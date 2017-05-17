Calendar of Events: Friday, May 19-Thursday, May 25

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at www.heraldsun.com/entertainment/local-events. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is the Friday before you would like the event to appear in the next Friday's calendar of events.
Friday, May 19
Art Openings
What You Make of It, Opening Reception, at the Cameron Gallery
A solo exhibition by Charron Andrews, a self-described “shrinemaker.” Charron creates engaging heartfelt vignettes that reflect her memories, images, and feelings growing up in a big Catholic family in Detroit. Home, neighborhood, and family — especially girls and women from her early childhood — inspire, shape, and populate her intimate assemblage work. The opening reception’s festivities include light snacks and drinks, as well as free art making in the Make N Take Room. The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, June 10. Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. www.scrapexchange.org, 919-688-6960.
Eye Scapes, Opening Reception, at Through This Lens
Eric Raddatz's Eye Scapes feature 16 black & white photographs broken into two groups - landscapes made along local riverbanks and a smaller group of images made in downtown Durham and downtown Raleigh. The exhibit will remain on display through Sunday, July 9. Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Through This Lens, 303 East Chapel Hill St, Durham. www.throughthislens.com, 919-687-0520.
The Artisan Market at 305 Grand Opening
Over 20 local artists and makers with many present to talk about their work! Rhythmicity West African Percussion Ensemble is playing in the plaza 6:30-8:30 and Sparkle Body Arts will be doing face painting, henna and fairy hair for a donation. Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. 305 East Chapel Hill St, Durham.
Music
10th Anniversary Celebration of the Seymour Center - “Music is a Melting Pot”
Join us for a musical show representing the diversity of the Seymour Center. We invite you to attend our late afternoon musical performance and reception and help us Age Out Loud and celebrate the spirit of our uniqueness. Details: Friday, May 19, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Free. Seymour Center, 2551 Homestead Rd, Chapel Hill. RSVP: 919-968-2070.
Freight Train Blues Music Series - Pee Wee Hayes & Delta Blues Hogg
Food trucks and beer from a local Brewery will be on hand for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No alcohol is allowed to be brought in the concerts. Sponsored by Music Maker Relief Foundation and the Carrboro Recreation & Parks Department. Details: Friday, May 19, 6:30 p.m. Free. Carrboro Town Commons, 301 W. Main St, Carrboro.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m - 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Donna Blue Band
Free for all Friday. Details: Friday, 9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Haas Kowert Tice
Details: Friday, May 19, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Perfume Genius; and Serpentwithfeet
Details: Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. $17 Advance/$19 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Wild Fur; and Frederick the Younger
Details: Friday, May 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Outings
Live and Local Chapel Hill - Speaks & Beats II
In partnership with Blackspace and The Corner, we're bringing poetry, spoken word, music and more to the Plaza. Live & Local will feature various acts, such as Mariah M. and Yoni, and even open the floor for you to read some things you've been working on at the Open Mic. Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Plaza at 140 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.140westfranklinplaza.com/series, 919-968-2743.
Third Friday Durham
Gallery crawl with live music and other performances. Maps available at the Arts Council and at each participating location. Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St, Durham. http://3rdfridaydurham.com/event/third-friday-durham-2.
Piedmont Wildlife Center's 4th BioBlitz
What better way to explore nature than to join an epic nature scavenger hunt with local experts and volunteers. Join in on the fun of becoming a scientist and spending time in nature. Learn about the biodiversity of our environment, meet some of our native wildlife ambassadors, become a scientist, track a box turtle in the woods, play in the creek, and more. Details: Friday, May 19, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free. Piedmont Wildlife Center, 364 Leigh Farm Park, Durham. www.piedmontwildlifecenter.org/bioblitz2017, 919-489-0900.
Hillsborough Garden Club Plant Sale
Plants from Plantworks Nursery and Hillsborough Garden Club members will include deer-resistant, drought-tolerant, pollinator, and shade-loving varieties. Details: Friday, May 19, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Passmore Senior Center, 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough.
