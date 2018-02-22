Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, a dynamic cast of world-renowned dancers and musicians, will perform at Motorco Music Hall in Durham on Friday and Saturday.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Feb. 23-Thursday, Mar. 1

February 22, 2018 06:00 PM

The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar.

Friday, Feb. 23

Art

Elijah Wood, painter, Opening Reception, at Gallery 71

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m. Gallery 71, 121 North Scotswood Blvd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2EJuHGg, 919-732-5569.

‘The Carolina Landscape,’ Jennifer Miller, Opening, at Eno Gallery

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. enogallery.net, 919-883-1415.

Hillsborough Last Fridays Art Walk

Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.

Music

Shai Wosner: Piano Master Class

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2GuaykH, 919-684-4444.

Cello Master Class w/ Ismar Gomes

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, 113 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. bit.ly/2CzGFgj, 919-684-4444.

Fred and Gail Fearing Jazz for a Friday Afternoon: UNC Jazz Combos

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EHF2CD, 919-962-1039.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Groovynators

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Cool John Ferguson

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Drag Queens are Coming!

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 10 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2odYbT5, 919-967-9053.

Knurr & Spell, Dylan Gilbert, The Born Agains

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Midtown Dickens, Dunums, The Wigg Report, Charles Latham

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Shana Tucker: ChamberSoul Cello & Songs

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Love & Valor, Saint Bear

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m. $6, 21+; $8, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

A dynamic cast of world-renowned dancers and musicians from Spain and the U.S. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $30 Table Seating/$20 GA/ $10 Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BCapfH, 919-901-0875.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Copious Notes; Calling by Eileen Thorsos. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $35-$111. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ez357u, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Opening night + preview. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

The Christians

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

Gob Squad

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. $20. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sAlpr1, 919-843-3333.

‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.

‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU

An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.

Movies

Documentary Screening — ‘Cumberland Folklife: In That Valley of Gold’

Details: Friday, Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m. Free. Full Frame Theater, Power Plant, 320 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2C4WzU4, 919-660-3677.

Nevermore Horror and Gothic Film Festival

Brand-new genre feature and short films from around the world. Actor Chris Hill will be in attendance for all 3 screenings of “Ruin Me.” Details: Friday, Feb. 23-Sunday, Feb. 25, Various Times. $10 per film/$80 for 10 passes. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. See website for details: bit.ly/2CAlN8A, 919-560-3030.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Art

‘Between Dirt and Sky,’ Thomas Sayre, Opening Reception, at Craven Allen Gallery

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. Crave Allen Gallery, 1106 1/2 Broad St, Durham. cravenallengallery.com, 919-286-4837.

Music

Duke University Wind Symphony: A Grand Night

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2C3UtUP, 919-684-4444.

SoMogo: Celebrating African Heritage through Music

A concert by Amandla, Duke’s first African Chorus comprised of undergraduate and graduate students from across the world, who aim to carry audience members and listeners across the African continent through music. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $10/Free 15 and under. Page Auditorium, Duke University, 402 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BH9b2J, 919-684-4444.

North Carolina Regional ‘Essentially Ellington’ High School Jazz Festival

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CpFbVZ, 919-962-1039.

UNC Jazz Band

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2C35Ig6, 919-962-1039.

Singing through History

American Folk Music program with Adam Miller, performing the life and songs of Woody Guthrie. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, Meeting Room, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2szqZKg, 919-560-0231.

Sutter’s Gold Streak Unplugged

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Andrea Gibson, Chastity Brown

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$21 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Caleb Caudle Album Release Show, Jake Xerxes Fussell

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Joe Cat, Juliana Finch, Eric Scholz

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Jennifer Vanilla, Hannah Hiaasen

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m. $7. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Queen Plz, Ancient/Lakes, The Faces Blur

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Aaron Matson Nonet

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

XTALS, Lavier, Mister, Antihero & Dylux

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 p.m. $7, 21+; $9, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana

A dynamic cast of world-renowned dancers and musicians from Spain and the U.S. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $30 Table Seating/$20 GA/ $10 Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2ET4rJt, 919-901-0875.

Theater

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $35-$111. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ez357u, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Molière’s Tartuffe

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

The Christians

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

Gob Squad

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $20. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2sAlpr1, 919-843-3333.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Presented by Playmakers Repertory Company. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2o8cB6m, 919-929-2787.

