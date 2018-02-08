Calendar of Events: Friday, Feb. 9-Thursday, Feb. 15

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Feb. 9
Art
Ben Hamburger, Artist Talk and Reception, at Eno Gallery
Never miss a local story.
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Eno Gallery, 100 South Churton St, Hillsborough. RSVP: bit.ly/2GFLB6H, 919-883-1415.
Debi Radcliffe, Fabric Artist, at WomanCraft Gifts
Meet Debi, an accomplished seamstress specializing in clothing for American Girl and Bitty baby dolls, and enjoy some refreshments. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m. Free. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2b1gXGp, 919-929-3300.
Grand Re-Opening of FRANK Gallery
Light refreshments provided. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6-9 p.m. FRANK Gallery, University Place, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BXgjoi, 919-636-4135.
‘Fred Good and Friends,’ Triangle Visual Artists, Opening Reception at the Nicholson Gallery
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Free. Nicholson Gallery, The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FLexZF, 919-929-2787.
‘The Seizing of Joy,’ Jane Cheek, Opening Reception at the Nicholson Gallery
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Free. Nicholson Gallery, The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2FLexZF, 919-929-2787.
The Annual Black History: Artists’ Perspectives Exhibition
Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Mar. 11. Free. The Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2nzgYXX, 919-683-1709.
‘Reflections’ Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Art Show
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, University Place, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-412-7947.
Music
Duke Jazz Ensemble w/ Tim Warfield, saxophone
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $5-10/17 and under free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2E6jxaI, 919-660-3300.
Banjo Romantika Band
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 7 p.m. Free. Vimala’s Curryblossom Cafe, 431 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FKPjdU, 919-929-3833.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Gin-Soaked Blues w/ Tea Cup Gin
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Boom Unit Mardi Gras
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Yarn, John Howie Jr., Rosewood Bluff
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
WXYC Valentine’s Day Dance
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. $5-$8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Thirsty Curses, Volk, Cosmic Punk
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
John Maus, Gary War
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
H.C. McEntire, Durty Dub’s Charley Pride Tribute, Christy Smith
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sam King and the Directions Band
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Foxture w/ Uruguay & Animalweapon
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 9 p.m. $7, 21+; $9, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Deep Valley Drifters; Calling by Joy Greenwolfe. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
An Evening of Entertainment
Presented by The DPS Scholarship Foundation and Durham Public Schools; 2018 annual fundraiser. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. $12.50-$25. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2nGrtt6, 919-680-2787.
Eddie Izzard: Believe Me
Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 8 p.m. $45-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2saqRkn, 919-560-3030.
The Christians
Preview. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Outings
The Sit-In Series
Hip Hop and Soul music from NC artists; beer/wine; fine art by community artists. Donations benefit The Collins Brothers’ Endowment at NC A&T. Details: Friday, Feb. 9, 7-10 p.m. $10 suggested donation. The Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2BOD5yN, 919-599-1136.
Saturday, Feb. 10
Music
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $50-$120. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2E6sW6c, 919-680-2787.
Arlo Guthrie
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $39-$75. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2nErCxm, 919-560-3030.
Jennifer Koh, ‘Shared Madness: New Work for Solo Violin’
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yfUDBL, 919-684-4444.
Ellis Dyson and The Shambles, The Bulltown Strutters
Samedi Gras Great Big Fat Saturday Bash. The first 100 people will receive a free bowl of red beans and rice. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8-11 p.m. $12. Murphey School, 3717 Murphy School Rd, Durham. facebook.com/DurhamMardiGras.
Spectrum Concert
Featuring 15 ensembles, chamber groups, soloists, and researchers, showcasing the talent of the UNC Department of Music. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2nDH6BO, 919-962-1039.
Randall Bramblett & Band
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bull City Blues Band
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Why?, Open Mike Eagle
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Amigo Album Release Party, Jon Lindsay, Al Riggs
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $7 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Blood Red River, Turbo Gatto, Blue Frequency
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Brazilian Carnaval Party
Featuring Caique Vidal & Batuque, Batala Durham and NC Brazilian Arts Project. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Angela Bingham Trio
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
An Evening with Gino Fanelli
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $6, 21+; $8, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Valentine Dance and Chocolates
Grab your partner (or find one at the dance!) and your dancing shoes, and enjoy a night of music by The Ambassadors Big Band, chocolate, and love! Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30-10 p.m. $15 Advance/$20 Door. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2E5nNr1, 919-942-3540.
Viennese Ball
Food, music, and Viennese dance, featuring a live waltz orchestra and polka band. Dance lessons at the beginning of the evening. Fundraiser for the Duke Wind Symphony. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7-11 p.m. $12 ea/$20 couple. Freeman Center for Jewish Life, Duke University, 1415 Faber St, Durham. bit.ly/2E6haVm, 919-660-3333.
Theater
The Christians
Opening. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Opening night. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. $15-$48. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
Transactors Improv: ‘The Five Ages of Love’
Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $10-$15. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2GHQaNS, 919-929-2787.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2E4flIP, 919-929-2787.
Blackspace Poetry Slam Finals
Youth poets compete for a spot on Blackspace Poetry’s Slam Team. The winner and top 4 competitors of this year’s Grand Slam will represent the City of Durham at the 21st Annual BNV competition in Chicago this July. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. $5-$10 Advance/$8-$12 Day of Show. NorthStar, 220 W. Geer St, Durham. bit.ly/2GVlQzm.
Movies
Reel Israel: 5th Annual Israeli Documentary Films, ‘Child Mother’
Film screening will be followed by evocative, honest discussions, led by Shai Ginsburg. Details: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7-9 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ynOitd, 919-942-8914.
Sunday, Feb. 11
Music
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $32.50-$111. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2E6sW6c, 919-680-2787.