Keep Durham Beautiful Spring Golf Classic
The tournament is a 4 Person Captain’s Choice. 100% of donations go directly to our beautification programs and are tax-deductible. The Spring Golf Classic is our annual event that helps fund our Community Beautification Grant Program. This grant program funds local volunteer-based projects in our three focus areas - litter prevention, community greening, and waste reduction/recycling. Keep Durham Beautiful is a local nonprofit that engages over 3,000 volunteers each year to keep our community clean, green and beautiful. Details: Friday, May 19, 8:30 a.m. $75 per player. Hillandale Golf Course, 1600 Hillandale Rd, Durham. To register: http://keepdurhambeautiful.org/golf. 919-354-2729.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Friday, May 19, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Saturday, May 20
Lectures
Durham Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon
The Durham Christian Women’s Connection invites ladies of all ages to a luncheon and program featuring Hattie Amigo, Foreign Country Vacation. What do you do if you encounter medical needs while traveling abroad? Pam Reeves will speak on lessons she learned while dealing with her husband's need of a heart transplant A hot buffet lunch follows the program. Details: Saturday, May 20, 9:45 a.m. $10, includes hot buffet lunch. Croassdaile Village Commons Dining Room, 2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy, Durham. Reservations, Kay 919-384-2073 or email: dwomen1@gmail.com.
Book Signings
Alexandria Marzano-Lesnevich, author of “The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir”
Details: Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Dr. Andrew Peery, Winner in International Writing Contest
Dr. Peery is a Durham physician and native. He is one of the newest internationally acclaimed writers published in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 33. Details: Saturday, May 20, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Barnes & Noble, New Hope Commons, 5400 New Hope Commons, Durham. https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061860870-0, 919-489-3012.
Faith
Community Health Fair at St. Mark AME Zion Church
Free Screenings, Adult & Pediatric Info, Health Care benefits, Health Law Info, Organ Donorship and Receiving, Exercise, Line Dancing and Movement. Details: Saturday, May 20, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church, Fellowship Hall, 531 South Roxboro Rd, Durham. 919-682-2092.
Men's Day Fish Fry at St Mark AME Zion Church
In the church parking lot. Details: Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. St Mark AME Zion Church, 531 South Roxboro Rd, Durham. 919-682-2092.
Youth Explosion at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church
Come out and be ministered to by word and works. Fun filled family event. Food and drinks will be served. Details: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 404 Dowd St, Durham. 919-688-6052.
Music
Asleep at the Wheel
Details: Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m. $35. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Durham Jazz Workshop Youth Combos
Details: Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m. $5. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Atticus Reynolds Trio
Details: Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The David Mayfield Parade; and The Railsplitters
Details: Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Backbeat
Details: Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Say Anything; Bayside; and Hot Rod Circuit
Details: Saturday, May 20, 7:30 p.m. $21 Advance/$23 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Schoolkids Records Label Launch Party: The Veldt and Happy Abandon; and Special Guests: Those Manic Seas
Details: Saturday, May 20, 9 p.m., Back Room. $10. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Fundraisers
APS Durham Walk For The Animals
Grab a leash and join APS of Durham for the 1.5 mile walk around Duke University East Campus to raise funds to help homeless animals in Durham. Join us and help give Durham animals the second chance they deserve! All ages and well-behaved dogs welcome. Details: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., $40 Registration; $15 Youth Registration, Duke University East Campus, 712 Broad St, Durham. www.apsofdurham.org/2017-walk-animals, 919-560-0640.
Outings
Introduction to Identifying Birds - “Birding 101” - Hike at Historic Moorefields
The hike will be guided by Helen Kalevas, an expert on avian ecology who has taught Ornithology lab and bird identification at Northern Arizona University. Please bring binoculars and prepare for insects and uneven terrain. Details: Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. $5 suggested donation. Moorefields, 2201 Moorefields Rd, Hillsborough. 919-732-4384.
Piedmont Wildlife Center's 4th BioBlitz
What better way to explore nature than to join an epic nature scavenger hunt with local experts and volunteers. Join in on the fun of becoming a scientist and spending time in nature. Learn about the biodiversity of our environment, meet some of our native wildlife ambassadors, become a scientist, track a box turtle in the woods, play in the creek, and more. Details: Saturday, May 20, 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free. Piedmont Wildlife Center, 364 Leigh Farm Park, Durham. www.piedmontwildlifecenter.org/bioblitz2017, 919-489-0900.
Hillsborough Garden Club Plant Sale
Plants from Plantworks Nursery and Hillsborough Garden Club members will include deer-resistant, drought-tolerant, pollinator, and shade-loving varieties. Details: Saturday, May 20, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Passmore Senior Center, 103 Meadowlands Dr, Hillsborough.
