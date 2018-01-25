Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 26-Thursday, Feb. 1

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Jan. 26
Art
Last Fridays Art Walk in Hillsborough
Showcasing the talents of local artists. Park once and enjoy five art galleries, artist studios, fine jewelers, boutiques and award-winning restaurants. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 6-9 p.m. Maps and info: bit.ly/2tJjlcr, 919-643-2500.
Music
Violinist Sarah Plum: Music by Duke composers
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DLdfxY, 919-660-3300.
The Latin Side of Bobby Hutcherson: A Tribute Concert
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, UNC, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2FXCFt4, 919-962-1039.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Victor Wainwright & The Train
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dr. Bacon
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Enter Shikari, Milk Teeth, Single Mothers
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cooper Alan and Dissimilar South, Justin Fouts, Veronica Sarria
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cold Cream, Pie Face Girls, Housefire
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Big Spoon: A Benefit for the McNaught Family
Featuring Console Command, Craicdown, The River Otters. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. bit.ly/2BkcM3b, 919-901-0875.
PlayPlay’s EP Release Party: PlayPlay, Queen Plz, Treee City, Zensofly
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dan Hitchcock Quartet featuring Anne-Claire Niver
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance: Rushfest
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Tim Smith and Eileen Regan. Caller will be Emily Rush. Details: Friday, Jan. 26, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Friday, Jan. 26, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Saturday, Jan. 27
Art
‘Sentience: Works by Adam Cohen,’ Artist Reception
On exhibit through Friday, May 25. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Free. National Humanities Center, 7 T.W. Alexander Dr, RTP. bit.ly/2DsgE7a, 919-549-0661.
Music
Duke University String School Faculty Recital
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2mSGtnz, 919-660-3300.
Jonathan Bagg, viola & Emely Phelps, piano
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DNNAEO, 919-684-4444.
Faculty Recital: Melissa Martin, soprano
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 6 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DqxcNJ, 919-962-1039.
Lloyd Cole
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2DuUNwN, 919-929-2787.
The Relative Pitch Open Mic for Youth Hosted by Rissi Palmer
For singers and musicians 18 years and younger. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 4-5 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. bit.ly/2n0iodP, 919-401-1979.
Joe Bell & The Stinging Blades
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat ‘Mother Blues’ Cohen
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Tennis, Overcoats
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8:30 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Cat’s Cradle
P3 LVL3 EXP//3 featuring Hambone, Mayday, AC & Q the Captain, Meetro, RedJones, Zero Gravity and more. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 10 p.m., Back Room. $7. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Secretary Pool, The Dead Bedrooms, The Cannonball Jars
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Metal Pole Mayhem: Grlz Rock
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. $20 GA/$35 VIP. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Mike Blair and The Stonewalls
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8-11 p.m. Open Eye Cafe, 101 S. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-968-9410.
Rachel Baiman, Kate Rhudy
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 7 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Prance: A Prince Dance Party, Fifi Hifi, Mike D
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m. $7/$5 before 10 p.m., 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Al Strong
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
The Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $35. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2DsjtoV, 919-560-3030.
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Movies
Reel Israel: 5th Annual Israeli Documentary Films, ‘Babylon Dreamers’
Film screening will be followed by evocative, honest discussions, led by Shai Ginsburg. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 7-9 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ynOitd, 919-942-8914.
Outings
NCCU Athletics First Pitch Dinner & Silent Auction
Boston Red Sox legend Jim Rice will be the special guest. Adam Grossman, the Chief Marketing Officer of the Boston Red Sox & Fenway Sports Management, will be the keynote speaker. Tony Riggsbee will emcee. Details: Saturday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. $75. Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St, Durham. bit.ly/2rB14BB, 919-530-6721.
Sunday, Jan. 28
Art
‘Youth in Focus,’ Reception, at Carrboro Branch Library
Featuring artwork by artists from The Corner Teen Center and FRANK Gallery’s Karen Youth Art Group. On exhibit through Tuesday, May 15. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2-4:30 p.m. Carrboro Branch Library, McDougle Media Center, 900 Old Fayetteville Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Du3OGh.
