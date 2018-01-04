Calendar of Events: Friday, Jan. 5-Thursday, Jan. 11

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Jan. 5
Music
Defacto Thezpian
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. $12. Beyu Caffe, 341 W. Main St, Durham. bit.ly/2Agujsh, 919-683-1058.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Terry Wiley Band
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Bette Smith
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Of Good Nature, Porch 40
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Eccentrics, The Dreamhouses, Indoor Cats
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lillie Mae, Jeremy Squires
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Eric Hirsh Quartet
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Theater
On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical
Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.
The Racket/Golden Age ft. Curtis Eller
Live. Indie. Comedy. Details: Friday, Jan. 5, 8-10 p.m. Monkey Bottom Artists’ Collaborative, 609 Trent Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2CB71Uf, 919-475-1943.
Saturday, Jan. 6
Music
Popa Chubby
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Russ Varnell & His Too Country Band
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Millie McGuire, Django Haskins (of The Old Ceremony)
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m., Back Room. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bear It All: A Karaoke Party for the Carrboro Cubs
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Bobby’s Fever, Thirsty Curses, 90 Proof Therapist
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Thunder Dreamer, Stray Owls
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Keenan McKenzie CD Release Show: ‘Forged in Rhythm’
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers; FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical
Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.
Third Date Rings in the New Year
An hour-long improvised show based on audience suggestion. Details: Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. & 9:15 p.m. $14. Walltown Children’s Theatre, 1225 Berkeley St, Durham. bit.ly/2lFVY1m, 919-943-6373.
Sunday, Jan. 7
Art Openings
Bryan Colburn and Linda Prager, Opening Reception, at Preservation Chapel Hill
Bryan Colburn Ellis - mixed media; Linda Prager - ceramics. On exhibit through Sunday, Jan. 28. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2-4 p.m. Free. Preservation Chapel HIll, Horace Williams House, 610 East Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. 919-942-7818.
Music
TBS 1st Sunday Blues Jam Road2Memphis Fundraiser: Logie Meachum, Bull City Blues Band & Buddy Black
Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 4-8 p.m. $10 Non-members/$8 Members. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Delta Son, Laura Rabell, The Brooks Hubbard Band
Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Neville’s Quarter
Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 4-6 p.m. Steel String Brewery, 106A South Greensboro St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2nAWbkG, 919-240-7215.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Waltz Sunday
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Live music. All skill levels welcome. No partner needed. Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, Lesson 3:30 p.m.; Dance 4-6 p.m. No admission fee; $10 donation requested. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical
Details: Sunday, Jan. 7, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.
Monday, Jan. 8
Music
Ben Cosgrove, The Paul Swest
Details: Monday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
ECU’s Jazz Faculty w/ UNT’s James Riggs and student ensemble
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m. $10/$5 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Wednesday, Jan. 10
Music
Ben Gerber
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $5 Advance/$7 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Music
Travis Tritt
Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $41-$55. Friday, Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. bit.ly/2kACxqj, 919-560-3030.
Green Level Entertainers
Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Alexander Technique Masterclass for Instrumentalists and Singers with William Conable
Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m. Free. Nelson Music Room, Duke University, 1304 Campus Dr, Durham. bit.ly/2DrVgft, 919-660-3300.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Nicola Bullock: Imago
Dance-theater artist Nicola Bullock contends with femininity, aging and desire through a phantasmagorical sci-fi journey. Details: Thursday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Durham Fruit Company, 305 S. Dillard St, Durham. bit.ly/2B80QlR.