Hillsborough Spring Garden Tour - “Town and Country”
This year’s tour features private and public gardens across the landscapes of Hillsborough downtown and on the countryside.11 private gardens and 3 public gardens will be open to participants. This is a self guided tour. Programs will be available at the Hillsborough Visitors Center and at the Passmore Senior Center, 103 Meadowlands Dr. Details: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/hillsborough-spring-garden-tour-tickets-30929115818 or in person at the Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. 919-732-7741.
Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival
The Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is a family oriented celebration of African and African American history, culture, arts, and traditions. Enjoy music, ethnic food, arts and crafts, an interactive kid's area, and community resources. Details: Saturday, May 20, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Dr, Durham. http://durhamnc.gov/999/Bimbe-Cultural-Arts-Festival, 919-560-4355.
Durham "Blues & Brews" Festival
Great Blues music and only North Carolina Craft Beers. The Brewers will be on site to tell you about their Breweries and Beers while you sample from their selection. Not the "shots" you get at Beer Fests, but a 12 oz. pour for you to enjoy while learning about their beers, and listening to great blues bands. This eliminates spending excessive time standing in lines and allows you time to enjoy the music, beer, and your friends. This event has raised thousands of dollars for LOCAL charities. Details: Saturday, May 20, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. $20-$50. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. www.durhambluesandbrewsfestival.com, 919-623-6075.
Theater
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
Details: Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.; 2 p.m.; and 6 p.m. $21-$63. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
The Seagull
Presented by Bartlett Theater. Anya Reiss’s radical new comedic adaptation delves into the mysteries of the human condition and explores the beauty and tragedy of human feelings. The Seagull will be a site-specific production performed outside of a historic country farmhouse near the Eno River State Park in Durham. During this site-specific production, the audience will be relocating between acts. Plan to wear comfortable, outdoor shoes and clothing that will allow for easy movement in grass and uneven terrain. Chairs will be available. However, please feel free to bring your own chair or blanket if you prefer to sit on the ground. The area will be treated with an all-natural bug repellant but Bartlett Theater will be have complimentary bug spray, if needed. Please bring any medications you might need if you face outdoor allergies (bee stings, pollen,grass allergies, etc). Details: Saturday, May 20, 6:30 p.m. $25. Sorin’s Estate, 5612 Cable Ford Rd, Durham. http://bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
Transactors Improv: For Families!
This 45-minute performance features short-form improv – individual scenes running 5-10 minutes and based on audience suggestions. Everything is made up on the spot, and the content is appropriate for children and adults… and adults who act like children. Details: Saturday, May 20, 6 p.m. $6-$10. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://artscenterlive.org/events/transactors-improv-families-3, 919-929-2787.
Hot Comedy with Brian Burns
Details: Saturday, May 20, 8 p.m. Free. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Screening of Documentary Film “The Great Culling” - OWASA Water Fluoridation
The documentary shows how the fluoride chemicals that water utilities add to our drinking water are damaging the health of children and adults. Following the screening of the 90-minute documentary, there will be a question-and-answer session that is sure to be both lively and informative. A group of concerned citizens is offering a free screening of the documentary film in response to the February 2nd Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) water emergency, which was a wake-up call regarding the dangers of water fluoridation. On that day, a series of operational mistakes by multiple OWASA employees increased fluoride levels to 8.4 times the maximum allowable level. One-time ingestion of even small amounts of fluoride can lead to acute fluoride toxicity, particularly in children. In the aftermath of the fluoride emergency, numerous citizens requested that the OWASA Board impartially review the scientific evidence concerning fluoride’s toxicity. Yet, according to an area resident, the OWASA Board made a “super-quick decision without carefully deliberating.” This film screening invites local residents to learn more about the scientifically well-documented risks of adding corrosive and neurotoxic fluoride (in the form of hydrofluorosilicic acid) to our drinking water. Recognizing that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers fluoride a drug, the event also provides an opportunity to consider how mandatory water fluoridation violates long-established ethical and legal norms. Citizens have a basic right to informed consent before being subjected to any medical procedure. Most countries around the world do not fluoridate their water, considering the practice unethical, unscientific, and outdated. Many U.S. cities also have banned water fluoridation. Come to the screening prepared to learn, ask questions, and contribute to efforts to protect our children and our environment. Details: Saturday, May 20, 3 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. www.facebook.com/FluorideFreeChapelHillCarrboro, 919-448-4888
Movies Under the Stars - Field of Dreams
Hosted by the Town of Chapel Hill and Chapel Hill Downtown Partnership. Movie-goers of all ages will enjoy free popcorn, telescope demos, and fun activities. The series kicks-off on Saturday, May 20, for a special baseball event at Boshamer Stadium at UNC after the last baseball game of the season. Field of Dreams will be showing on the giant screen in Boshamer. The movie will start 30 minutes after the end of the baseball game - approximately 5:30 pm. The concession stands will be open, and kids will enjoy games & activities. Details: Saturday, May 20, 5:30 p.m. Free. Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. www.downtownchapelhill.com/movies, 919-968-2878.
