Calendar of Events: Friday, Mar. 2-Thursday, Mar. 8

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Mar. 2
Music
An Evening with Jonathan Byrd
Never miss a local story.
Singer/songwriter who has published a book of poetry from which he will read (and sing too!). Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7:30-9 p.m. $15. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2HwrubD, 919-732-9308.
Ciompi Quartet with cellist Caroline Stinson
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 4 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GxSC8H, 919-684-4444.
Kaki King: The Neck is a Bridge to the Body
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $25. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Cfj09n, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Spank
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Nee Ningy Band
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Joywave, Sasha Sloan and Kopps
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Horsehead, Maldora
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Ellis Dyson & The Shambles, Boom Unit Brass Band
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Zach Gossett Octet
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Shakedown Street
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
DIDA presents Split Bill featuring Cara Hagan and Paideia
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $12. Threehouse Studios, 420 W. Lakewood Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EIvcgl.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Gidion’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Utopia Machine’
An interactive multimedia performance. Presented by UNC Department of Communication. Details: Friday, Mar. 2, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2o6MflS, 919-962-2311.
Movies
Anime-Magic Film Series
Details: Friday, Mar. 2-Sunday, Mar. 4, Various times. $9.50/$80 for 10 passes. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. See website for schedule: bit.ly/2oqYl9N, 919-560-3030.
Saturday, Mar. 3
Music
Duke University String School: Violin and Cello Choir Concert
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CbkAZF, 919-660-3300.
The Billy Price Band
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lockdown
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Tan and Sober Gentlemen, Tuatha Dea & Coddle Creek
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $9. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
People of Earth, These Weak Lips, Tub
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Screaming Females, Radiator Hospital, Wailin’ Storms
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 10 p.m. $12-$14. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Chris Pattishall Quartet w/ Stephen Riley
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $25/$15 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Boom Unit Brass Band w/ Funktion
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 9 p.m. $7. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
DIDA presents Split Bill featuring Cara Hagan and Paideia
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $12. Threehouse Studios, 420 W. Lakewood Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EIvcgl.
Contra Dance
First Saturday dance sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $45-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
The Christians
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
‘Gidion’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
Third Date presents: Three is a Magic Number
One hour improvised show. Show is rated PG-13. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2EFT0la, 919-943-6373.
‘Utopia Machine’
An interactive multimedia performance. Presented by UNC Department of Communication. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2o6MflS, 919-962-2311.
Mobile Shakespeare: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
Presented by PlayMakers. Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 3:30 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2ojX1Vk, 919-560-8590.
Movies
‘Abbey Road Live’ Family Matinee
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 4 p.m. Family four pack $30 Advance/$35 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CH2s5H, 919-967-9053.
‘Abbey Road Live’
Details: Saturday, Mar. 3, 8:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2Fu6oty, 919-967-9053.
Sunday, Mar. 4
Art
‘Earth Consciousness and Cultural Revelations,’ Alyssa Hinton, at The Community Church of Chapel Hill
On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 29. Details: Opens Sunday, Mar. 4. The Community Church of Chapel Hill, 106 Purefoy Rd, Chapel Hill. 919-942-2050.
Music
Mendelssohn’s Elijah
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 4 p.m. $5-$20. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2sJmqwZ, 919-684-4444.
Duke University String School: Orchestra Concert
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 6:30 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EIEGbu, 919-684-4444.
Kafka’s Music
Part of the William S. Newman Artist’s Series and the Talking Music Series, Ib Hausmann, clarinet, and Stefan Litwin, piano, will perform. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2sXfX1U, 919-962-1039.
Mollie O’Brien, Rich Moore
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 4 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Five Oaks Clubhouse, 5109 Pine Cone Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FBVrpW, 919-451-0864.
Bert Wray Blues
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 6-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dex Romweber, Ghostwriter, Liberty Van Zandt, Deadly Lo-Fi
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $35-$148.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
The Christians
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 2 p.m. $40-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
‘Gidion’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
Outings
TEDxDuke: Righting Histories, Writing Futures
Lineup of speakers will describe their experiences in understanding the past, living the present and exploring the future. Speakers include Duke students, faculty, alumni and community members. Details: Sunday, Mar. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$15 (Duke students free). Reynolds Industries Theater, Duke University, 125 Science Dr, Durham. tedxduke.com.
Monday, Mar. 5
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments are welcome. Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 5:45 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GC17iY, 919-929-2787.
Kolars, Escondido
Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Indoor Cats, Commander Keen, Dreamhouses
Details: Monday, Mar. 5, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, Mar. 6
Music
Dixie Dregs
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8 p.m. $37-$59. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2olSLWb, 919-560-3030.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Wallows, Field Medic
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8 p.m. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Elliot Root, Common Deer
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Battery Powered Hooker Boots, Luxury Club
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Motorco
Details: Tuesday, Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan/Formosa
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. $25. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EKI6dP, 919-843-3333.
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Tuesday, Mar. 6, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
Wednesday, Mar. 7
Music
Cello Master Class with Jamie Clark
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 4 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GA5zyH, 919-660-3300.
Duke Symphony Orchestra with Timothy Culver, tenor, and Nicholas Kenney, horn
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GxjFAX, 919-684-4444.
Masterclass: Michael Mizrahi, piano
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FvYaRW, 919-962-1039.
Michael Mizrahi, piano
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2Cle8Qf, 919-962-1039.
The Spoonbenders
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sonreal, Davie and Nance
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15-$80.72. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
LP, Noah Kahan, Kat Cunning
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Zuli, Okey Dokey
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Fm0ZF9.
The Wind+The Wave, Jesse Ruben, Rachel Price
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Frigs, Henbrain
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 9 p.m. $8-$10 Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Wednesday, Mar. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
Thursday, Mar. 8
Music
Ciompi Quartet with cellist Jamie Clark
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, Noon. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EHCB3M, 919-684-4444.
360ᵒ Jazz Initiative Composer Competition Winners Concert
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2oxWm2v, 919-962-1039.
Red Squirrel Chasers
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pronoun and Michael Nau & The Mighty Thread (Cotton Jones)
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dry Reef, Raptor Taxi, Candy Ambulance
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sneaks, Thunder Dreamer, Maneka, Naked Naps
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
THE_OPER&
New opera developed and at Duke University uses high-drama framework of opera and advanced technology to explore ideas of apocalypse, renewal, and survival in the modern age. Performed by Lorelei Ensemble. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2z46ExQ, 919-660-3356.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
The Christians
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
‘The Talk’
A one-man performance written and performed by UNC Communication PhD student Sonny Kelly. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2ELeXDr, 919-962-2311.
That’s Inappropriate Live with Meredith
Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2CEiLQL, 919-560-3030.
The Frederick Douglass Speaking Tour featuring Nathan Richardson
Presented by the Orange County Arts Commission. Details: Thursday, Mar. 8, 7 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EPioJq, 919-929-2787.
Comments