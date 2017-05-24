Calendar of Events: Friday, May 26 - Thursday, June 1, 2017

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.
Friday, May 26
Art Openings
May Arts Night at the Durham Arts Council
Arts event featuring new exhibits, pop-up gallery of paintings, crafts for kids, and performances by DAC music instructors and students. Details: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2qUhXFD, 919-560-2719.
“Journey To The Good Life” Opening at The Skylight Gallery
In "Journey to The Good Life," artist Kulsum Tasnif tells the story of migrants and refugees in various phases of their lives. Through the use of cultural patterns, illustrations, Arabic calligraphy, and audio accounts, her work strives to connect the audience with the universal human struggle of loss, pain, and the basic need for survival. Details: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Hillsborough Artists Cooperative, 102 West King St, Hillsborough (located in downtown Hillsborough upstairs over Antonia's restaurant).
Music
Music on the Plaza at Northgate Mall - Mel Melton & Wicked Mojos with John Dee Holeman
Grab your lawn chairs or blankets, and groove to summer sounds, accompanied by beer and wine from Bull City Burger and Brewery with alternating food trucks and Northgate food vendors. Details: Friday, May 26, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Plaza at 1058 W. Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com, 919-286-4400.
Freight Train Blues Music Series - Cool John Ferguson & The Branchettes
Food trucks and beer from a local Brewery will be on hand for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No alcohol is allowed to be brought in the concerts. Sponsored by Music Maker Relief Foundation and the Carrboro Recreation & Parks Department. Details: Friday, May 26, 6:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St, Carrboro.
Richard Luby Violin Symposium Guest Artist Masterclasses
Details: Friday, May 26, 3 p.m. - Aaron Berofsky (University of Michigan); 4 p.m. - Shannon Thomas (Florida State). Free; open to the public. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/richard-luby-violin-symposium-guest-artist-masterclasses, 919-962-1039.
Richard Luby Violin Symposium Student Concert I
Details: Friday, May 26, 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/richard-luby-violin-symposium-student-concert, 919-962-1039.
Yarn; and Me and Molly
Details: Friday, May 26, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Tommy Edwards
Join us at Roost, our seasonal beer garden, for live music on the porch, rain or shine, local beer on tap, wine by the glass and artisan wood-fired pizza! Pull up a chair around the water fountain or under large oaks, and enjoy good weather and good company. The Goat will serve as a safe haven for musicians and listeners in case of inclement weather. Details: Friday, May 26, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Roost in Fearrington Village, 270 Market St., Pittsboro. www.fearrington.com/event/livemusic-052617, 919-542-4000.
Steve Hartsoe
Details: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free. The Roadhouse, 39 West St, Pittsboro. www.reverbnation.com/venue/pittsbororoadhousegeneralstore, 919-542-2432.
Jim Ketch Swingtet
Details: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Porch Light Apothecary; and Dead Sea Sparrow
Details: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Solid Gold LGBTQ+ Dance Party w/ PlayPlay & DL MASC
Percentage of sales and door donations benefit Planned Parenthood. Details: Friday, May 26, 11 p.m. Free; donations encouraged, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Claptones
Free For All Friday. Details: Friday, May 26, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Zach Williams
Zach Williams, of The Lone Bellow. Details: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Fluorescence; Little Raven; Boo Reefa; and Them Damn Bruners
Details: Friday, May 26, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Outings
Memorial Day Strawberry Shortcake and Music Party at the Passmore Center
Join us on the front patio of the Passmore Center for live music by Horace Sher as we celebrate Memorial Day with sweet and delicious strawberry shortcake. Bring a friend or meet new ones as we enjoy celebrating the Memorial Day holiday together. Details: Friday, May 26, 12:15 p.m. Free. Passmore Center, 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough. 919-245-2015.
Theater
Finding Neverland
Details: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. $30-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Audio Under the Stars - Metamorphosis: Stories of transformation and change
Sponsored by the Center for Documentary Studies. Once a month, we'll gather an audience under the party lights in the garden at the Center for Documentary Studies and share an evening of short audio documentaries curated around a theme. Guests are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnics. Food and beverages will also be available on-site for purchase. In case of rain, rain date is Friday, June 2. Details: Friday, May 26, 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free. Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, 1317 W. Pettigrew St, Durham. http://audiounderthestars.org/events.
Saturday, May 27
Faith
Reading at the Rock at White Rock Baptist Church
Sponsored by The Global Missions Ministry of White Rock Baptist Church. For children ages 5-7. Books will be given away at the end of each session. A light lunch will be available. Details: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Free. White Rock Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 3400 Fayetteville St, Durham. 919-688-8136.