Movies at the Library - Fences (PG-13)
Join us for a screening of Fences (PG-13) starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Details: Saturday, May 20, 2:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2022.
Sunday, May 21
Faith
Homecoming Service at Holland Chapel AME Zion Church
Rev. Dr. John A. Butler, Presiding Elder of the Knoxville District, will deliver the morning message. Lunch will be served following service. Details: Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. Holland Chapel AME Zion Church, 360 Burgess Rd, Apex. 919-362-7831.
Pastor Anniversary Celebration at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church
Rev. Joyce Clayton will be the guest minister. The public is invited. Details: Sunday, May 21, 10:45 a.m. St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 917 Onslow St, Durham. 919-286-0332.
Lectures
Sister Cities: The Kavala – Durham Connection
What does Durham, NC have to do with a 2,700 year-old city in Greece? The business that Washington Duke began on his small farm in 1865 grew into a world-wide industry that dominated life in Durham for most of the city’s history. In the 20th century, working for one of Durham’s tobacco companies might actually mean buying tobacco in Kavala, Greece. Come learn about Durham’s tobacco connection with its newest Sister City, Kavala, Greece. Details: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. Free. North Regional Library, 221 Milton Rd, Durham. 919-560-0268.
Music
Triangle Jewish Chorale Concert - Leonard Bernstein: An American Original
The Triangle Jewish Chorale pays tribute to the preeminent conductor, composer, pianist, and lecturer in this all-Bernstein concert featuring a sampling of his prodigious musical talents. Highlights include selections from the opera Candide, the popular musical West Side Story, and the iconic Chichester Psalms, conveying a sense of Bernstein's versatility and appeal. Details: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. Free; donations welcome. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1200 W Cornwallis Rd, Durham.
How Can I Keep From Singing?
Join the Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus for a feel-good celebration of American music featuring guest soloist, Jacob Kato. Details: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. $10/Advance/$15 Door. Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 E. Trinity Ave, Durham. http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2940384, 770-845-5118.
Durham Symphony Orchestra: Nina Simone Hayti Tribute Concert
William Henry Curry, Conductor Special Guest: Yolanda Rabun. This Season Finale is an intimate afternoon program with celebrated jazz vocalist Yolanda Rabun. It will feature Nina Simone's "greatest hits" & Swinging Classics: The dance music of Bach and Mozart. Also will feature scenes from the Emmy award-winning documentary " What Happened, Miss Simone?" Details: Sunday, May 21, 4 p.m. $10-$35. Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham. www.durhamsymphony.org/event/dso-nina-simone-hayti-tribute-concert, 919-491-6576.
Magnolia Klezmer Band
Details: Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Free. Weaver Street Market, 101 Weaver St, Carrboro. www.weaverstreetmarket.coop/event/jazz-brunch-carrboro/2017-05-21, 919-929-0010.
Will McBride Band
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, May 21, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
3rd Annual Rock the Cure
Help Linda Duffield reach her Race for the Cure goal for the Susan G. Komen Foundation! Join an afternoon of music and good fun, all while helping a great cause. Details: Sunday, May 21, 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. $10 Donation; $5 ages 10-16; Under 10 Free. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. http://www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Way Down Wanderers
Details: Sunday, May 21, 8 p.m., Back Room. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Kittens Slay Dragons; and Juliana Finch
Details: Saturday, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Aye Nako
Details: Sunday, May 21, 8 p.m. $8-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Garmonbozia: Twin Peaks Tribute Band
Season 3 premiere, costume contest and more. Details: Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Free, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Fundraisers
919 Lacrosse Charity Golf Tournament
This event raises funds to support youth lacrosse in Durham. The cost is $100 per golfer which includes a round of golf, a cart, BBQ dinner (BBQ, sides, desert, tea/lemonade). Details: Sunday, May 21, 12:30 p.m. Occoneechee Golf Club, 1500 Lawrence Hill Rd, Hillsborough. http://919lacrosse.org, 919-317-2198.
