Antony Hamilton & Alisdair Macindoe perform “Meeting,” a mixture of classic of B-boy moves and contemporary dance, at Duke’s Rubenstein Arts Center beginning Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 26-Thursday, Feb. 1

January 25, 2018 06:00 AM

Friday, Jan. 26

Art

Last Fridays Art Walk in Hillsborough

Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.

Music

Violinist Sarah Plum: Music by Duke composers

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DLdfxY, 919-660-3300.

The Latin Side of Bobby Hutcherson: A Tribute Concert

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FXCFt4, 919-962-1039.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Victor Wainwright & The Train

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Dr. Bacon

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Enter Shikari, Milk Teeth, Single Mothers

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cooper Alan and Dissimilar South, Justin Fouts, Veronica Sarria

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cold Cream, Pie Face Girls, Housefire

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Big Spoon: A Benefit for the McNaught Family

Featuring Console Command, Craicdown, The River Otters. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BkcM3b, 919-901-0875.

PlayPlay’s EP Release Party: PlayPlay, Queen Plz, Treee City, Zensofly

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dan Hitchcock Quartet featuring Anne-Claire Niver

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance: Rushfest

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Tim Smith and Eileen Regan. Caller will be Emily Rush. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Art

‘Sentience: Works by Adam Cohen,’ Artist Reception

On exhibit through Friday, May 25. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. National Humanities Center, 7 T.W. Alexander Dr, RTP. bit.ly/2DsgE7a, 919-549-0661.

Music

Duke University String School Faculty Recital

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2mSGtnz, 919-660-3300.

Jonathan Bagg, viola & Emely Phelps, piano

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DNNAEO, 919-684-4444.

Faculty Recital: Melissa Martin, soprano

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DqxcNJ, 919-962-1039.

Lloyd Cole

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2DuUNwN, 919-929-2787.

The Relative Pitch Open Mic for Youth Hosted by Rissi Palmer

For singers and musicians 18 years and younger. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 4-5 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. bit.ly/2n0iodP, 919-401-1979.

Joe Bell & The Stinging Blades

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Tennis, Overcoats

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Cat’s Cradle

P3 LVL3 EXP//3 featuring Hambone, Mayday, AC & Q the Captain, Meetro, RedJones, Zero Gravity and more. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Secretary Pool, The Dead Bedrooms, The Cannonball Jars

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Metal Pole Mayhem: Grlz Rock

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. $20 GA/$35 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Mike Blair and The Stonewalls

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8-11 p.m. Open Eye Cafe, 101 S. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-968-9410.

Rachel Baiman, Kate Rhudy

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Prance: A Prince Dance Party, Fifi Hifi, Mike D

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. $7/$5 before 10 p.m., 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Al Strong

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DsjtoV, 919-560-3030.

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Movies

Reel Israel: 5th Annual Israeli Documentary Films, ‘Babylon Dreamers’

Film screening will be followed by evocative, honest discussions, led by Shai Ginsburg. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 7-9 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ynOitd, 919-942-8914.

Outings

NCCU Athletics First Pitch Dinner & Silent Auction

Boston Red Sox legend Jim Rice will be the special guest. Adam Grossman, the Chief Marketing Officer of the Boston Red Sox & Fenway Sports Management, will be the keynote speaker. Tony Riggsbee will emcee. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. $75. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2rB14BB, 919-530-6721.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Art

‘Youth in Focus,’ Reception, at Carrboro Branch Library

Featuring artwork by artists from The Corner Teen Center and FRANK Gallery’s Karen Youth Art Group. On exhibit through Tuesday, May 15. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2-4:30 p.m. Carrboro Branch Library, McDougle Media Center, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Du3OGh.

Music

Rachel Niketopoulos & Chris Caudill, natural horns; Vonda Darr, harp; Jacqueline Nappi, piano

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Dq8ix3, 919-684-4444.

Cornell University’s Sierra Duo

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2rk0jgc, 919-962-1039.

Carolina Wind Quintet

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2mW1kGt, 919-962-1039.

Kyle Lacy and The Harlem River Noise

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Kevin Baker

Performing music from the 50’s to today. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.

1st Annual Carrboro Django Fest: Stephane Wrembel & Onyx Club Boys

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m., Back Room. $15-$30. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Gaelic Storm

Seated show. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Burns, Eden Falling, Pretend I’m a Genius

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

School of Rock Cary

An afternoon of tunes by Queen, Sabbath, U2 and The Cure. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Movies

ADF’s Movies by Movers Winter Screening

Featuring the films Early Mourning; Behind the Wall; Walking the Green Sound: a Dance Film for the Trees; and Apostasy. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3-4 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DF2Xlj, 919-684-6402.

Outings

The Carolina Inn Wedding Showcase

Sample cake from several bakeries, hold bouquets of flowers in your hands, listen to music, and see the most exquisite wedding gowns from top couture designers. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 1-4 p.m. $15. The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GbqUzl, 919-933-2001.

Monday, Jan. 29

Music

Bummerville, The Born Agains

Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Flash Chorus: Sing the Go-Gos and The Decemberists

Sing the Go-Go’s “Our Lips are Sealed” and The Decemberists’ “Sons and Daughters.” Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Destroyer, Mega Bog

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Must Be The Holy Ghost, Deaf Poets, Night Battles

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

NCJRO

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Dance

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. $109. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BwRlO9, 919-843-3333.

Theater

Les Misérables

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. $195-$500. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.

Movies

Documentary, ANGST

Hosted by the Chapel Hill and East chapel Hill High PTSAs, and the Public School Foundation. Followed by a panel discussion among community experts. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7-9 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill High School, Hanes Theater, 1709 High School Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DAGVRF, 919-619-3279.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Music

Bruce Katz Band

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Dangerous Summer, Microwave & The Band Camino

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Mike Wallace, Drag Sounds, Scanners, Bangzz

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

Les Misérables

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. $194-$483. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Movies

Early Release Movie Showing: Spider-Man Homecoming

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2-4 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Ai0U1P, 919-560-8590.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Art

Jinxiu Alice Zhao Paintings at Eno River Gallery

Chinese brush paintings emphasizing nature including flowers, trees, plants, and landscapes. Details: On exhibit through Thursday, Apr. 12. M-Th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Su 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham. 919-489-2575.

Music

Flute Duo Recital

Featuring flutists Lindsay Leach-Sparks and Brooks deWetter Smith. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2mQGDuT, 919-962-1039.

Nash Street Ramblers

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Typhoon, Bad Bad Hats, Sunbathe

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Be Loud! Carolina: MKR, People of Earth, Local Flora

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Raptor Taxi, Kendall Street Company

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Dance

Antony Hamilton & Alisdair Macindoe - ‘Meeting’

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2y7FeHM, 919-684-4444.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

Les Misérables

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $334-$639. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

The Christians

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.

Movies

Full Frame Documentary Winter Series: ‘Strong Island’

Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2FNSa6K, 919-687-4100.

