“Aswarm With The Spirits of All Ages Here: Inconceivable Spaces of Slavery and Freedom” by multimedia artist Toni Scott is opening at Brown Gallery at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center in Chapel Hill on Friday, Jan. 25.
“Aswarm With The Spirits of All Ages Here: Inconceivable Spaces of Slavery and Freedom” by multimedia artist Toni Scott is opening at Brown Gallery at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center in Chapel Hill on Friday, Jan. 25. Submitted photo.
“Aswarm With The Spirits of All Ages Here: Inconceivable Spaces of Slavery and Freedom” by multimedia artist Toni Scott is opening at Brown Gallery at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center in Chapel Hill on Friday, Jan. 25. Submitted photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 19-Thursday, Jan. 25

January 18, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..

Friday, Jan. 19

Art

‘DREAMers: A visual art conversation about DACA, Deportation Defense, and the American Dream,’ Opening Reception, at Pleiades Arts

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On exhibit through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Arts, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. pleiadesartdurham.com, 919-797-2706.

‘Packaging Space’ and ‘The Bull Meets the Bayou,’ Opening Reception, at Cameron Gallery

On exhibit through Saturday, Feb. 10. Light snacks and drinks will be served; as well as free art making. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery, Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. bit.ly/2Dp6DoJ, 919-688-6960.

‘Black,’ by Evan Nicole Bell

Documentary photography exhibit on black life by Duke University student Evan Nicole Bell. Details: On exhibit through Monday, Feb. 5. Louise Jones Brown Gallery, 125 Science Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2mujKxV, 443-535-2272.

Durham Arts Council Third Friday Reception

New exhibits, dance and music performances, crafts, refreshments. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 5 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. bit.ly/2ANHDVi, 919-560-2719.

‘Michael Banks: Art to Live By,” at Alexander Dickson House

On exhibit through Sunday, Apr. 22. Details: Begins Friday, Jan. 19. Free. Alexander Dickson House, Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2DmQVgA, 919-732-7741.

Music

NCCU Martin Luther King, Jr. Cultural Celebration

Performances by students from NCCU’s Departments of Art, Music, and Theatre and Dance. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-530-5440.

Jeremy Denk & Stefan Jackiw w/ New York Polyphony

Program titled “Ives Violin Sonatas.” Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. $10-$42. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2zOylZD, 919-684-4444.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Albert Castiglia

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Little Willie Farmer

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Eno River Rats Release Party, Nick Shanahan and D Town Deuce

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Antique Hearts, Zoe Child

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

An Evening with The Steel Wheels

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show/$23 Seats & Eats. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Nevernauts, Smoke From All The Fiction, Vaughn, Hyacinth

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Svetlana and The Delancey Five

Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Nicola Bullock: Imago

Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.

Contra Dance

Third Friday dance sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Music by Jeff Spero and Ben Schreiber; Caller will be Jacqui Grennan. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Opening night and reception. Details: Friday, Jan. 19, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Music

Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $10-$38. Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, 1336 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2jeEU1h, 919-684-4444.

Audra McDonald

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $29-$99. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CiFUJ5, 919-843-3333.

Bluegrass/Americana/Old Time Jam

Sponsored by PineCone. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 1-3 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Smile the Band

Northern High School Reunion Get-Together. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Cool John Ferguson

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Charlie Mars, Abigail Dowd

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

North Elementary, Loose Jets, Horizontal Hold, Z Plan

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tommy Edwards

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:30-11 p.m. The City Tap, 89 Hillsboro St, Pittsboro. thecitytap.com, 919-545-0562.

The Conjure, Danni Cassette, Gemynii, Femithefemme

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Joel Frahm w/ Jason Foureman Trio

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $25/$20 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Nicola Bullock: Imago

Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.

Theater

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8:15 p.m. $10-$20. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Transactors Improv, ‘Winter’

Fully improvised one-act play. Intended for adult audiences; PG-13. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. Walltown Children's Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. $10-$15. bit.ly/2EBASIK, 919-824-0937.

No Shame Theater

An open performance venue for original works of theatre. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2DbxAM5, 919-929-2787.