Outings
Hillsborough Spring Garden Tour - “Town and Country”
Twelve private gardens, five in town and seven rural, along with five public gardens, will be open to attendees. Rain or shine. Programs and maps available at the Hillsborough Visitors Center. Details: Sunday, May 21, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. $25. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/hillsborough-spring-garden-tour-tickets-30929115818 or in person at the Hillsborough Visitors Center, 150 E. King St, Hillsborough. 919-732-7741.
Discovery Club: Dig In!
Drop by the garden for some digging dirt, planting seeds, using tools, and pulling weeds. Explore the soil for insects, earthworms, and arthropods. Dress to get messy! This program is for ages 6 years and up. Details: Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. Little River Regional Park. For directions, registrations, and information please call 919-732-5505.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Sunday, May 21, 7 a.m. Meet in front of the Wild Bird Center in East Gate Shopping Center (1800 E. Franklin Street) in Chapel Hill for a 2-3 hour bird walk. New birders and birders of all skill levels are welcome. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Bring snacks and water if you like. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Theater
PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”
Details: Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m.; and 2 p.m. $21-$63. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
The Seagull
Presented by Bartlett Theater. Anya Reiss’s radical new comedic adaptation delves into the mysteries of the human condition and explores the beauty and tragedy of human feelings. The Seagull will be a site-specific production performed outside of a historic country farmhouse near the Eno River State Park in Durham. During this site-specific production, the audience will be relocating between acts. Plan to wear comfortable, outdoor shoes and clothing that will allow for easy movement in grass and uneven terrain. Chairs will be available. However, please feel free to bring your own chair or blanket if you prefer to sit on the ground. The area will be treated with an all-natural bug repellant but Bartlett Theater will be have complimentary bug spray, if needed. Please bring any medications you might need if you face outdoor allergies (bee stings, pollen,grass allergies, etc). Details: Sunday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. $25. Sorin’s Estate, 5612 Cable Ford Rd, Durham. http://bartletttheater.org, 919-808-2203.
Monday, May 22
Lectures
Lecture on Pantanal: The Wonderful Wetland of Brazil - Chapel Hill Bird Club
David and Judy Smith will be the featured speakers and will talk about the Pantanal: The Wonderful Wetland of Brazil. The Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland (10 times larger than the Everglades), is an enormous basin, mostly in central-western Brazil, that floods 2-5 meters deep in the rainy season. In the dry season, the water recedes into streams and pools, concentrating the fish and the birds and animals that feed on them. The result is one of the most abundant and diverse wildlife areas on earth, a paradise for the nature traveler. David and Judy Smith visited the southern Pantanal in October of 2015 and the northern Pantanal in July of 2016, and they will share photos and a few movies from their trips. Details: Monday, May 22, 7:30 p.m. Free. Binkley Baptist Church, 1712 Willow Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-460-4693.
Music
Kerchief; Chilhowee Royal; and Tyny
Details: Monday, May 22, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Beastmaker; and Demon Eye
Details: Monday, May 22, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
That’s the Joint! - Open mic
Join us as we take the traditional Monday night "open mic" to a whole new level - comedy, live music, MCs, producers, talent showcase. Details: Monday, May 22, $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
Contra Dance - Rushfest!
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Emily Rush will be DJ’ing and calling contra dances to pop music hits. Details: Monday, May 22, Lesson 6:30 p.m.; Dance 7 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
TB&C Adventure Film Series: El Camino Real - From Alaska to Tierra Del Fuego
El Camino Real is a story of four friends who embarked on a Pan-American surf odyssey. Two couples, two vehicles, one year, 13 countries, 30,000 miles, one thousand dollars in bribes, one plane crash, one pregnancy, every dirt road and countless empty waves. Sponsored by Townsend Bertram & Company & Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Please note that this film is rated PG. Some language/situations may not be appropriate for young children's viewing. Run time = 76 minutes. Details: Monday, May 22, 6:30 p.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 900 W Main St, Carrboro. 919-933-9712.
