A free community-wide celebration of the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass will take place at The United Church of Chapel Hill on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 12-Thursday, Jan. 18

January 11, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..

Friday, Jan. 12

Art

Michelle Podgorski, ‘New Growths,’ Opening Reception at The ArtsCenter

On display through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CEn5EC, 919-929-2787.

‘Resolutions 2018,’ Opening Reception, at Hillsborough Gallery of Art

Juried Competition of NC Artists. On exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 21. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 6-9 p.m. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. hillsboroughgallery.com, 919-732-5001.

‘Folk Art in the Library’ at the Orange County Main Public Library

A new collection of self-taught art by five Southern artists: bailey jack, Eric Legge, Irene Tison, Cher Shaffer, and Michael Banks. Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Feb. 25. Free. Orange County Public Main Library, Ground Floor, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-732-8181.

The Coloring Book, A Life Size Coloring Experience

A lifesize coloring book to fill in. Pre-registration required. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 7-10 p.m. $15. The Carrack, 947 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2CWVfTo, 919-294-8605.

Meet Carry Croghan - Fiber Artist at WomanCraft Gifts

Learn about her holistic approach to fiber arts; she has her own sheep, shears them herself, spins the wool, dyes it and knits wonderful creations with the end product. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 5-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2b1gXGp, 919-929-3300.

Music

J.S. Bach Sonatas

Performed by Nicholas DiEugenio and Eric Pritchard, violins; William Conable, cello; Jacqueline Nappi, harpsichord. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EP7Kys, 919-660-3300.

Steep Canyon Rangers

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $19-$69. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yF723A, 919-843-3333.

Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $29. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2lSGKFG, 919-929-2787.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bill Toms & Hard Rain (featuring The Soulville Horns)

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Harvey Dalton Arnold

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Yonder Mountain String Band, The Southern Belles

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Heaven, Organos, and Faults

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Sibannäc, Out of System Transfer, Spaghetti

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

MBalla Release Show, Zensofly, Hasina, Cyanca, Ebz the Artist, A. Yoni J.

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Stephen Anderson Trio

Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Nicola Bullock: Imago

Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Wheelhouse; Calling by Brian Hamshar. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

Improv Percolator

A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2lSGKFG, 919-929-2787.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Music

Steep Canyon Rangers

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $19-$69. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yF723A, 919-843-3333.

The Red Hot Durham Mardi Gras Season Kickoff Party

Featuring Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos and The Bull Town Strutters. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8-11 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Rowdy Square Dance

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Stray Birds, Mad Crush

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Promm, Albert Adams, Konvoi

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Art of Noise Durham Dance Party

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Africa Unplugged

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Nicola Bullock: Imago

Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.

Theater

Transactors Improv for Families: ‘The Snow Show’

Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2E1xvu5, 919-968-7448.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Art

The Medici’s Painter: Carlo Dolci and 17th-Century Florence, Exhibition Closing, at Nasher Museum of Art

Last day of this special exhibit. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $4-$7. Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CQrNLm, 919-684-5135.

Music

Baroque & Beyond Concert

Baritone Steven Kimbrough is featured in arias from Bach’s famous cantata Wachet Auf and in songs from a 1736 Bach collection. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m. $18. Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Cureu7, 919-942-7818.

The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle presents 20th Century Luminaries

Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 30 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2lQAxLd, 919-560-3030.

David Quick’s Jazz Combo

Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Alexander Robichaud, Justine Markman, Lynagh

Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Monday, Jan. 15

Music

The Wombats, Blaenavon and Courtship

Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Peter Case and Dead Rock West

Seated show. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Asher Skeen, Brendan Macie, Oxenford Clerk

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Theater

‘He was a poem, He was a song’

A celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music, poetry and spoken word. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7-9 p.m. Free. Sonja Haynes Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EmwSvj, 919-962-9001.

Movies

Film Screening - Burned: Are Trees the New Coal?

The film tells the story of how biomass companies have hidden behind green labels to become the "alternative-energy savior.” Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2CGDqZk, 919-660-3663.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

Music

Rev. Billy C. Wirtz

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Mike Wallace, Bohemian Grove, 300 Dog Nite, 1970s Film Stock

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.

Theater

Shopkins Live!

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. $25-$45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2CBHPNv, 919-680-2787.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Art

‘The Pass/Fail Series,’ Reception and Artist’s Talk

Artist’s Talk with Steven M. Cozart. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2BgManH, 919-660-3663.

Renzo Ortega, Opening Reception, at John and June Allcott Gallery

On exhibit through Sunday, Feb. 18. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. John and June Alcott Gallery, Hanes Art Center, UNC, 115 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CDQXgj, 919-962-2015.

Music

Dez Mona and B.O.X., SÁGA

Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EQGfog, 919-843-3333.

PopUp Chorus Broadway

Everybody welcome, regardless of ability or experience. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. $8-$13/Kids 12 and under free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CRvmlx, 919-929-2787.

Be Loud! Carolina @CATS:MKR, People of Earth, and Local Flora

Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Nathan Arizona & The New Mexicans, The Big Lonesome, Native Harrow, Juliana Finch

Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tim Barry, Laura Stevenson, Roger Harvey

Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Matthew Paul Butler, Charles Walker, Evel Arc

Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

Nicola Bullock: Imago

Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

The Miraculous and The Mundane

Bargain preview night. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8:15 p.m. $5. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.

Outings

Frederick Douglass at 200 Kickoff Celebration

A community-wide celebration of the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass with an evening of art and song. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Free. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2lNQOk4, 919-942-3540.