Ira Knight Presents: The Man's Guide To Writing Love Letters

Audience talkback afterwards. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. iraknight.org, 919-929-2787.

‘Saint Joan’

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BwyCUS, 919-660-1700.

‘Hamlet’

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BwyCUS, 919-660-1700.

‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.

‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater

Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.

‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU

An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Art

‘Louis Delsarte: Spirit Conjurer,’ Opening, at NCCU Art Museum

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. NCCU Art Museum, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2EL7gc8, 919-530-6211.

Music

Train of Thought: Tommy Hartley, Jason Barker, Ken Smith

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Acid, Cells, GFA the Great, Veritas

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Veldt, Morning Bells

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Molière’s Tartuffe

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. $15-$67. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

‘Hamlet’

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BwyCUS, 919-660-1700.

‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.

‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater

Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.

‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU

An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.

Monday, Feb. 26

Music

Ciompi Quartet with cellist Ismar Gomes

Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 4 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EI6ReH, 919-684-4444.

Songwriters’ Circle

Composers share their work. Upright piano on site. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2C5Jqaj, 919-929-2787.

PopUp Chorus

Sing The Cranberries, “Linger;” U2, “With or Without You;” The Cure, “Friday I’m In Love.” Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. $8-$13. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Aubrey Logan

Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Theater

Bright Star Theatre presents ‘Black History Hall of Fame’

Best for grades Pre-K-5th. Registration required. Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 3:30-5 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Meeting Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EHsRFH, 919-560-8590.

Bright Star Theatre presents ‘Black History Hall of Fame’

Details: Monday, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2EtQjTL, 919-560-7140.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Music

Percussion Workshop with Alsarah & The Nubatones

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. Free. Biddle Music Bldg, Room 086, Duke University, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. bit.ly/2nOfcSW, 919-660-3356.

Piano Duo GrauSchumacher

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2HjXQWQ, 919-962-1039.

Singing through History

American Folk Music program with Adam Miller, performing The Real McCoy: The Irish roots of traditional American folk songs. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. South Regional Library, Meeting Room, 4505 S. Alston Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2GcGVnR, 919-560-7140.

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Diet Cig, Great Grandpa, The Spook School

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Hundredmillionthousand, Trandle, Monarc, Sea Brain

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Dance

Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies

Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.

Theater

The Christians

Details: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Music

The Malpass Brothers

Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Al Riggs, No Exit, Ravary, Jokes&Jokes&Jokes

Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Cris Jacobs

Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Dance

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m. $37-$83. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2CpcfgW, 919-560-3030.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

The Christians

Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

Bright Star Theatre Honors Black History Month: ‘Black History Hall of Fame’

Fast paced-adventure featuring hall-of-famers who have shaped our nation's past, present and future. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2:30 p.m. Durham County Library MakerLab, Northgate Mall, Suite 106 (inside entrance 2), Durham. bit.ly/2Et06NL, 919-560-0117.

Bright Star Theatre presents ‘Black History Hall of Fame’

Best for grades Pre-K-5th. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2suwfz1, 919-560-0203.

Movies

‘Slavery By Another Name’

Movies about the African American experience in America in celebration of Black History Month. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Free. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro St, Durham. mvbcdurham.org, 919-688-1823.

Outings

5 Senses 5 Course Wine Dinner

Primal Food & Spirits and Fess Parker Winery partner to host a fundraiser to benefit The CARE Project. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m. $75. Primal Food & Spirits, 202 NC 54, Suite 107, Durham. bit.ly/2omdx77, 919-248-3000. Tickets: bit.ly/2ofCySd.

Thursday, Mar. 1

Music

Vieux Farka Touré

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GimRk4, 919-929-2787.

An Evening w/ Jim Kweskin, Jake X. Fussell

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m. $15 Seated/$10 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Mark Holland’s Blues Experience, The 8:59’s, Radar’s Clowns of Sedation

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Alsarah and The Nubatones

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $20 GA/$10 Duke students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Improvised Music Series featuring David Menestres, Joe Westerlund

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

The Phantom of the Opera

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. $35-$133.50. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Gg7wAn, 919-680-2787.

‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Molière’s Tartuffe

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.

Michael Jr

Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2o4gkmc, 919-560-3030.

‘Utopia Machine’

An interactive multimedia performance. Presented by UNC Department of Communication. Details: Thursday, Mar. 1, 8 p.m. $5-$10. Swain Hall, Studio 6, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2o6MflS, 919-962-2311.

