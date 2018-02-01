Calendar of Events: Friday, Feb. 2-Thursday, Feb. 8

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Feb. 2
Art
Hugh DaVinci Bullock, Artwork
Never miss a local story.
Artist Hugh DaVinci Bullock is a descendant of slaves and was born and raised in Granville County. Details: On exhibit throughout February. Richard H. Thornton Library, 210 Main St, Oxford. 919-693-1121.
Music
Carolina Women’s Choral Showcase
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, HIll Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2BCwMOm, 919-962-1039.
Paul Dresher Ensemble: Sound Maze
An experiential sound installation designed for all ages, all abilities and all levels of musicianship. Last entry will be 45 minutes past the ticketed time. Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 3 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 8 p.m. 9 p.m. $10-$20. Current Artspace+Studio, 123 W. Franklin St, Bldg C, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uS3qNK, 919-843-3333.
Carla Copeland-Burns, flute, & Inara Zandmane, piano, with Alex Liedtke, oboe
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rNXlAD, 919-660-3300.
Aimee Mann w/ Jonathan Coulton
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. $37. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DNtRZp, 919-560-3030.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
JW Jones
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Emma’s Lounge, Magnolia Collective, Lester Coalbanks and The Seven Sorrows
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m., Back Room. $7 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
JPhono1, Surrender Human, The Bruised Fruit
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Shred for Music Ed
Proceeds benefit the C.E. Jordan High School Band program. Featuring Undrask, The Reticent; Kairos, A Light Divided. Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Will Caviness Quartet
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Emily Musolino w/ The Nitrogen Tone
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m. $6, 21+/$8, 18+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Les Misérables
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m. $195-$500 (resale only). DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Movies
18 at 18: Nathaniel Dorsky at Duke
Four nights of films, featuring 18 films from Nathaniel Dorsky, screened at silent speed, 18 frames per second. Details: Begins Friday, Feb 2 through Monday, Feb. 5, 7-9 p.m. Tickets free; reservations required. Rubenstein Arts Center, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DKjktQ, 919-433-9808.
Outings
Virtual Reality Tournament: Protonwar
Come in anytime between 3-7 p.m. to sign up. Tournament begins at 7 p.m. Details: Friday, Feb. 2, 3-7 p.m. $12 entry fee. Augmentality Labs, 207 North Church St, Durham. bit.ly/2GpfCYp, 919-748-4578.
Saturday, Feb. 3
Music
The Sun-Stipe-Rice Piano Trio Concert
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. Free; collection received to benefit the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Refugee Support Center. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2nlWnGk, 919-942-3540.
Yarn/Wire Ensemble
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, HIll Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CUqhIi, 919-962-1039.
Paul Dresher Ensemble: Sound Maze
An experiential sound installation designed for all ages, all abilities and all levels of musicianship. Last entry will be 45 minutes past the ticketed time. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.; 11 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 8 p.m. $10-$20. Current Artspace+Studio, 123 W. Franklin St, Bldg C, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uS3qNK, 919-843-3333.
Elizabeth Byrum Linnartz, soprano & David Heid, piano
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 4 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rN8wJL, 919-660-3300.
The Quebe Sisters, Little Suzy
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Bob Marley Birthday Bash: Mickey Mills & Steel, Jamrock, Zion Project, DJ Ras J
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8:30 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Girl Werewolf, Zigtebra, August is Ours
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Boom Unit Brass Band, The Spectacles, Funktion
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8:30 p.m. The Kraken, 2823 NC Highway 54 West, Chapel Hill. thekrakenbar.com.
YOLO Karaoke
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Brandon Lee Sextet
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Les Misérables
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $111-$328 (resale only). DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Preview. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
The Monti 10th Annual Hippo Awards
The Monti is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create community through the telling of stories. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 8 p.m. $20-$22. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EmS2uO, 919-929-2787.
Outings
Rubenstein Arts Center at Duke University Grand Opening Party
Featuring music, food and more. All are welcome. Details: Saturday, Feb. 3, 1-4 p.m. Free. Rubenstein Arts Center, Duke University, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2FpxLUu, 919-660-1700.
Sunday, Feb. 4
Art
Peter Marin, Painting, Reception, at Preservation Chapel Hill
On exhibit through Sunday, Feb. 25. Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2-4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel Hill, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. preservationchapelhill.org, 919-942-7818.
Music
Rare Music Concert: Commissioning Mozart
Featuring Elaine Funaro, harpsichord; Randall Love, pianoforte; Matvey Lapin, violin; Suzanne Rousso, viola; Stephanie Vial, cello. Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 3 p.m. $25. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2rSg5iA, 919-660-3300.
Paul Dresher Ensemble: Sound Maze
An experiential sound installation designed for all ages, all abilities and all levels of musicianship. Last entry will be 45 minutes past the ticketed time. Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m.; 4 p.m. $10-$20. Current Artspace+Studio, 123 W. Franklin St, Bldg C, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uS3qNK, 919-843-3333.
Few Good Things, Old Codger
Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Callers’ Collective Contra Corners Dance
Music by Paul Fackler, Colin Cannell, and Julie Gorka. Calling by members of the Callers’ Collective. Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 2-5 p.m. Small donation at the door to cover costs. Triangle Dance Studios, 2603 S. Miami Blvd, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Les Misérables
Details: Sunday, Feb. 4, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $58-$467 (resale only). DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.
Monday, Feb. 5
Music
Paul Dresher Ensemble: Sound Maze
An experiential sound installation designed for all ages, all abilities and all levels of musicianship. Last entry will be 45 minutes past the ticketed time. Details: Monday, Feb. 5, 6 p.m.; 7 p.m.; 8 p.m. $10-$20. Current Artspace+Studio, 123 W. Franklin St, Bldg C, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2uS3qNK, 919-843-3333.
Charlie Hunter Trio featuring Keita Ogawa and Lucy Woodward
Details: Monday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., Back Room. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday, Feb. 6
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
War on Women, Special Guests
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Brice Randall Bickford, Aurora Birch
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Triangle Jazz Orchestra
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 8 p.m. $10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Social Dance Classes for LGBTQ & Allies
Swing, Ballroom, Latin, Country & Freestyle Dances. Couples and singles welcome. Details: Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Drop-In-Pay-What-You-Can. Spanky’s Restaurant & Bar, Upstairs, 101 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. Info: 760-580-0116.
Theater
The Christians
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Wednesday, Feb. 7
Music
The Temptations and The Four Tops
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. $45-$175. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2Enbtng, 919-680-2787.
Marcia Ball Band
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m. $35 Seated/$30 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Willie Watson, Anna Tivel
Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Back Room. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
Molière’s Tartuffe
Preview. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
Movies
The Watsons Go to Birmingham
Movies about the African American experience in America in celebration of Black History Month. Details: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. Free. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 1007 S. Roxboro St, Durham. mvbcdurham.org, 919-688-1823.
Thursday, Feb. 8
Art
‘The Ridge: A Journey of Durham History in Vintage Postcards,’ Opening Reception
Over 100 vintage postcards from John Schelp’s collection. Exhibit runs through Wednesday, Feb. 28. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 5-8 p.m. Free. Horse & Buggy Press and Friends Gallery, 1116 Broad St, Durham. bit.ly/2E4SzUe, 919-949-4847.
Murs, 9th Wonder
Music
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m. $28 GA/$10 Duke Students. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
‘Bad Jews’ at Levin Jewish Community Center
Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. $10-$18. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 West Cornwallis Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2EhvXgV, 919-753-6626.
Molière’s Tartuffe
Preview. Details: Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DMmwoP, 919-962-7529.
Comments