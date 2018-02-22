Calendar of Events: Friday, Feb. 23-Thursday, Mar. 1

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, Feb. 23
Art
Elijah Wood, painter, Opening Reception, at Gallery 71
Never miss a local story.
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m. Gallery 71, 121 North Scotswood Blvd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2EJuHGg, 919-732-5569.
‘The Carolina Landscape,’ Jennifer Miller, Opening, at Eno Gallery
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. enogallery.net, 919-883-1415.
Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk
Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.
Music
Shai Wosner: Piano Master Class
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GuaykH, 919-684-4444.
Cello Master Class w/ Ismar Gomes
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, 113 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. bit.ly/2CzGFgj, 919-684-4444.
Fred and Gail Fearing Jazz for a Friday Afternoon: UNC Jazz Combos
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EHF2CD, 919-962-1039.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Groovynators
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cool John Ferguson
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Drag Queens are Coming!
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2odYbT5, 919-967-9053.
Knurr & Spell, Dylan Gilbert, The Born Agains
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Midtown Dickens, Dunums, The Wigg Report, Charles Latham
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Shana Tucker: ChamberSoul Cello & Songs
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Love & Valor, Saint Bear
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+; $8, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
A dynamic cast of world-renowned dancers and musicians from Spain and the U.S. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $30 Table Seating/$20 GA/ $10 Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BCapfH, 919-901-0875.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Copious Notes; Calling by Eileen Thorsos. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $35-$111. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ez357u, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Opening night + preview. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
The Christians
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Gob Squad
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $20. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sAlpr1, 919-843-3333.
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU
An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Movies
Documentary Screening — ‘Cumberland Folklife: In That Valley of Gold’
Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m. Free. Full Frame Theater, Power Plant, 320 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2C4WzU4, 919-660-3677.
Nevermore Horror and Gothic Film Festival
Brand-new genre feature and short films from around the world. Actor Chris Hill will be in attendance for all 3 screenings of “Ruin Me.” Details: Friday, Feb. 23-Sunday, Feb. 25, Various Times. $10 per film/$80 for 10 passes. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. See website for details: bit.ly/2CAlN8A, 919-560-3030.
Saturday, Feb. 24
Art
‘Between Dirt and Sky,’ Thomas Sayre, Opening Reception, at Craven Allen Gallery
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. Crave Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St, Durham. cravenallengallery.com, 919-286-4837.
Music
Duke University Wind Symphony: A Grand Night
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2C3UtUP, 919-684-4444.
SoMogo: Celebrating African Heritage through Music
A concert by Amandla, Duke’s first African Chorus comprised of undergraduate and graduate students from across the world, who aim to carry audience members and listeners across the African continent through music. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $10/Free 15 and under. Page Auditorium, Duke University, 402 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BH9b2J, 919-684-4444.
North Carolina Regional ‘Essentially Ellington’ High School Jazz Festival
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CpFbVZ, 919-962-1039.
UNC Jazz Band
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2C35Ig6, 919-962-1039.
Singing through History
American Folk Music program with Adam Miller, performing the life and songs of Woody Guthrie. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2szqZKg, 919-560-0231.
Sutter’s Gold Streak Unplugged
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Andrea Gibson, Chastity Brown
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Caleb Caudle Album Release Show, Jake Xerxes Fussell
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Joe Cat, Juliana Finch, Eric Scholz
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Jennifer Vanilla, Hannah Hiaasen
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Queen Plz, Ancient/Lakes, The Faces Blur
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Aaron Matson Nonet
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
XTALS, Lavier, Mister, Antihero & Dylux
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m. $7, 21+; $9, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
A dynamic cast of world-renowned dancers and musicians from Spain and the U.S. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $30 Table Seating/$20 GA/ $10 Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2ET4rJt, 919-901-0875.
Theater
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $35-$111. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ez357u, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
The Christians
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Gob Squad
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $20. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sAlpr1, 919-843-3333.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Presented by Playmakers Repertory Company. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2o8cB6m, 919-929-2787.