Music
Richard Luby Violin Symposium Student Concert II
Details: Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/richard-luby-violin-symposium-student-concert-ii, 919-962-1039.
YOLO Karaoke at The Pinhook
Details: Saturday, May 27, 9:30 p.m. $3. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Brad Merritt Trio
Details: Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
CoraSon
Jazz Saturday. Latin Jazz ensemble. Details: Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
John Howie & The Rosewood Bluff; and The Kernal, Mike V
Details: Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Mobelizer; and Sound Resurgence
Details: Saturday, May 27, 11 p.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Blue Note Grill’s 7th Anniversary Party: The Tornado Blues Band
Details: Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Boo Hag; and DK Unusual
Details: Saturday, May 27, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Outings
Memorial Day Military Timeline Event at Bennett Place Historic Site
Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen heroes. Visit Bennett Place and see living historians representing the American soldier of all time periods throughout our nation's history and learn about the uniforms and weapons used. This year marks the centennial of America's entrance into WW1 and there will be special display on hand. In the afternoon, watch as the soldiers parade to the unity monument for a wreath-laying ceremony and recognition of our veterans. Details: Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Rd, Durham. www.bennettplacehistoricsite.com/special-events, 919-383-4345.
Saturday Morning Birds at Eno River State Park
Bring your binoculars and join us for a relaxing morning outing. All experience levels welcome. Wear hiking shoes and long pants and bring water and binoculars. Details: Saturday, May 27, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Durham. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Occoneechee Geology Hike at Occonechee Mountain
Come and learn about Occoneechee Mountain’s geologic wonders. Explore the pyrophyllite quarry with a real geologist. Details: Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Free. Occonechee Mountain, Durham. For directions, reservations and additional information, please call the park office at 919-383-1686.
Insideout 11th Annual Awards Banquet and Gaiety to Benefit and Celebrate Queer and Trans Youth
Local youth-run activist group Insideout will host its annual Banquet and Gaiety at The Scrap Exchange. Everyone looking for a way to support local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth in these difficult political times is welcome to celebrate. The eleventh annual event will honor the hard work that students have been doing to make their communities safer for all LGBTQ youth during the 2016-2017 school year. Festivities will include an awards ceremony to recognize Gay-/Queer-Straight Alliance leaders, other youth activists and the adult allies who make Insideout's programming possible. Delicious brunch will be provided by Souly Vegan Cafe with coffee courtesy of Joe van Gogh. Details: Saturday, May 27, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free; suggested donation of $3-$180. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.facebook.com/events/413049049069386 or http://insideout180.org/banquet-2017.
Theater
Finding Neverland
Details: Saturday, May 27, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $30-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
The Seagull
Presented by Bartlett Theater. Anya Reiss’s radical new comedic adaptation delves into the mysteries of the human condition and explores the beauty and tragedy of human feelings. The Seagull will be a site-specific production performed outside of a historic country farmhouse near the Eno River State Park in Durham. During this site-specific production, the audience will be relocating between acts. Plan to wear comfortable, outdoor shoes and clothing that will allow for easy movement in grass and uneven terrain. Chairs will be available. However, please feel free to bring your own chair or blanket if you prefer to sit on the ground. The area will be treated with an all-natural bug repellant but Bartlett Theater will have complimentary bug spray, if needed. Please bring any medications you might need if you face outdoor allergies (bee stings, pollen, grass allergies, etc). Details: Saturday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. $25. Sorin’s Estate, 5612 Cable Ford Rd, Durham. http://bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
Ira Knight Presents: Martin Luther King, An Interpretation
Featuring John Ivey. An original, unique and thought-provoking 1-man interpretation of the many facets of Martin Luther King, Jr., including the complex human side of him. This is not imitation and mimicry, but an inspiring work that the man himself would respect and be proud of. Q & A discussion, with actor and playwright, immediately following performance. Details: Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m. $10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/ira-knight-presents-martin-luther-king-an-interpretation-featuring-john-ivey-3, 919-929-2787.
Movies by Moonlight - LaLa Land (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $5 per person. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com/events/movies-by-moonlight-la-la-land/812.
Sunday, May 28
Faith
Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Service
The host will be Pastor Julia Ross. Prophettes Wanda and congregation of Roxboro will render the service. Bring all that is in need of prayer — the sick, lame, heartbroken, lonely, depressed, wheelchair patients, and cripple. Details: Sunday, May 28, 5:30 p.m. Free. Friendship Fellowship Outreach Center, 801 Gilbert St, Durham. 919-928-1208.
Music
Richard Luby Violin Symposium Student Concert III
Details: Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Person Recital Hall, 181 E. Cameron Ave, Chapel Hill. http://music.unc.edu/event/richard-luby-violin-symposium-student-concert-iii, 919-962-1039.