Movies

Reel Israel: 5th Annual Israeli Documentary Films, ‘Death in The Terminal’

Film screening will be followed by evocative, honest discussions, led by Shai Ginsburg. Details: Saturday, Jan. 20, 7-9 p.m. $5-$10 suggested donation. Kehillah Synagogue, 1200 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ynOitd, 919-942-8914.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Music

Audra McDonald

Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m. $29-$109. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2CiFUJ5, 919-843-3333.

Women’s Voices Chorus Winter Concert: Song of the Universal

Will explore themes of war, the wish for peace, and the redemptive powers of nature, love and mercy. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. $17 Adults/$7 Students. University United Methodist Church, 150 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2ATKGv6, 919-307-6860.

Organ Scholars Recital: Joseph Fala and Jacob M. Montgomery

Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Free; $5 for parking. Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DI8XaK, 919-681-9488.

Borromeo String Quartet

Pre-concert discussion at 3 p.m. Reception to follow. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 4 p.m. $25/Free 18 under. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 82 Kimberly Dr, Durham. 919-493-5451.

David Arcus Organ Recital at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Program entitled "Two Are Plenty," featuring compositions written expressly for organs for two manual keyboards and one pedal keyboard. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 210 St. Mary’s Rd, Hillsborough. bit.ly/2Dp5lKG, 919-732-9308.

Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus Winter Concert

"The Universal Language of Arts" explores the commonalities of musical expression across the globe. Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 3-4 p.m. $10 suggested donation. First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St, Durham. 919-360-5242.

Mysti Mayhem Trio

Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Other Guys and The Loreleis

Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Coco Amino, Estuarie, Jameson

Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Gobsmacked!

Details: Sunday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. $29-$49. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2DcxbsM, 919-680-2787.

Monday, Jan. 22

Music

Say Anything, Aaron Gillespie and Backwards Dancer

Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m. $22 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Flash Chorus: Sing the Eurythmics and The Shins

Sing “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and “Kissing the Lipless” with a live band. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Theater

Hot Comedy w/ Brian Burns

With Lauren Faber, Mark Brady, Chanel Ali, Chad Cosby and Tank Smith. Details: Monday, Jan. 22, 8 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Astralis Chamber Ensemble

Featuring UNC alum Angela Massey, flute, and Taylor Massey, clarinet. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. Free. Moeser Auditorium, Hill Hall, 135 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2DjZc5G, 919-962-1039.

Say Anything, Aaron Gillespie and Backwards Dancer

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:15 p.m. $22 Advance/$27 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Wyldlife, Criminal Kids

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Music

Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Mike Wallace, S.E. Ward, Hardworker, Stevie, Real Dad

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Felly, Gyyps, Trip Carter

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 8 p.m. $18 Advance/$20 Day of Show/$60 Meet & Greet. Wednesday, Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Girls Rock 3rd Annual Rock Roulette Kick Off

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Art

Aswarm With The Spirits of All Ages Here: Inconceivable Spaces of Slavery and Freedom,’ Exhibit Opening, at Brown Gallery

Created by multimedia artist, Toni Scott. On exhibit through Monday, Apr. 30. Details: Friday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Free. Sonja Haynes Stone Center, Robert and Sallie Brown Gallery, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EAH5EE, 919-962-9001.

Music

Take Me to the River: Memphis Soul & R&B Revue

Featuring William Bell, Bobby Rush & Don Bryant. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m. $37-$58. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2mCaoiP, 919-560-3030.

Violin Master Class w/ Sarah Plum

Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. Free. Bone Hall, Duke University, 9 Brodie Gym Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DpGrdX, 919-660-3300.

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Armand Lenchek & Carter Minor

Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Travers Brothership, Tonk, Reese McHenry

Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 8:15 p.m. $6-$12. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Ira Knight Presents: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation

Audience talkback/discussion and free reception follows performance. Details: Thursday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. $20. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2EOCA9L, 919-929-2787.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snow people pop up on UNC's campus

    Students took advantage of the snow day by building snow people throughout campus and taking pictures at the Old Well on Wednesday January 17, 2018.

Snow people pop up on UNC's campus

Snow people pop up on UNC's campus 1:17

Snow people pop up on UNC's campus
Durham Public Schools has a successful college preparatory program, but it's under-enrolled 1:09

Durham Public Schools has a successful college preparatory program, but it's under-enrolled
Road conditions hazardous across Triangle 1:00

Road conditions hazardous across Triangle

View More Video