Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 12-Thursday, Jan. 18

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Jan. 12
Art
Michelle Podgorski, ‘New Growths,’ Opening Reception at The ArtsCenter
Never miss a local story.
On display through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. Free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CEn5EC, 919-929-2787.
‘Resolutions 2018,’ Opening Reception, at Hillsborough Gallery of Art
Juried Competition of NC Artists. On exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 21. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 6-9 p.m. Hillsborough Gallery of Arts, 121 N. Churton St, Hillsborough. hillsboroughgallery.com, 919-732-5001.
‘Folk Art in the Library’ at the Orange County Main Public Library
A new collection of self-taught art by five Southern artists: bailey jack, Eric Legge, Irene Tison, Cher Shaffer, and Michael Banks. Details: On exhibit through Sunday, Feb. 25. Free. Orange County Public Main Library, Ground Floor, 137 W. Margaret Ln, Hillsborough. 919-732-8181.
The Coloring Book, A Life Size Coloring Experience
A lifesize coloring book to fill in. Pre-registration required. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 7-10 p.m. $15. The Carrack, 947 E. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2CWVfTo, 919-294-8605.
Meet Carry Croghan - Fiber Artist at WomanCraft Gifts
Learn about her holistic approach to fiber arts; she has her own sheep, shears them herself, spins the wool, dyes it and knits wonderful creations with the end product. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 5-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2b1gXGp, 919-929-3300.
Music
J.S. Bach Sonatas
Performed by Nicholas DiEugenio and Eric Pritchard, violins; William Conable, cello; Jacqueline Nappi, harpsichord. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2EP7Kys, 919-660-3300.
Steep Canyon Rangers
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $19-$69. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yF723A, 919-843-3333.
Jason Marsalis & the 21st Century Trad Band
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $29. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2lSGKFG, 919-929-2787.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bill Toms & Hard Rain (featuring The Soulville Horns)
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Harvey Dalton Arnold
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Yonder Mountain String Band, The Southern Belles
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Heaven, Organos, and Faults
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Sibannäc, Out of System Transfer, Spaghetti
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
MBalla Release Show, Zensofly, Hasina, Cyanca, Ebz the Artist, A. Yoni J.
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Stephen Anderson Trio
Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Nicola Bullock: Imago
Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Wheelhouse; Calling by Brian Hamshar. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Improv Percolator
A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2lSGKFG, 919-929-2787.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Music
Steep Canyon Rangers
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $19-$69. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2yF723A, 919-843-3333.
The Red Hot Durham Mardi Gras Season Kickoff Party
Featuring Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos and The Bull Town Strutters. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8-11 p.m. $10. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Rowdy Square Dance
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8-11:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Stray Birds, Mad Crush
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Promm, Albert Adams, Konvoi
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Art of Noise Durham Dance Party
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Africa Unplugged
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Nicola Bullock: Imago
Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.
Theater
Transactors Improv for Families: ‘The Snow Show’
Details: Saturday, Jan. 13, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2E1xvu5, 919-968-7448.
Sunday, Jan. 14
Art
The Medici’s Painter: Carlo Dolci and 17th-Century Florence, Exhibition Closing, at Nasher Museum of Art
Last day of this special exhibit. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $4-$7. Nasher Museum of Art, Duke University, 2001 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CQrNLm, 919-684-5135.
Music
Baroque & Beyond Concert
Baritone Steven Kimbrough is featured in arias from Bach’s famous cantata Wachet Auf and in songs from a 1736 Bach collection. Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 3 p.m. $18. Chapel of the Cross, 304 E. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2Cureu7, 919-942-7818.
The Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle presents 20th Century Luminaries
Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 30 p.m. $30. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2lQAxLd, 919-560-3030.
David Quick’s Jazz Combo
Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 5-7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Alexander Robichaud, Justine Markman, Lynagh
Details: Sunday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Monday, Jan. 15
Music
The Wombats, Blaenavon and Courtship
Details: Monday, Jan. 15, 8 p.m. $22 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Peter Case and Dead Rock West
Seated show. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Asher Skeen, Brendan Macie, Oxenford Clerk
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Theater
‘He was a poem, He was a song’
A celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music, poetry and spoken word. Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7-9 p.m. Free. Sonja Haynes Stone Center, UNC, 150 South Rd, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2EmwSvj, 919-962-9001.
Movies
Film Screening - Burned: Are Trees the New Coal?
The film tells the story of how biomass companies have hidden behind green labels to become the "alternative-energy savior.” Details: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2CGDqZk, 919-660-3663.
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Music
Rev. Billy C. Wirtz
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Mike Wallace, Bohemian Grove, 300 Dog Nite, 1970s Film Stock
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. 919-286-4400.
Theater
Shopkins Live!
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. $25-$45. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2CBHPNv, 919-680-2787.
Thursday, Jan. 18
Art
‘The Pass/Fail Series,’ Reception and Artist’s Talk
Artist’s Talk with Steven M. Cozart. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. bit.ly/2BgManH, 919-660-3663.
Renzo Ortega, Opening Reception, at John and June Allcott Gallery
On exhibit through Sunday, Feb. 18. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. John and June Alcott Gallery, Hanes Art Center, UNC, 115 S. Columbia St, Chapel Hill. unc.live/2CDQXgj, 919-962-2015.
Music
Dez Mona and B.O.X., SÁGA
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. $10. Memorial Hall, UNC, 114 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2EQGfog, 919-843-3333.
PopUp Chorus Broadway
Everybody welcome, regardless of ability or experience. Not recommended for children under 10. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. $8-$13/Kids 12 and under free. The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2CRvmlx, 919-929-2787.
Be Loud! Carolina @CATS:MKR, People of Earth, and Local Flora
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Nathan Arizona & The New Mexicans, The Big Lonesome, Native Harrow, Juliana Finch
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tim Barry, Laura Stevenson, Roger Harvey
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Matthew Paul Butler, Charles Walker, Evel Arc
Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 9 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Nicola Bullock: Imago
Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
The Miraculous and The Mundane
Bargain preview night. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 8:15 p.m. $5. Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St, Durham. bit.ly/2ClUsIb, 919-682-3343.
Outings
Frederick Douglass at 200 Kickoff Celebration
A community-wide celebration of the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass with an evening of art and song. Details: Thursday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Free. United Church of Chapel Hill, 1321 MLK Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill. bit.ly/2lNQOk4, 919-942-3540.
Comments