Dana and Sue Robinson
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, May 28, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
Blue Note Grill’s 7th Anniversary Party: The Beauty Operators Unplugged
Details: Sunday, May 28, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Moonchild; and Tha Materials
Details: Sunday, May 28, 8 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
No Hugs; Bridge to Breakdown; and Patrick Turner
Details: Sunday, May 28, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Barefoot Movement; and The Carolina Pinecones
Details: Sunday, May 28, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Outings
Memorial Day Military Timeline Event at Bennett Place Historic Site
Memorial Day is a time to honor our fallen heroes. Visit Bennett Place and see living historians representing the American soldier of all time periods throughout our nation's history and learn about the uniforms and weapons used. This year marks the centennial of America's entrance into WW1 and there will be special display on hand. In the afternoon, watch as the soldiers parade to the unity monument for a wreath laying ceremony and recognition of our veterans. Details: Sunday, May 28, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free. Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Rd, Durham. www.bennettplacehistoricsite.com/special-events, 919-383-4345.
Theater
Finding Neverland
Details: Sunday, May 28, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $30-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
The Seagull
Presented by Bartlett Theater. Anya Reiss’s radical new comedic adaptation delves into the mysteries of the human condition and explores the beauty and tragedy of human feelings. The Seagull will be a site-specific production performed outside of a historic country farmhouse near the Eno River State Park in Durham. During this site-specific production, the audience will be relocating between acts. Plan to wear comfortable, outdoor shoes and clothing that will allow for easy movement in grass and uneven terrain. Chairs will be available. However, please feel free to bring your own chair or blanket if you prefer to sit on the ground. The area will be treated with an all-natural bug repellant but Bartlett Theater will be have complimentary bug spray, if needed. Please bring any medications you might need if you face outdoor allergies (bee stings, pollen,grass allergies, etc). Details: Sunday, May 28, 6:30 p.m. $25. Sorin’s Estate, 5612 Cable Ford Rd, Durham. http://bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
Movies in the Park - Sputnik at Sixty
Presented by Durham Cinematheque and Durham Central Park, Inc. Come early, picnic, enjoy the twilight. Real film under real stars. All ages. Bring your own chair or blanket. Admission is free but we pass the hat. Please make a donation. Details: Sunday, May 28, 9 p.m. Free; donations requested. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://durhamcentralpark.org/event/movies-park-sputnik-sixty, 919-794-8194.
Monday, May 29
Music
Carla R. & The Quasars; and Whisky Christy & The Half Pint Orchestra
Details: Monday, May 29, 9 p.m. $3. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Outings
Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, Gazebo Park, Butner
Please join us for the opportunity to pay tribute and remember our past US Military Service men and women with a Wreath Laying Ceremony. The Ceremony includes keynote speaker Tom Lane, who was the first elected Mayor of Butner (2007-2015). Also participating are area pastors Reverend Buddy Ritter, Reverend David Richardson; the South Granville Jr. ROTC; and music by the South Granville High School Band. Winners of the Middle School Essay Contest will present their writings and military vehicles will be on display. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at Soldiers Memorial Sports Arena. Details: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m. Gazebo Park, 416 Central Ave, Butner. www.butnernc.org/event/memorial-day-ceremony/?instance_id=2637, 919-575-3032.
Memorial Day Commemoration - Immigrants and Refugees as Victims of War
A Memorial Day commemoration with speaker Lori Khamala, Director, NC Immigrant Rights Program for American Friends Service Committee; proclamations from Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger and Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle; tribute to late peace activist John Heuer; readings; peace and justice songs by Raging Grannies. Sponsored by Orange County Peace Coalition. Details: Monday, May 29, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-419-1261.
Theater
The Seagull
Presented by Bartlett Theater. Anya Reiss’s radical new comedic adaptation delves into the mysteries of the human condition and explores the beauty and tragedy of human feelings. The Seagull will be a site-specific production performed outside of a historic country farmhouse near the Eno River State Park in Durham. During this site-specific production, the audience will be relocating between acts. Plan to wear comfortable, outdoor shoes and clothing that will allow for easy movement in grass and uneven terrain. Chairs will be available. However, please feel free to bring your own chair or blanket if you prefer to sit on the ground. The area will be treated with an all-natural bug repellant but Bartlett Theater will be have complimentary bug spray, if needed. Please bring any medications you might need if you face outdoor allergies (bee stings, pollen,grass allergies, etc). Details: Monday, May 29, 6:30 p.m. $25. Sorin’s Estate, 5612 Cable Ford Rd, Durham. http://bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
Tuesday, May 30
Music
Ben Miller Band
Details: Tuesday, May 30, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Eric Pritchard and James Tocco in Recital
Part of the Ciompi Quartet Summer Chamber Music Series. Details: Tuesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. Kirby Horton Hall, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St, Durham. https://tickets.duke.edu/Online, 919-684-3698.
