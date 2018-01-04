Neville’s Quarter will perform at Steel String Brewery in Carrboro on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
Neville’s Quarter will perform at Steel String Brewery in Carrboro on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. Submitted photo.
Neville’s Quarter will perform at Steel String Brewery in Carrboro on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m. Submitted photo.

Friday Calendar

Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 5-Thursday, Jan. 11

January 04, 2018 06:00 AM

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..

Friday, Jan. 5

Music

Defacto Thezpian

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $12. Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2Agujsh, 919-683-1058.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Terry Wiley Band

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Bette Smith

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Of Good Nature, Porch 40

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Eccentrics, The Dreamhouses, Indoor Cats

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Lillie Mae, Jeremy Squires

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Eric Hirsh Quartet

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Theater

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical

Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.

The Racket/Golden Age ft. Curtis Eller

Live. Indie. Comedy. Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8-10 p.m. Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative, 609 Trent Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CB71Uf, 919-475-1943.

Saturday, Jan. 6

Music

Popa Chubby

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Millie McGuire, Django Haskins (of The Old Ceremony)

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Bear It All: A Karaoke Party for the Carrboro Cubs

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Bobby’s Fever, Thirsty Curses, 90 Proof Therapist

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Thunder Dreamer, Stray Owls

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Keenan McKenzie CD Release Show: ‘Forged in Rhythm’

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers; FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical

Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.

Third Date Rings in the New Year

An hour-long improvised show based on audience suggestion. Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. & 9:15 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2lFVY1m, 919-943-6373.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Art Openings

Bryan Colburn and Linda Prager, Opening Reception, at Preservation Chapel Hill

Bryan Colburn Ellis - mixed media; Linda Prager - ceramics. On exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 28. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2-4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel HIll, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. 919-942-7818.

Music

TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam Road2Memphis Fundraiser: Logie Meachum, Bull City Blues Band & Buddy Black

Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 4-8 p.m. $10 Non-members/$8 Members. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Delta Son, Laura Rabell, The Brooks Hubbard Band

Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Neville’s Quarter

Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 4-6 p.m. Steel String Brewery, 106A South Greensboro St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2nAWbkG, 919-240-7215.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Waltz Sunday

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Live music. All skill levels welcome. No partner needed. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. No admission fee; $10 donation requested. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical

Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.

Monday, Jan. 8

Music

Ben Cosgrove, The Paul Swest

Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

ECU’s Jazz Faculty w/ UNT’s James Riggs and student ensemble

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. $10/$5 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Music

Ben Gerber

Details: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Music

Travis Tritt

Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $41-$55. Friday, Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2kACxqj, 919-560-3030.

Green Level Entertainers

Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Alexander Technique Masterclass for Instrumentalists and Singers with William Conable

Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DrVgft, 919-660-3300.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Nicola Bullock: Imago

Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill

    See scenes from Chapel Hill, NC and the University of North Carolina campus as snow begins falling and quickly sticking Wednesday night, Jan. 3, 2018.

Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill

Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill 0:57

Snow begins falling in Chapel Hill
NC Governor declaring state of emergency for winter storm 2:15

NC Governor declaring state of emergency for winter storm

Watch: Multiple fire departments battle blaze at vacant business 0:47

Watch: Multiple fire departments battle blaze at vacant business

View More Video