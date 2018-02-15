Calendar of Events: Friday, Feb. 16-Thursday, Feb. 22

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Feb. 16
Art
‘Hotel Theory,’ Bill Thelen, Opening, at 21c Museum Hotel
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Free. 21c Museum Hotel, Vault Gallery, 111 N. Corcoran St, Durham. bit.ly/2ErPlKS, 919-956-6700.
‘Definition of METAL’ and “Electric Avenue,’ Opening Receptions, at Pleiades Arts
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
‘Behind the Eyes: Art as Therapy,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
Featuring two local artists, David Underwood and Alyssa Draffin, who utilize re-purposed materials in their artwork. On exhibit through Saturday, Mar. 10. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2FWMhDD, 919-213-1278.
Durham Arts Council Third Friday Artist Reception
Featuring exhibits in four galleries, dance performances, music, crafts, and refreshments. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2Eq0Br3, 919-560-2719.
‘The Way Things Can Happen,’ Erin Johnson, Artist’s Talk & Reception
On view through Saturday, Mar. 3. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 5-8 p.m. Free. Power Plant Gallery, American Tobacco Campus, 320 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2C5eJAV, 919-660-3622.
Music
An Acoustic Evening w/ Trey Anastasio
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. $69.50-$79.50. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2EsZuXu, 919-560-3030.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti, music director
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $20-$89. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nU36aV, 919-843-3333.
Cello Master Class w/ Gwen Krosnick
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Adrian Duke Band w/ Theresa Richmond
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Nora Jane Struthers, Christiane and The Strays
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Uno the Activist, Thouxanbanfauni, Warhol.SS
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 8:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$24 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Down by Five, Six Shots Later, Inner Prolific
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Justin Nozuku, Good Old War, River Matthews
Details: Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Jim Ketch Swingtet
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Case Sensitive, Cosmic Punk, Honey Duchess
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 9 p.m. $7, 21+; $9, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
CANE Dance Performance
A responsive environment dancework. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 7-8 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2C7Pmyh.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU
An original work by Dr. Asabi, performed by students and faculty in music, theatre and dance concentrations at NCCU. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 8 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
UNC’s Process Series presents ‘The Future’
A live, interactive, technological theater event created and performed by Anonymous Ensemble. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m. Free; $5 reserved seat. Swain Hall, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EnNTcp, 919-843-5666.
Movies
‘Nothing but Love in God’s Water’ Documentary
A documentary exploring the past and present of Durham’s White Rock Baptist Church. Details: Friday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-683-1709.
Hayti Heritage Film Festival
Showcasing diverse works by and about people of African descent, including both short and feature-length films from an international cast of directors, as well as classic feature films. Details: Friday, Feb. 16-Saturday, Feb. 17, Various times. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St, Durham. Schedule: bit.ly/2BPafy2, 919-683-1709.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Music
Diana Krall
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $65-$245. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2C3Jtlv, 919-680-2787.
International Championship of Collegiate A Capella South Quarterfinal
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. $29. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2GXMzew, 919-560-3030.
Choral Society of Durham, ‘Dvorak’s Stabat Mater’
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $5-$22. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. choral-society.org, 919-684-4444.
Smetana Trio
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke Campus, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BAFWzl, 919-684-4444.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra with Riccardo Muti, music director
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $29-$109. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nU36aV, 919-843-3333.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam at Blue Note Grill
Sponsored by Pinecone. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Jo Gore
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $12. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Hank, Pattie & The Current, Carolina Bluegrass Band
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Black Lillies, Sam Quinn
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8:30 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Jupiter & The Medicean Stars, Mammabear, Shining Mirros, Sam Astro
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Underground Collective Beat Battle
Music by DJ Complex. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kate McGarry Trio CD Release, ‘The Subject Tonight is Love’
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $30/$15 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
‘Peter Pan,’ a Chapel Hill Dance Theater Performance
An original production with local dancers of all ages from Durham, Chapel Hill, Pittsboro and Hillsborough. Tickets available in advance at the Ballet School of Chapel Hill, 1603 E. Franklin St, as well as at the door. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. $6-$10. Hanes Theater, Chapel Hill High School, 1709 High School Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nOn3Q8.
Theater
The Christians
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU
An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
UNC’s Process Series presents ‘The Future’
A live, interactive, technological theater event created and performed by Anonymous Ensemble. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m. Free; $5 reserved seat. Swain Hall, UNC, 101 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EnNTcp, 919-843-5666.