Ira Knight Presents: The Man's Guide To Writing Love Letters
Audience talkback afterwards. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. iraknight.org, 919-929-2787.
‘Saint Joan’
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BwyCUS, 919-660-1700.
‘Hamlet’
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BwyCUS, 919-660-1700.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU
An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Sunday, Feb. 25
Art
‘Louis Delsarte: Spirit Conjurer,’ Opening, at NCCU Art Museum
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. NCCU Art Museum, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2EL7gc8, 919-530-6211.
Music
Train of Thought: Tommy Hartley, Jason Barker, Ken Smith
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Acid, Cells, GFA the Great, Veritas
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Veldt, Morning Bells
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. $15-$67. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Hamlet’
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BwyCUS, 919-660-1700.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU
An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Monday, Feb. 26
Music
Ciompi Quartet with cellist Ismar Gomes
Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EI6ReH, 919-684-4444.
Songwriters’ Circle
Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2C5Jqaj, 919-929-2787.
PopUp Chorus
Sing The Cranberries, “Linger;” U2, “With or Without You;” The Cure, “Friday I’m In Love.” Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. $8-$13. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Aubrey Logan
Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Theater
Bright Star Theatre presents ‘Black History Hall of Fame’
Best for grades Pre-K-5th. Registration required. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EHsRFH, 919-560-8590.
Bright Star Theatre presents ‘Black History Hall of Fame’
Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EtQjTL, 919-560-7140.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
Music
Percussion Workshop with Alsarah & The Nubatones
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. Free. Biddle Music Bldg, Room 086, Duke University, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. bit.ly/2nOfcSW, 919-660-3356.
Piano Duo GrauSchumacher
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HjXQWQ, 919-962-1039.
Singing through History
American Folk Music program with Adam Miller, performing The Real McCoy: The Irish roots of traditional American folk songs. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GcGVnR, 919-560-7140.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Diet Cig, Great Grandpa, The Spook School
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Hundredmillionthousand, Trandle, Monarc, Sea Brain
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
The Christians
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Music
The Malpass Brothers
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Al Riggs, No Exit, Ravary, Jokes&Jokes&Jokes
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Cris Jacobs
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Dance
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. $37-$83. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2CpcfgW, 919-560-3030.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
The Christians
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Bright Star Theatre Honors Black History Month: ‘Black History Hall of Fame’
Fast paced-adventure featuring hall-of-famers who have shaped our nation's past, present and future. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2:30 p.m. Durham County Library MakerLab, Northgate Mall, Suite 106 (inside entrance 2), Durham. bit.ly/2Et06NL, 919-560-0117.
Bright Star Theatre presents ‘Black History Hall of Fame’
Best for grades Pre-K-5th. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2suwfz1, 919-560-0203.
Movies
‘Slavery By Another Name’
Movies about the African American experience in America in celebration of Black History Month. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Free. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro St, Durham. mvbcdurham.org, 919-688-1823.
Outings
5 Senses 5 Course Wine Dinner
Primal Food & Spirits and Fess Parker Winery partner to host a fundraiser to benefit The CARE Project. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m. $75. Primal Food & Spirits, 202 NC 54, Suite 107, Durham. bit.ly/2omdx77, 919-248-3000. Tickets: bit.ly/2ofCySd.
Thursday, Mar. 1
Music
Vieux Farka Touré
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GimRk4, 919-929-2787.
An Evening w/ Jim Kweskin, Jake X. Fussell
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mark Holland’s Blues Experience, The 8:59’s, Radar’s Clowns of Sedation
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Alsarah and The Nubatones
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Improvised Music Series featuring David Menestres, Joe Westerlund
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Phantom of the Opera
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
Michael Jr
Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2o4gkmc, 919-560-3030.
‘Utopia Machine’
An interactive multimedia performance. Presented by UNC Department of Communication. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2o6MflS, 919-962-2311.
Comments