Tuesday, May 23
Book Signings
Tony Reevy, author of “Socorro,” book of poetry
Along with poet Maria Rouphail. Details: Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
George Thorogood and the Destroyers
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $55-$250. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. www.carolinatheatre.org/events/george-thorogood-and-destroyers, 919-560-3030.
Pope Paul & The Illegals; and The New Hillbillies
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Dead Man Winter featuring Dave Simonett from Trampled by Turtles; and War Machine
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Back Room. $17 Advance/$20 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tigers Jaw; and Saintseneca and Smidley
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $16 Advance/$18 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
North Carolina Jazz Repertory Orchestra (NCJRO)
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. 919-486-5299.
Outings
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Theater
Finding Neverland
Details: Tuesday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. $30-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
“Rarefied” Documentary Screening
Presented by Periodic Tables. Rarefied explores the lives and diagnostic odysseys of families with children suspected of having rare genetic disorders. Until recently, answers were not available to most of these families. This film explores the power – and the limits – of genome sequencing to change their lives and outlooks. Details: Tuesday, May 23, 7 p.m. $5. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. http://www.motorcomusic.com/event/1451159-periodic-tables-rarefied-durham, 919-901-0875.
Wednesday, May 24
Music
Blue Wednesday: Clark Stern & Chuck Cotton
Details: Wednesday, May 24, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tobin Sprout and Elf Power
Details: Wednesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $13 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Juan Huevos Residency - The Cave Tavern
Details: Wednesday, May 24, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Outings
Boost Fertility with Acupuncture
Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, May 24, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. www.southernvillage.com.
Theater
Finding Neverland
Details: Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. $30-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Thursday, May 25
Lectures
Three Sisters Swamp Stories with Captain Charles Robbins
Discover the Ancient Bald Cypress Trees of North Carolina. Did you know that North Carolina is home to the oldest living cypress trees in the WORLD? Just outside of Wilmington on the Black River you can find one of our state's hidden wonders - the Three Sisters Swamp. Captain Charles is joining us at the shop for a special presentation on the Three Sisters Swamp. He will share his stories and photos of the area and the people and organizations that have helped to conserve this old growth forest. This presentation is free, and donations will go to organizations that help protect the river and swamp. Details: Thursday, May 25, 6 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Townsend Bertram & Company, 200 N Greensboro St, Carrboro. 919-933-9712.
Book Signings
Tim Bauerschmidt and Ramie Liddle, authors of “Driving Miss Norma: One Family’s Journey to Saying “Yes” to Living”
Details: Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Music
Wayne Hancock
Details: Thursday, May 25, 9 p.m. $12-$15. Local 506, 506 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. www.local506.com, 919-942-5506.
Ray Charles in Charge
Details: Thursday, May 25, 7 p.m. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Nevernauts; Home Town Girl; and Devils Night
Details: Thursday, May 25, 10 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Valley Queen and Christopher Paul Stelling
Details: Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Swallowtail. Details: Thursday, May 25, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $15/$12 student. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Reality Center, 916 Lamond Ave, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Outings
Morning Bird Walk at Eno River State Park
Open your eyes and ears to the world of birds. Bring your binoculars and join a state park educator on a 0.7 mile leisurely walk to see what birds reside at the Eno River. All birding levels are welcome. Details: Thursday, May 25, 8 a.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Few’s Ford Picnic Area, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. 919-383-1686.
Theater
Finding Neverland
Details: Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. $30-$165. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. www.dpacnc.com, 919-680-2787.
Eyes Up Here Comedy
A great line up of NC’s funniest ladies! Details: Thursday, May 25, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Recurring Friday
Music
Friday Jazz Series
Every Friday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Friday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Saturday
Music
Saturday Cool Jazz
Every Saturday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Saturday, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Sunday
Music
Sunday Music on the Patio
Every Sunday at Cuban Revolution. Details: Every Sunday, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Recurring Tuesday
Kids
Kids Stories and Songs
Every Tuesday at Johnny’s Gone Fishing. Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Outings
Needlework Group
Every Tuesday at the Chapel Hill Public Library. A needlework group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Every Tuesday, 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Recurring Wednesday
Music
The Leroy Savage Group
Every Wednesday at The Original Q Shack. Details: Every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Every Wednesday at Northgate Mall. Details: Every Wednesday, 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Recurring Thursday
Theater
Mommy’s Morning Movies
Every Thursday at Silverspot Cinemas. A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Every Thursday, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