Music
Rachel Niketopoulos & Chris Caudill, natural horns; Vonda Darr, harp; Jacqueline Nappi, piano
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. Free. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2Dq8ix3, 919-684-4444.
Cornell University’s Sierra Duo
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3 p.m. $10-$15. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2rk0jgc, 919-962-1039.
Carolina Wind Quintet
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2mW1kGt, 919-962-1039.
Kyle Lacy and The Harlem River Noise
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Kevin Baker
Performing music from the 50’s to today. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2:30 p.m. $3. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-918-7364.
1st Annual Carrboro Django Fest: Stephane Wrembel & Onyx Club Boys
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m., Back Room. $15-$30. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Gaelic Storm
Seated show. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$28 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Burns, Eden Falling, Pretend I’m a Genius
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
School of Rock Cary
An afternoon of tunes by Queen, Sabbath, U2 and The Cure. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, Noon. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Movies
ADF’s Movies by Movers Winter Screening
Featuring the films Early Mourning; Behind the Wall; Walking the Green Sound: a Dance Film for the Trees; and Apostasy. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 3-4 p.m. Free. Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DF2Xlj, 919-684-6402.
Outings
The Carolina Inn Wedding Showcase
Sample cake from several bakeries, hold bouquets of flowers in your hands, listen to music, and see the most exquisite wedding gowns from top couture designers. Details: Sunday, Jan. 28, 1-4 p.m. $15. The Carolina Inn, 211 Pittsboro St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2GbqUzl, 919-933-2001.
Monday, Jan. 29
Music
Bummerville, The Born Agains
Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus: Sing the Go-Gos and The Decemberists
Sing the Go-Go’s “Our Lips are Sealed” and The Decemberists’ “Sons and Daughters.” Details: Monday, Jan. 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tuesday, Jan. 30
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Destroyer, Mega Bog
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $20 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Must Be The Holy Ghost, Deaf Poets, Night Battles
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $8. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
NCJRO
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Dance
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. $109. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2BwRlO9, 919-843-3333.
Theater
Les Misérables
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m. $195-$500. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.
Movies
Documentary, ANGST
Hosted by the Chapel Hill and East chapel Hill High PTSAs, and the Public School Foundation. Followed by a panel discussion among community experts. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 7-9 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill High School, Hanes Theater, 1709 High School Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2DAGVRF, 919-619-3279.
Wednesday, Jan. 31
Music
Bruce Katz Band
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Dangerous Summer, Microwave & The Band Camino
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Mike Wallace, Drag Sounds, Scanners, Bangzz
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
Les Misérables
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. $194-$483. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Movies
Early Release Movie Showing: Spider-Man Homecoming
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2-4 p.m. Free. Southwest Regional Library, Children’s Programming Room, 3605 Shannon Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Ai0U1P, 919-560-8590.
Thursday, Feb. 1
Art
Jinxiu Alice Zhao Paintings at Eno River Gallery
Chinese brush paintings emphasizing nature including flowers, trees, plants, and landscapes. Details: On exhibit through Thursday, Apr. 12. M-Th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Su 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham. 919-489-2575.
Music
Flute Duo Recital
Featuring flutists Lindsay Leach-Sparks and Brooks deWetter Smith. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2mQGDuT, 919-962-1039.
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Typhoon, Bad Bad Hats, Sunbathe
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Be Loud! Carolina: MKR, People of Earth, Local Flora
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Raptor Taxi, Kendall Street Company
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dance
Antony Hamilton & Alisdair Macindoe - ‘Meeting’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m. $10-$28. Rubenstein Arts Center, Von Der Heyden Studio Theater, Duke University, 2020 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2y7FeHM, 919-684-4444.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
Les Misérables
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $334-$639. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DRKcsK, 919-680-2787.
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
The Christians
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m. $15-$47. Playmakers Repertory Company, 120 Country Club Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2n1Va6P, 919-962-7529.
Movies
Full Frame Documentary Winter Series: ‘Strong Island’
Details: Thursday, Feb. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. RSVP: bit.ly/2FNSa6K, 919-687-4100.