Valentine’s Weekend Jazz Concert
Annual concert featuring the Duke University, North Carolina Central University, & UNC-Chapel Hill Jazz Ensembles. Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. $15. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Ey8x75, 919-660-3300.
Organ Recital Series: Dongho Lee & Andrew Pester
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5 p.m. Free. Duke Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EHy12d, 919-660-3300.
Jennifer Koh, ‘Shared Madness: New Work for Solo Violin’
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 3 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2yfUDBL, 919-684-4444.
UNC Wind Ensemble
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2nK85L7, 919-962-1039.
Faculty Recital: Brent Wissick and Elaine Funaro
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2E548Mh, 919-962-1039.
Durham Symphony Orchestra tribute to Langston Hughes & Ella Fitzgerald
Special guests Yolanda Rabun, Al Strong and Dasan Ahanu. Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 4 p.m. $10-$35. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2s2sOiK, 919-683-1709.
Ann Arader
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Adult Mom, Chris Farren
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Noah Gundersen, Aaron Gillespie
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Feeding Fingers, M Is We, Konvoi, 20th Century Boy
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Local 506, 506 West Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.local506.com.
Roots of Creation, Kash’d Out, The Elovaters
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Common Woman Chorus Cabaret
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 5-7 p.m. Donations accepted. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Ticket sale proceeds from the Feb. 11th, 7 p.m. performance will go to the Holocaust Speaker’s Bureau. Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
Bright Star Theater presents Frederick Douglass
Recommended for 4th grade through adult. Highlights Douglass’ awe-inspiring life, and celebrates both the power of education and a life of courage. Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 2-3 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Drqbw8, 919-968-2777; Details: Sunday, Feb. 11, 4-5 p.m. Hargraves Community Center, 216 N. Roberson St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Drqbw8, 919-968-2794.
Monday, Feb. 12
Music
Marillion
Details: Monday, Feb. 12, 8:30 p.m. $40-$65. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2EKNbn2, 919-560-3030.
Declan McKenna
Details: Monday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m. $15 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus: Sing Julia Michaels and MGMT
Sing Julia Michaels’ “Issues” and MGMT’s “Kids” with a live band. Details: Monday, Feb. 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. 12 and under free with adult ticket. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Music
The Langston Hughes Project: Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods For Jazz
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $31-$41. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2s6qs2s, 919-560-3030.
Chamber Music Master Class w/ JACK Quartet
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2nE6BTq, 919-660-3300.
18th and 19th Century Song Recital
Featuring Duke voice students accompanied on period instruments. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Biddle Music Bldg, Duke University, 105 Mary Duke Biddle, Durham. 919-660-3300.
Durham Mardi Gras: The Wiley Fosters, Coleslaw
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sons of Apollo, Sifting
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Phatlynx
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Durham Mardi Gras Celebration
Featuring Bulltown Strutters and Boom Unit Brass Band. Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Heart of Carolina Jazz Orchestra
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. $10. Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
The Christians
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. $15. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Music
Masterclass: Peter Takács, piano
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2:30 p.m. $5-$10. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2nDdlku, 919-962-1039.
Valentine Dinner and Dance w/ David Quick Jazz Band
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Baroque’n Hearted: A Valentine’s Love Letter to 17th Century Italy
Performed by Heartland Baroque, along with guest artist, Soprano Margaret Carpenter Haigh. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Free. Ackland Art Museum, 101 South Columbia St, Chapel Hill. heartlandbaroque.org, 812-360-5263.
Thomas Rhyant’s Valentine Special
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Al Riggs, Stevie
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Even the Losers: A Tom Petty Tribute
Featuring Kym Register, Libby Rodenberg, Shirlette Ammons, MC Taylor, Phil Cook, Rissi Palmer & others. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. $10-$12. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
Love To Laugh Comedy Tour starring Arnez J, Kountry Wayne, Cocoa Brown, & Special K
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. $49-$59. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Ejcj6M, 919-680-2787.
The Christians
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Movies
‘I Am Not Your Negro’
Movies about the African American experience in America in celebration of Black History Month. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. Free. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro St, Durham. mvbcdurham.org, 919-688-1823.
Thursday, Feb. 15
Music
Earls of Leicester w/ Jonathan Byrd
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $35-$45. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2FQjsbF, 919-560-3030.
Barthold Kuijken Baroque Flute Masterclass and Coaching
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m. Free. Person Hall, UNC, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2GNV8bM, 919-962-1039.
Kenan Artist Recital: Peter Takács, piano
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2nIKr1q, 919-962-1039.
Attacca Quartet
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m. $25. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2E3eZ9i, 919-962-1039.
Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. $25. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2E6udGk, 919-843-3333.
NCCU Vocal Jazz Ensemble Opening Performance
Hayti Heritage Film Festival. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 801 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-5440.
PopUp Chorus: Broadway
Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. $8-$13. 12 and under free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2BXSUTy, 919-929-2787.
Satchmo Babcock
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Corey Smith, Kasey Tyndall
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bebel Gilberto
Seated show. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. $40 Advance/$45 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Magic of Adam Trent
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. $22-$65. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2nKUlQt, 919-680-2787.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. $15-$57. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
Bright Star Theater presents George Washington Carver & Friends
An educational, fun and interactive performance about African American botanist and inventor, George Washington Carver. Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 4-5:30 p.m. Free. Stanford L. Warren Branch Library, Meeting Room, 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2DXtrf7, 919-560-0270.
Movies
2018 Hayti Heritage Film Festival, Opening Night Reception, ‘Claudine’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 15, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Reception; 6:30-9 p.m. Screening of “Claudine.” $5-$35. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. bit.ly/2BPafy2, 919-683-1709.
Comments