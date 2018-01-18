Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 19-Thursday, Jan. 25

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Jan. 19
Art
‘DREAMers: A visual art conversation about DACA, Deportation Defense, and the American Dream,’ Opening Reception, at Pleiades Arts
On exhibit through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. pleiadesartdurham.com, 919-797-2706.
‘Packaging Space’ and ‘The Bull Meets the Bayou,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery
On exhibit through Saturday, Feb. 10. Light snacks and drinks will be served; as well as free art making. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Dp6DoJ, 919-688-6960.
‘Black,’ by Evan Nicole Bell
Documentary photography exhibit on black life by Duke University student Evan Nicole Bell. Details: On exhibit through Monday, Feb. 5. Louise Jones Brown Gallery, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2mujKxV, 443-535-2272.
Durham Arts Council Third Friday Reception
New exhibits, dance and music performances, crafts, refreshments. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2ANHDVi, 919-560-2719.
‘Michael Banks: Art to Live By,” at Alexander Dickson House
On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 22. Details: Begins Friday, Jan. 19. Free. Alexander Dickson House, Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2DmQVgA, 919-732-7741.
Music
NCCU Martin Luther King, Jr. Cultural Celebration
Performances by students from NCCU’s Departments of Art, Music, and Theatre and Dance. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-5440.
Jeremy Denk & Stefan Jackiw w/ New York Polyphony
Program titled “Ives Violin Sonatas.” Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zOylZD, 919-684-4444.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Albert Castiglia
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Little Willie Farmer
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Eno River Rats Release Party, Nick Shanahan and D Town Deuce
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Antique Hearts, Zoe Child
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
An Evening with The Steel Wheels
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$23 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Nevernauts, Smoke From All The Fiction, Vaughn, Hyacinth
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Svetlana and The Delancey Five
Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Nicola Bullock: Imago
Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.
Contra Dance
Third Friday dance sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by Jeff Spero and Ben Schreiber; Caller will be Jacqui Grennan. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Opening night and reception. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Saturday, Jan. 20
Music
Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2jeEU1h, 919-684-4444.
Audra McDonald
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $29-$99. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CiFUJ5, 919-843-3333.
Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam
Sponsored by PineCone. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Smile the Band
Northern High School Reunion Get-Together. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Cool John Ferguson
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Charlie Mars, Abigail Dowd
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Elementary, Loose Jets, Horizontal Hold, Z Plan
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30-11 p.m. The City Tap, 89 Hillsboro St, Pittsboro. thecitytap.com, 919-545-0562.
The Conjure, Danni Cassette, Gemynii, Femithefemme
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Joel Frahm w/ Jason Foureman Trio
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $25/$20 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Nicola Bullock: Imago
Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.
Theater
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Transactors Improv, ‘Winter’
Fully improvised one-act play. Intended for adult audiences; PG-13. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. Walltown Children's Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. $10-$15. bit.ly/2EBASIK, 919-824-0937.
No Shame Theater
An open performance venue for original works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2DbxAM5, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Reel Israel: 5th Annual Israeli Documentary Films, ‘Death in The Terminal’
Film screening will be followed by evocative, honest discussions, led by Shai Ginsburg. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 7-9 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ynOitd, 919-942-8914.
Sunday, Jan. 21
Music
Audra McDonald
Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. $29-$109. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CiFUJ5, 919-843-3333.
Women’s Voices Chorus Winter Concert: Song of the Universal
Will explore themes of war, the wish for peace, and the redemptive powers of nature, love and mercy. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. $17 Adults/$7 Students. University United Methodist Church, 150 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ATKGv6, 919-307-6860.
Organ Scholars Recital: Joseph Fala and Jacob M. Montgomery
Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Free; $5 for parking. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DI8XaK, 919-681-9488.
Borromeo String Quartet
Pre-concert discussion at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m. $25/Free 18 under. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.
David Arcus Organ Recital at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church
Program entitled "Two Are Plenty," featuring compositions written expressly for organs for two manual keyboards and one pedal keyboard. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Dp5lKG, 919-732-9308.
Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus Winter Concert
"The Universal Language of Arts" explores the commonalities of musical expression across the globe. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3-4 p.m. $10 suggested donation. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. 919-360-5242.
Mysti Mayhem Trio
Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Other Guys and The Loreleis
Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Coco Amino, Estuarie, Jameson
Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Gobsmacked!
Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. $29-$49. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DcxbsM, 919-680-2787.
Monday, Jan. 22
Music
Say Anything, Aaron Gillespie and Backwards Dancer
Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Flash Chorus: Sing the Eurythmics and The Shins
Sing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Kissing the Lipless” with a live band. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Theater
Hot Comedy w/ Brian Burns
With Lauren Faber, Mark Brady, Chanel Ali, Chad Cosby and Tank Smith. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Astralis Chamber Ensemble
Featuring UNC alum Angela Massey, flute, and Taylor Massey, clarinet. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DjZc5G, 919-962-1039.
Say Anything, Aaron Gillespie and Backwards Dancer
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:15 p.m. $22 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wyldlife, Criminal Kids
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Wednesday, Jan. 24
Music
Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mike Wallace, S.E. Ward, Hardworker, Stevie, Real Dad
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Felly, Gyyps, Trip Carter
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show/$60 Meet & Greet. Wednesday, Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Girls Rock 3rd Annual Rock Roulette Kick Off
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Jan. 25
Art
‘Aswarm With The Spirits of All Ages Here: Inconceivable Spaces of Slavery and Freedom,’ Exhibit Opening, at Brown Gallery
Created by multimedia artist, Toni Scott. On exhibit through Monday, Apr. 30. Details: Friday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Free. Sonja Haynes Stone Center, Robert and Sallie Brown Gallery, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EAH5EE, 919-962-9001.
Music
Take Me to the River: Memphis Soul & R&B Revue
Featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush & Don Bryant. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. $37-$58. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2mCaoiP, 919-560-3030.
Violin Master Class w/ Sarah Plum
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DpGrdX, 919-660-3300.
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Armand Lenchek & Carter Minor
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Travers Brothership, Tonk, Reese McHenry
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Ira Knight Presents: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation
Audience talkback/discussion and free reception follows performance. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. $20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EOCA9L, 919-929-2787.
