 919-929-5359, ShirleyRay@aol.com.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cosmic Punk, Fawn, Hayden Arp, Brent Pontillo
Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Mac Sabbath, Mega Colossus
Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$30 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Alex Aff, Danny Blaze, Kamus Leonardo, Kelly Kale, Chelsea Inspire, Ducee’ Droptop
Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 9 p.m. $10-$15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Realtiy Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
Jerry Seinfeld
Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $164-$368. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2FafJd6, 919-680-2787.
‘12.21.09’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Presented by Black Ops Theatre Company. Staged reading. Details: Thursday, Mar. 15, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2FabVIQ, 919-682-3343.