Lady Bits Open Mic
Presented by Eyes Up Here Comedy. Open mic for ladies. Details: Saturday, Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Music
UNC Symphony Band
The UNC Symphony Band will perform alongside the Northwood High School Band. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. $5-$10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EcBvZe, 919-843-3333.
Katinka Kleijn, cello
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m. $20. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nXcfzA, 919-962-1039.
Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle, ‘Resplendent Gems’
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 3-5 p.m. $30/Students free. St. Stephen’s Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. www.thecot.org, 919-335-6125.
Mysti Mayhem Trio
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Car Crash Star, Castle Black, The River Otters
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Zoocru, The Jondoe, Trash Panda
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Kate McGarry Trio CD Release, ‘The Subject Tonight is Love’
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. $25/$15 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
‘Peter Pan’ at Chapel Hill Dance Theater
An original production with local dancers of all ages from Durham, Chapel Hill, Pittsboro and Hillsborough. Tickets available in advance at the Ballet School of Chapel Hill, 1603 E. Franklin St, as well as at the door. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m. $6-$10. Hanes Theater, Chapel Hill High School, 1709 High School Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nOn3Q8.
Theater
The Christians
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m. $15-$62. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at Bartlett Theater
Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. $15-$25. Bartlett Theater, Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2EmfScz, 919-808-2203.
‘Speak My Soul,’ at NCCU
An original work performed by the Art, Music, Theatre and Dance departments of NCCU. Details: Sunday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m. Farrison Newton Communications Building Auditorium, NCCU, 501 E. Lawson St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Monday, Feb. 19
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EUlg48, 919-929-2787.
Yoya, Maitri, Dupond Dupont
Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus: Sing Bob Dylan and Generationals
Sing Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” and Generationals’ “When They Fight, They Fight” with a live band. Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dai Burger, Uniqu3, Zensofly
Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
Documentary Screening - ‘Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities’
Details: Monday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. Free. Edmonds Classroom Building, Room 207, NCCU, 1801 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-5440.
Tuesday, Feb. 20
Music
UNC Symphony Orchestra
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EuSyJx, 919-962-1039.
Ciompi Quartet w/ Gwen Krosnick, cellist
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, Noon. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. music.duke.edu, 919-660-3300.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Phillip Phillips: The Magnetic Tour, Striking Matches
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. $27.50 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Magic Giant, The Brevet
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nate Mays, The Hoils Dilemma, Jonny Lame, Jen Berg
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Durham Jazz Orchestra
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. $10. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m. $15. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Art
‘Red Summer,’ Wendel A. White, Reception & Artist’s Talk, at CDS
On display through Saturday, Jun. 2. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2BNXE2M, 919-660-3663.
Music
Annual Black History Music Program
Presented by the NCCU Department of Music. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Free. B.N. Duke Auditorium, NCCU, 1851 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2Fiw0bD, 919-530-6321.
Jamie McLean Band: CD Release Party
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pedro the Lion, Marie, Lepanto
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Al Riggs, Vaxxers w/ Joe Westerlund, Dax Beaton
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flor, Handsome Ghost
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.local506.com.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Aliens, Immigrants and other Evildoers’
A sci-fi Latino noir solo show developed by MAP Fund award-winning performance artist José Torres-Tama. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. Free. Historic Playmakers Theatre, UNC, 122 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2C2QP9d.
‘Saint Joan’ at Rubenstein Arts Center
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BcBNRW, 919-684-4444.
Eyes Up Here Comedy Showcase
NC’s funniest ladies. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8:30 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
‘A Trip to Bountiful’
Movies about the African American experience in America in celebration of Black History Month. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. Free. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro St, Durham. mvbcdurham.org, 919-688-1823.
Thursday, Feb. 22
Music
Beauty World
Hosted by Downtown Durham, Inc. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free. Five Points Plaza, Main and East Chapel Hill Sts, Durham. Info: rachel@downtowndurham.com.
The Billy Walton Band
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Lights, Chase Atlantic and DCF
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams, Jon Shain
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
UVB-76, Pow Pow Family Band, The Veldt, Disqo Volante
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Driftwood
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show/$25 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Christians
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Tape Face
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2slWhV9, 919-560-3030.
‘Hamlet’ at Rubenstein Arts Center
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2BcBNRW, 919-684-4444.
Gob Squad
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m. $20. Current Artspace+Studio, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BMTrvX, 919-843-3333.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
‘The Moors’ at Manbites Dog Theater
Bargain preview night. Details: Thursday, Feb. 22, 8:15 p.m. $5. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
