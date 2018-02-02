Durham Independent Dance Artists presents a split bill of immersive, transformative new dance featuring Cara Hagan and Paideia on Friday and Saturday at Threehouse Studios in Durham.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 2-Thursday, Mar. 8

February 02, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Mar. 2

Music

An Evening with Jonathan Byrd

Singer/songwriter who has published a book of poetry from which he will read (and sing too!). Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7:30-9 p.m. $15. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HwrubD, 919-732-9308.

Ciompi Quartet with cellist Caroline Stinson

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 4 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GxSC8H, 919-684-4444.

Kaki King: The Neck is a Bridge to the Body

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $25. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Cfj09n, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Spank

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Nee Ningy Band

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Joywave, Sasha Sloan and Kopps

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Horsehead, Maldora

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, Boom Unit Brass Band

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Zach Gossett Octet

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Shakedown Street

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

DIDA presents Split Bill featuring Cara Hagan and Paideia

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $12. Threehouse Studios, 420 W. Lakewood Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EIvcgl.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Molière’s Tartuffe

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

‘Gidion’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater

Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.

‘Utopia Machine’

An interactive multimedia performance. Presented by UNC Department of Communication. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2o6MflS, 919-962-2311.

Movies

Anime-Magic Film Series

Details: Friday, Mar. 2-Sunday, Mar. 4, Various times. $9.50/$80 for 10 passes. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. See website for schedule: bit.ly/2oqYl9N, 919-560-3030.

Saturday, Mar. 3

Music

Duke University String School: Violin and Cello Choir Concert

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CbkAZF, 919-660-3300.

The Billy Price Band

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Lockdown

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Tan and Sober Gentlemen, Tuatha Dea & Coddle Creek

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $9. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

People of Earth, These Weak Lips, Tub

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Screaming Females, Radiator Hospital, Wailin’ Storms

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 10 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Chris Pattishall Quartet w/ Stephen Riley

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $25/$15 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Boom Unit Brass Band w/ Funktion

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

DIDA presents Split Bill featuring Cara Hagan and Paideia

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $12. Threehouse Studios, 420 W. Lakewood Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EIvcgl.

Contra Dance

First Saturday dance sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

The Christians

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

‘Gidion’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.

Third Date presents: Three is a Magic Number

One hour improvised show. Show is rated PG-13. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2EFT0la, 919-943-6373.

‘Utopia Machine’

An interactive multimedia performance. Presented by UNC Department of Communication. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2o6MflS, 919-962-2311.

Mobile Shakespeare: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Presented by PlayMakers. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 3:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2ojX1Vk, 919-560-8590.

Movies

‘Abbey Road Live’ Family Matinee

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 4 p.m. Family four pack $30 Advance/$35 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CH2s5H, 919-967-9053.

‘Abbey Road Live’

Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Fu6oty, 919-967-9053.

Sunday, Mar. 4

Art

‘Earth Consciousness and Cultural Revelations,’ Alyssa Hinton, at The Community Church of Chapel Hill

On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 29. Details: Opens Sunday, Mar. 4. The Community Church of Chapel Hill, 106 Purefoy Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-942-2050.

Music

Mendelssohn’s Elijah

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 4 p.m. $5-$20. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2sJmqwZ, 919-684-4444.

Duke University String School: Orchestra Concert

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EIEGbu, 919-684-4444.

Kafka’s Music

Part of the William S. Newman Artist’s Series and the Talking Music Series, Ib Hausmann, clarinet, and Stefan Litwin, piano, will perform. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2sXfX1U, 919-962-1039.

Mollie O’Brien, Rich Moore

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 4 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Five Oaks Clubhouse, 5109 Pine Cone Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FBVrpW, 919-451-0864.

Bert Wray Blues

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 6-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Dex Romweber, Ghostwriter, Liberty Van Zandt, Deadly Lo-Fi

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $35-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

The Christians

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. $40-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

‘Gidion’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater

Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.

Outings

TEDxDuke: Righting Histories, Writing Futures

Lineup of speakers will describe their experiences in understanding the past, living the present and exploring the future. Speakers include Duke students, faculty, alumni and community members. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$15 (Duke students free). Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. tedxduke.com.

Monday, Mar. 5

Music

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GC17iY, 919-929-2787.

Kolars, Escondido

Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Indoor Cats, Commander Keen, Dreamhouses

Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday, Mar. 6

Music

Dixie Dregs

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8 p.m. $37-$59. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2olSLWb, 919-560-3030.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Wallows, Field Medic

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Elliot Root, Common Deer

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Battery Powered Hooker Boots, Luxury Club

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Motorco

Details: Tuesday, Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Dance

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan/Formosa

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. $25. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EKI6dP, 919-843-3333.

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

Molière’s Tartuffe

Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

Wednesday, Mar. 7

Music

Cello Master Class with Jamie Clark

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 4 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GA5zyH, 919-660-3300.

Duke Symphony Orchestra with Timothy Culver, tenor, and Nicholas Kenney, horn

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GxjFAX, 919-684-4444.

Masterclass: Michael Mizrahi, piano

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FvYaRW, 919-962-1039.

Michael Mizrahi, piano

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Cle8Qf, 919-962-1039.

The Spoonbenders

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Sonreal, Davie and Nance

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15-$80.72. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

LP, Noah Kahan, Kat Cunning

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Zuli, Okey Dokey

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Fm0ZF9.

The Wind+The Wave, Jesse Ruben, Rachel Price

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Frigs, Henbrain

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 9 p.m. $8-$10 Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Molière’s Tartuffe

Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

Thursday, Mar. 8

Music

Ciompi Quartet with cellist Jamie Clark

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, Noon. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EHCB3M, 919-684-4444.

360ᵒ Jazz Initiative Composer Competition Winners Concert

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2oxWm2v, 919-962-1039.

Red Squirrel Chasers

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pronoun and Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread (Cotton Jones)

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dry Reef, Raptor Taxi, Candy Ambulance

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Sneaks, Thunder Dreamer, Maneka, Naked Naps

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

THE_OPER&

New opera developed and at Duke University uses high-drama framework of opera and advanced technology to explore ideas of apocalypse, renewal, and survival in the modern age. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z46ExQ, 919-660-3356.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

The Christians

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

‘The Talk’

A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.

That’s Inappropriate Live with Meredith

Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2CEiLQL, 919-560-3030.

The Frederick Douglass Speaking Tour featuring Nathan Richardson

Presented by the Orange County Arts Commission. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EPioJq, 919-929-2787.

