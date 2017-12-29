Calendar of Events: Friday, Dec. 29-Thursday, Jan. 4

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like event to appear in the calendar..
Friday, Dec. 29
Music
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Josh Preslar Band Holiday Party
Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Boom Unit Brass Band
Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Ty Lake, TYNY, Monarc
Details: Friday, Dec. 29, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by ContraForce. Caller will be Emily Rainbowface Abel. Details: Friday, Dec. 29, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Saturday, Dec. 30
Music
The Backbeat
Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Chuck Cotton, Tad Walters, T.A. James
Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 8:30-11 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Muslims, Bucket, Truth Club
Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
David Wax Museum, Matt Phillips
Details: Saturday, Dec. 30, 9 p.m. $15-$17. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Sunday, Dec. 31
Music
Dirty Dozen Brass Band New Year’s Eve Party
Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $48. The ArtsCenter, Earl & Rhoda Wynn Theater, 300-G E. Main St, Carrboro. bit.ly/2iWltgV, 919-929-2787.
The Willie Painter Band
Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25 Seated/$20 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
FTMF’s 2018 NYE Bash: J Gunn, Young Bull, and Zoocru
Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., Back Room. $20 Advance/$25 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
New Year’s Eve Party w/ JFK Sr.
Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $15 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
2000 and 8 Kween New Year’s Eve Party
Featuring PlayPlay, Vivica C. Coxx, Stormie Daie. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
New Year’s Eve Party at Durham Jazz Workshop
Featuring saxophonist Dave Finucane, Ariel Pockock on piano, Jason Foureman on bass and Kassem Williams on drums. Proceeds to support DJW Scholarship Fund and operating expenses. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $60, includes desserts from Guglhupf's, wine and a midnight champagne toast. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2CkvzNm, 919-486-5299.
Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath Tribute), Cobra Kahn
Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $10, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. bit.ly/2hy7A7x, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by ContraForce. Caller will be Emily Rainbowface Abel. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $15/$12 students. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
New Year’s Eve English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. Music by Hey Fever. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-midnight. $25 suggested donation/$20 Sun Assembly members/Free 12 and under. Old Murphey School at Shared Visions Retreat Center, 3717 Murphy School Rd, Durham. www.sunassembly.org, 919-286-2202.
Monday, Jan. 1
Music
Cosmic Punk, Nate Mays, Jen Berg, Bob Fleming and The Cambria Iron Company
Details: Monday, Jan. 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Paul Swest, Ben Cosgrove
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Theater
On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.
Wednesday, Jan. 3
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. bit.ly/2wz7cuD, 919-286-4400.
Theater
On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical
Details: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.
Thursday, Jan. 4
Music
Nash Street Ramblers
Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Melodime, The Brevet and The Roman Spring
Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Daze, Blue Frequency, Ivy Hill
Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
On Your Feet: The Emilio & Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical
Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m. $25-$103. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. bit.ly/2j4EI4p, 919-680-2787.
Movies
Documentary: ‘I Called Him Morgan’
A movie on the life and untimely death of jazz trumpet legend, Lee Morgan at the hands of his wife, Helen. A panel discussion will follow the film. Details: Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. $10. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. bit.ly/2E1koKo, 919-486-5299.