Semi-Private Party
Details: Tuesday, May 30, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Blue Note Grill’s 7th Anniversary Party: Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 30, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Theater
Mallarme Chamber Players - The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari
Presenting the silent film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari with original chamber music composed by Eric Schwartz plus Paul Hindemith’s Die Serenaden. Details: Tuesday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. $5 Students/$20 GA. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/films/cabinet-dr-caligari, 919-560-3030.
Wednesday, May 31
Faith
The 125th Session of the Western North Carolina Annual Conference of the 2nd Episcopal District of the AME Church
The theme # REAL “Restoring Hope, Empowering the People, Advancing the Kingdom, Leaving a Legacy.” Bishop James L. Davis, Presiding Prelate of the 2nd Episcopal District, Officiating with Mother Arelis B. Davis, Supervisor of Missions. Itinerary: Wednesday, May 31, 7:15 a.m. - Services begin with the Missionary Society’s Tanner Turner Memorial Breakfast; Wednesday, May 31, 12 p.m. - The Lay Organization’s Mid Day Worship Service, with the Male Chorus of Emmanuel AME Church in concert; Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m. - The Women’s Missionary Society’s New Members Capping Ceremony “Night in White.” Details: Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2. North Raleigh Hilton Hotel and Convention Center, 3415 Wake Forest Hwy, Raleigh. www.ame2.com/calendar, 919-688-5638.
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church Annual Revival
The revivalists for the week are as follows: Wednesday, Rev. Jesse L. Alston, Pastor, Cameron Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham, NC; Thursday, Rev. Willie Darby, Pastor, Penn Avenue Baptist Church, Oxford, NC; Friday, Rev. Dr. Larry Wilson, Pastor, New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, Rougemont, NC. We invite all to celebrate with us. Rev. Dr. James W. Smith is the Pastor. Details: Wednesday, May 31, through Friday, June 2. Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 8021 Stagville Rd, Bahama. 919-471-4034.
Book Signings
John T. Edge, author of “The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South”
Sponsored by The Regulator Bookshop. Details: Wednesday, May 31, 7:30 p.m. Fullsteam Brewery, 726 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com/event/offsite-fullsteam-brewery-john-t-edge-potlikker-papers-food-history-modern-south, 919-286-2700.
Music
Blue Note Grill’s 7th Anniversary Party with Selwyn Birchwood
Details: Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Leif Vollebekk; and Riley Pinkerton
Details: Wednesday, May 31, 8:25 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Juan Huevos Residency - The Cave Tavern
Details: Wednesday, May 31, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Orbiting Human Circus featuring The Music Tapes
Julian Koster (Neutral Milk Hotel) and Night Vale Presents invite you into the world of popular new podcast The Orbiting Human Circus (of the Air) with this enchanting live immersive evening of songs, stories, games, magic, and more by the Music Tapes (Elephant 6 Collective/Merge Records). Details: Wednesday, May 31, 8 p.m. $15. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Outings
Pub Theology
This event held at Town Hall Grill. Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, May 31, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Town Hall Grill, 410 Market St, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com/events/wellness-wednesday-pub-theology/531.
Thursday, June 1
Faith
The 125th Session of the Western North Carolina Annual Conference of the 2nd Episcopal District of the AME Church
The theme # REAL “Restoring Hope, Empowering the People, Advancing the Kingdom, Leaving a Legacy.” Bishop James L. Davis, Presiding Prelate of the 2nd Episcopal District, Officiating with Mother Arelis B. Davis, Supervisor of Missions. Itinerary: Thursday, June 1, 7 p.m. - Men’s Night; the Bishop’s Awards to be presented. The Man of the Year from each church to be acknowledged. Details: Thursday, June 1, through Friday, June 2. North Raleigh Hilton Hotel and Convention Center, 3415 Wake Forest Hwy, Raleigh. www.ame2.com/calendar, 919-688-5638.
Music
Blue Note Grill’s 7th Anniversary Party: Ghost Town Blues Band
Details: Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
David Childers; and Daniel Ayers
Details: Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m. 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Oak City 5
Details: Thursday, June 1, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
GRACE: A Special Tribute to Jeff Buckley
Details: Thursday, June 1, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, June 1, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Recurring Friday
Music
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Music
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Music
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Kids
Preschool Storytime
Every Wednesday at The Regulator Bookshop. Join us for Preschool Storytime at The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Theater
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
